South Africa
Lifestyle Theatre
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingSafripolOptimize AgencyThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Cape Ballet Africa presents Maina Gielgud's Giselle

    With the countdown on to the premiere of Maina Gielgud’s Giselle at The Baxter, Cape Ballet Africa has announced the principal cast and international guest artist for the performances this November.
    11 Nov 2025
    11 Nov 2025
    Source:
    Source: baxter.uct.ac.za

    Giselle is one of ballet’s most beloved romantic masterpieces, that shares a story of love and betrayal. It will be presented from 13-22 November at The Pam Golding Theatre at The Baxter.

    This production is choreographed by internationally lauded choreographer Maina Gielgud and features a sumptuous new set and costumes by acclaimed designer Michael Mitchell.

    Set to a score by Adolphe Adam, all performances are to a recording by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

    International guest artist Solomon Osazuva will guest with Cape Ballet Africa in the role of Albrecht for the season. He will partner Cape Ballet Africa’s Leanè Theunissen as Giselle.

    “We are delighted to be welcoming Solomon Osazuva to South Africa to perform with Leanè in Giselle,” says Debbie Turner, founder and artistic director of Cape Ballet Africa.

    “Experience the other captivating partnerships with our very own Mia Coomber dancing Giselle with partner Gabriel Ravenscroft as Albrecht, as well as the wonderful Paige McElligott and Joshua Williams performing these roles on other dates.”

    “It has been a privilege for all involved to be working with the legendary Maina Gielgud, whose artistry, knowledge and experience is an inspiration and guiding light for each of us. To have the seasoned, visionary designer Michael Mitchell on board designing costumes and new sets for us, is the cherry on top. Book now to be swept up in the magical, ethereal world of Giselle.”

    Giselle is an innocent and beautiful peasant girl who loves to dance, and unsuspectingly falls in love with a philandering nobleman, Albrecht, who has disguised himself as a peasant while pursuing her affections.

    When she discovers his deceit and finds out he is already betrothed, Giselle is inconsolable and dies of a broken heart. The story continues in the moonlit land of the Wilies, a mysterious landscape inhabited by the vengeful spirits of virgin brides who never reached their wedding day.

    The ghostly Wilies torment Albrecht as he appears in search of the spirit of Giselle. The duality of the body and spirit, evocation of the supernatural, and the tale of undying love and devotion endears this quintessentially romantic ballet to a universal audience.

    Maina Gielgud is an internationally acclaimed choreographer, director, dancer and teacher. She has danced with companies around the world, including Sadlers Wells Royal Ballet, Scottish Ballet, Australian Ballet, Ballet Nacional de Cuba, CAPAB, PACT, and the London Festival Ballet. She was also the director/associate director of the Australian Ballet, Royal Danish Ballet, and Houston Ballet.

    Born in Vienna, Solomon Osazuva completed his full ballet education at the Ballet Academy of the Vienna State Opera. Upon graduation, he joined the National Theatre Brno, rapidly advancing to leading roles and establishing a reputation for precision, strength, and musicality.

    His performance excellence was recognised internationally with multiple distinctions, including 1st Place at the European Ballet Grand Prix (2017 and 2018, Karl Musil Prize), 2nd Place at the Tanzolymp International Ballet Competition (2018), and the Premio Capri Danza International Award (2024).

    After an extensive guest career across Europe, Solomon continued his professional development as a member of the Slovenian National Theatre. In September 2025, he joined the Croatian National Theatre in Split as a Principal Dancer at the invitation of Artistic Director Denis Matvienko, marking a strategic new chapter in his career.

    His repertoire includes lead roles in classical ballets such as Don Quixote, Le Corsaire, Raymonda, Paquita, and The Sleeping Beauty, and collaborations with prominent choreographers including Jiří Kylián, Renato Zanella, Liam Scarlett, José Carlos Martinez, Denis Matvienko, Valentina Turcu, Eward Chlug, Mario Radačovský, and Lukas Zuschlag.

    Giselle will be performed from 13-22 November at The Pam Golding Theatre at The Baxter.

    Performance dates and cast list

    Thurs 13 Nov 19h30
    Mia Coomber, Gabriel Ravenscroft, Jan Kotze, Leanè Theunissen

    Fri 14 Nov 19h30
    Leanè Theunissen, Solomon Osazuva (guest), Thomas Larché, Tayla De Bie

    Sat 15 Nov 15h00
    Mia Coomber, Gabriel Ravenscroft, Jan Kotze, Julia O’Keeffe

    Sat 15 Nov 19h30
    Paige McElligott, Joshua Williams, Nicolas Laubscher, Tayla De Bie

    Sun 16 Nov 15h00
    Leanè Theunissen, Solomon Osazuva (guest), Thomas Larché, Paige McElligott

    Tues 18 Nov 19h30
    Paige McElligott, Joshua Williams, Nicolas Laubscher, Mia Coomber

    Wed 19 Nov 19h30
    Leanè Theunissen, Solomon Osazuva (guest), Thomas Larché, Paige McElligott

    Thurs 20 Nov 11h30
    Paige McElligott, Joshua Williams, Nicolas Laubscher, Julia O’Keeffe

    Thurs 20 Nov 19h30
    Mia Coomber, Gabriel Ravenscroft, Jan Kotze, Leanè Theunissen

    Sat 22 Nov 15h00
    Mia Coomber, Gabriel Ravenscroft, Jan Kotze, Tayla De Bie

    Sat 22 Nov 19h30
    Leanè Theunissen, Solomon Osazuva (guest), Thomas Larché, Mia Coomber

    On Thursday, 20 November at 11h30, there will be a performance for senior citizens.

    Bookings can be made at Webtickets.

    Read more: Giselle, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Maina Gielgud, Cape Ballet Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz