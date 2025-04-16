Construction Smart Buildings & Cities
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Construction Smart Buildings & Cities

    Smart city infrastructure gets a boost with FNB's new toll solution

    The launch of FNB’s new online toll solution is helping to advance smart city mobility by streamlining toll road payments and reducing fraud. Traditional toll payment methods were inconvenient and vulnerable to abuse, but this innovative system enhances security, curbs fraud, and supports safer, more efficient travel for South African motorists.
    16 Apr 2025
    16 Apr 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    FNB’s new online toll solution overcomes the vulnerabilities of traditional systems by processing EMV chip card payments — credit or debit cards with embedded microchips for added security — instantly through an online platform. This solution not only enhances security but also reduces fraud risk, as users retain possession of their cards or devices during the transaction.

    The process is seamless for the cardholder, and the results in terms of fraud reduction have been significant and definitive. Fraud volumes related to credit and debit cards have declined by over 90% since launch, as the number of cards associated with known fraud or abuse has decreased sharply.

    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    At tolls where the FNB solution has been installed there has been a near total migration from swipes to contactless transactions for contact-enabled cards.

    “Our new online toll solution reflects FNB’s commitment to innovation that delivers real impact,” says Netsai Ngidi, product and solutions head at FNB.

    “By replacing outdated, fraud-prone systems with secure, real-time payment processing, we’ve not only enhanced convenience for motorists but also achieved a dramatic reduction in card-related fraud. This is a win for all stakeholders in the toll payment ecosystem — and it’s just the beginning. We’re excited to continue rolling out this solution nationwide in 2025.”

    The solution has resulted in immediate benefits for toll concessionaires, card issuers, toll acquirers, and cardholders.

    "FNB remains committed to delivering innovative solutions, and will continue to expand the solution to additional toll road concessionaires in 2025, aiming to have the majority of toll concessionaires migrated to the new solution before the end of the year," Ngidi said.

    Read more: FNB, toll roads, smart city technology
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz