Is Ozempic the answer to obesity or a risky quick fix?

Ozempic, known generically as semaglutide, was originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes by helping regulate blood sugar levels and improving insulin sensitivity.

But it’s now gained global attention as a weight-loss solution, sparking widespread debate across medical communities and here at home in South Africa.

According to Dr Steven Holt, a South African emergency medicine physician and CEO of the First Care Group, Ozempic should remain a prescription-only medication.

While the drug shows promise in supporting patients with obesity, it carries risks that require medical supervision.

Obesity is a complex condition, and unsupervised use of Ozempic can lead to misuse or harmful side effects.

A quick fix?

For many, Ozempic appears to offer a quick fix. But that perception can be problematic.

Holt acknowledges the drug can be a valuable tool for those struggling with weight loss, yet it also has the potential to reinforce a culture focused on shortcuts rather than root-cause solutions.

Sustainable health improvement requires more than medication; it calls for changes in physical activity, eating habits, and mental well-being. Ozempic can support these efforts, but it cannot stand alone.

There’s also concern that people might begin to rely solely on medication instead of embracing lifestyle changes.

Holt points out that Ozempic works best when used in tandem with diet and exercise. Using it in isolation or over an extended period, without addressing lifestyle factors, is both ineffective and potentially harmful.

Patients need to understand how the drug works and why it’s not designed for long-term or unsupervised use.

Non-diabetic use

Given its surge in popularity, especially among people without diabetes, there’s a growing call for stricter regulation.

Holt supports this, saying tighter guidelines could help prevent inappropriate use and ensure the drug is prescribed only when it’s medically justified.

Medical oversight is essential, particularly as the long-term effects and risks of dependency are still not fully understood.

While Ozempic is effective at reducing weight and improving metabolic health, it doesn’t address underlying issues like emotional eating, mental health struggles, or behavioural change.

Holt stresses that the drug should never be used as a continuous weight-loss solution due to possible side effects and the lack of long-term safety data.

Back to pharma

The demand for Ozempic also highlights a broader global shift from preventative healthcare to pharmaceutical interventions.

For Holt, this is a red flag.

Weight loss may play a significant role in extending life, but it's only one piece of the puzzle.

Exercise, mental wellness, and holistic health approaches remain critical. Ozempic can be a powerful jumpstart to a healthier lifestyle, but it should never be the only tool.

Ozempic in South Africa

In South Africa, the market appears to be relatively regulated. Holt confirms he is unaware of any unregistered semaglutide products currently circulating.

While biosimilar alternatives are being investigated globally as more affordable options, none are registered locally yet.

Ozempic’s pros include its effectiveness for weight loss, improved insulin sensitivity, and a reduction in heart disease risk.

On the downside, users may experience nausea, vomiting, muscle wasting, pancreatitis, and, in some cases, dependency.

The drug is also costly. Other GLP-1 receptor agonists like Wegovy or Mounjaro may be alternatives for some, while lifestyle interventions and bariatric surgery remain among the most effective long-term solutions.

Holt cautions that obesity treatment should be personalised through discussion between patient and doctor; it's not the same as managing a few extra kilogrammes.

Side effects

As use expands, there’s a growing need to raise public awareness around the risks of off-label use.

Potential side effects such as gastrointestinal discomfort, pancreatitis, and even thyroid tumours deserve more attention, especially as social media fuels the surge in demand for weight-loss drugs.

Holt believes the medical community must strike a careful balance between innovation and ethics.

And in a world where a trending TikTok video can spike demand for a prescription drug, that balance is becoming increasingly delicate.