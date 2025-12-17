BestofBiz 2025: Construction & Engineering

1 History made as Cape Town reveals R39.7bn infrastructure investment plan 31 Mar 2025

2 Transforming Joburg South: Inside the groundbreaking Southern Farms Mega City Project 26 May 2025

3 End of an era: Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited shuts down 19 Aug 2025

4 ArcelorMittal closure confirmed, but hope floats in steel market - Lindsey Schutters 28 Feb 2025

5 City of Cape Town clarifies plans for Three Anchor Bay site - Katja Hamilton 20 Aug 2025

6 Smart city infrastructure gets a boost with FNB's new toll solution 16 Apr 2025

7 R141.5m road project set to transform Western Cape's Protea and Waarburgh Roads 13 Oct 2025

8 Cape Town, the global city: What lessons can we learn as a country? - Mike Abel 15 Apr 2025

9 Tragedy strikes Durban construction site: One dead, four injured in structural collapse 25 Jun 2025

10 ArcelorMittal Long Steel closure sparks debate over industrial policy - Lindsey Schutters 10 Jan 2025

11 Hundreds at risk of flooding as Vaal Dam surpasses safe water levels 08 Apr 2025

12 Multi-billion Limpopo mega-project has ground to a halt - Andries van Zyl 19 Jun 2025

13 Engineering and construction industries in KZN look to Kite 2025 for innovation and resilience - KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 30 Jun 2025

14 Macpherson calls for lifestyle audits into IDT bosses, gives update on delayed oxygen plants probe - Pieter-Louis Myburgh 07 Apr 2025