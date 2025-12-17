South Africa
Construction Section
    #BestofBiz 2025: Construction & Engineering

    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2025 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Construction & Engineering site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2025: Construction & Engineering

    Most-read stories

    1Source:History made as Cape Town reveals R39.7bn infrastructure investment plan   31 Mar 2025
    2Source: Supplied.Transforming Joburg South: Inside the groundbreaking Southern Farms Mega City Project   26 May 2025
    3Source: Supplied.End of an era: Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited shuts down   19 Aug 2025
    4ArcelorMittal closure confirmed, but hope floats in steel marketArcelorMittal closure confirmed, but hope floats in steel market - Lindsey Schutters   28 Feb 2025
    5Source: Wikimedia Commons.City of Cape Town clarifies plans for Three Anchor Bay site - Katja Hamilton   20 Aug 2025
    6Source:Smart city infrastructure gets a boost with FNB's new toll solution   16 Apr 2025
    7Source: Supplied. A gabion wall will support cut-slopes on Protea Road.R141.5m road project set to transform Western Cape's Protea and Waarburgh Roads   13 Oct 2025
    8Source: Supplied.Cape Town, the global city: What lessons can we learn as a country? - Mike Abel   15 Apr 2025
    9Source: Pexels.Tragedy strikes Durban construction site: One dead, four injured in structural collapse   25 Jun 2025
    10The decision to sunset Long Steel has sparked debate in the steel industry. Source: ArcelorMittalArcelorMittal Long Steel closure sparks debate over industrial policy - Lindsey Schutters   10 Jan 2025
    11Source:Hundreds at risk of flooding as Vaal Dam surpasses safe water levels   08 Apr 2025
    12Source: Living Limpopo.Multi-billion Limpopo mega-project has ground to a halt - Andries van Zyl   19 Jun 2025
    13Engineering and construction industries in KZN look to Kite 2025 for innovation and resilienceEngineering and construction industries in KZN look to Kite 2025 for innovation and resilience - KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition   30 Jun 2025
    14Source: Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).Macpherson calls for lifestyle audits into IDT bosses, gives update on delayed oxygen plants probe - Pieter-Louis Myburgh   07 Apr 2025
    15ITAC bends to ArcelorMittal pressure to investigate steel importsITAC bends to ArcelorMittal pressure to investigate steel imports - Lindsey Schutters   21 Jan 2025

    Most-viewed Press Offices

    1KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture,Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Marketing & Media, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

    Read more: most read articles, #BestofBiz, BestofBiz, BestofBiz 2025, #BestofBiz 2025
