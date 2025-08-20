Watch: Netflix releases trailer for Beauty And The Bester

Netflix has released trailer for its new true crime limited documentary series, Beauty And The Bester, launching on the service on 12 September, 2025.

Magudumana is currently in prison.

Perfect life

The limited series seeks to unpack the rise and dramatic fall of Dr. Nandipha Magudumana, a glamorous celebrity doctor whose entanglement with a convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, shocked the nation.

Once hailed as a successful businesswoman and social media influencer with a picture-perfect life, Magudumana's carefully-curated image started unraveling when suspicions about her role in Bester’s elaborate prison escape and double life came to light.

Three-part

The three-part series dives into the events that shook South Africa in late 2023, leading to the question that continues to baffle the public: how did one of South Africa’s most admired women land at the centre of one of the country’s biggest criminal scandals?

From staged celebrity conferences and lavish living to the shocking escape of Bester from Mangaung Maximum Security Prison, it all began to unravel with one viral photo of the pair casually shopping at Sandton City, sparking a nationwide manhunt that ended with their dramatic arrest in Tanzania and extradition back to South Africa in handcuffs.

This is the second documentary about the infamous couple, with Showmax having released a documentary called Tracking Thabo Bester in 2024.