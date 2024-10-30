This Barbie has type 1 diabetes

To drive inclusion and empathy and reflect children’s lived experiences, Barbie has introduced a Barbie who has type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Image credit: Barbie

T1D is a chronic autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all, leading to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and or long-term complications.

Barbie worked with research and advocacy organisation Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) to accurately reflect the medical equipment those with this condition may utilise and the doll’s look, all the way down to the dress pattern.

Image credit: Barbie Image credit: Barbie

As such, she comes with:

A continuous glucose monitor (CGM): The doll wears a CGM on her arm to help manage her type 1 diabetes. CGMs are small, wearable devices that continuously measure a person’s blood-sugar levels. To keep her CGM in place, she uses heart-shaped medical tape in Barbie pink – along with a phone that displays a CGM app to help track her blood sugar levels throughout the day.



The doll wears a CGM on her arm to help manage her type 1 diabetes. CGMs are small, wearable devices that continuously measure a person’s blood-sugar levels. To keep her CGM in place, she uses heart-shaped medical tape in Barbie pink – along with a phone that displays a CGM app to help track her blood sugar levels throughout the day. An insulin pump: Barbie has an insulin pump, a small, wearable medical device that allows for automated insulin dosing as needed, attached to her waist.



Barbie has an insulin pump, a small, wearable medical device that allows for automated insulin dosing as needed, attached to her waist. A blue polka dot outfit: The doll wears a stylish polka dot top and matching skirt with ruffles. Both the colour blue and circle print are nods to the global symbols that represent diabetes awareness.



The doll wears a stylish polka dot top and matching skirt with ruffles. Both the colour blue and circle print are nods to the global symbols that represent diabetes awareness. A purse: The doll comes with a pastel blue purse, perfect for Barbie to carry any essentials, such as type 1 diabetes supplies or snacks, when she’s on the go.

Global role models

Additionally, Barbie also included two global role models and type 1 diabetes advocates – Peloton instructor Robin Arzón in the US and model Lila Moss in the UK – with their own one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls.

“After being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes a decade ago, I’ve found a lot of purpose in advocating for people with the condition and educating others about it because knowledge is power – especially for young minds,” said Arzón.

“It’s an absolute honour to receive a Barbie doll as a part of the brand’s efforts to grow awareness and representation surrounding type 1 diabetes, so that we can help show kids that all types of challenges give us all the more reason to push forward and achieve our dreams.”





Lila Moss says: “I am proud to use my platform to educate around type 1 diabetes and show that being different is cool. Receiving messages from people who see my patches and feel represented means everything to me. To be able to now see Barbie dolls with T1D, and to receive a Barbie doll that visibly looks like me, even wearing her patches, is both surreal and special.”