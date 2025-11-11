Cape Ballet Africa presents Maina Gielgud's Giselle

With the countdown on to the premiere of Maina Gielgud’s Giselle at The Baxter, Cape Ballet Africa has announced the principal cast and international guest artist for the performances this November.

Giselle is one of ballet’s most beloved romantic masterpieces, that shares a story of love and betrayal. It will be presented from 13-22 November at The Pam Golding Theatre at The Baxter.

This production is choreographed by internationally lauded choreographer Maina Gielgud and features a sumptuous new set and costumes by acclaimed designer Michael Mitchell.

Set to a score by Adolphe Adam, all performances are to a recording by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

International guest artist Solomon Osazuva will guest with Cape Ballet Africa in the role of Albrecht for the season. He will partner Cape Ballet Africa’s Leanè Theunissen as Giselle.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Solomon Osazuva to South Africa to perform with Leanè in Giselle,” says Debbie Turner, founder and artistic director of Cape Ballet Africa.

“Experience the other captivating partnerships with our very own Mia Coomber dancing Giselle with partner Gabriel Ravenscroft as Albrecht, as well as the wonderful Paige McElligott and Joshua Williams performing these roles on other dates.”

“It has been a privilege for all involved to be working with the legendary Maina Gielgud, whose artistry, knowledge and experience is an inspiration and guiding light for each of us. To have the seasoned, visionary designer Michael Mitchell on board designing costumes and new sets for us, is the cherry on top. Book now to be swept up in the magical, ethereal world of Giselle.”

Giselle is an innocent and beautiful peasant girl who loves to dance, and unsuspectingly falls in love with a philandering nobleman, Albrecht, who has disguised himself as a peasant while pursuing her affections.

When she discovers his deceit and finds out he is already betrothed, Giselle is inconsolable and dies of a broken heart. The story continues in the moonlit land of the Wilies, a mysterious landscape inhabited by the vengeful spirits of virgin brides who never reached their wedding day.

The ghostly Wilies torment Albrecht as he appears in search of the spirit of Giselle. The duality of the body and spirit, evocation of the supernatural, and the tale of undying love and devotion endears this quintessentially romantic ballet to a universal audience.

Maina Gielgud is an internationally acclaimed choreographer, director, dancer and teacher. She has danced with companies around the world, including Sadlers Wells Royal Ballet, Scottish Ballet, Australian Ballet, Ballet Nacional de Cuba, CAPAB, PACT, and the London Festival Ballet. She was also the director/associate director of the Australian Ballet, Royal Danish Ballet, and Houston Ballet.

Born in Vienna, Solomon Osazuva completed his full ballet education at the Ballet Academy of the Vienna State Opera. Upon graduation, he joined the National Theatre Brno, rapidly advancing to leading roles and establishing a reputation for precision, strength, and musicality.

His performance excellence was recognised internationally with multiple distinctions, including 1st Place at the European Ballet Grand Prix (2017 and 2018, Karl Musil Prize), 2nd Place at the Tanzolymp International Ballet Competition (2018), and the Premio Capri Danza International Award (2024).

After an extensive guest career across Europe, Solomon continued his professional development as a member of the Slovenian National Theatre. In September 2025, he joined the Croatian National Theatre in Split as a Principal Dancer at the invitation of Artistic Director Denis Matvienko, marking a strategic new chapter in his career.

His repertoire includes lead roles in classical ballets such as Don Quixote, Le Corsaire, Raymonda, Paquita, and The Sleeping Beauty, and collaborations with prominent choreographers including Jiří Kylián, Renato Zanella, Liam Scarlett, José Carlos Martinez, Denis Matvienko, Valentina Turcu, Eward Chlug, Mario Radačovský, and Lukas Zuschlag.

Giselle will be performed from 13-22 November at The Pam Golding Theatre at The Baxter.

Performance dates and cast list

Thurs 13 Nov 19h30

Mia Coomber, Gabriel Ravenscroft, Jan Kotze, Leanè Theunissen

Fri 14 Nov 19h30

Leanè Theunissen, Solomon Osazuva (guest), Thomas Larché, Tayla De Bie

Sat 15 Nov 15h00

Mia Coomber, Gabriel Ravenscroft, Jan Kotze, Julia O’Keeffe

Sat 15 Nov 19h30

Paige McElligott, Joshua Williams, Nicolas Laubscher, Tayla De Bie

Sun 16 Nov 15h00

Leanè Theunissen, Solomon Osazuva (guest), Thomas Larché, Paige McElligott

Tues 18 Nov 19h30

Paige McElligott, Joshua Williams, Nicolas Laubscher, Mia Coomber

Wed 19 Nov 19h30

Leanè Theunissen, Solomon Osazuva (guest), Thomas Larché, Paige McElligott

Thurs 20 Nov 11h30

Paige McElligott, Joshua Williams, Nicolas Laubscher, Julia O’Keeffe

Thurs 20 Nov 19h30

Mia Coomber, Gabriel Ravenscroft, Jan Kotze, Leanè Theunissen

Sat 22 Nov 15h00

Mia Coomber, Gabriel Ravenscroft, Jan Kotze, Tayla De Bie

Sat 22 Nov 19h30

Leanè Theunissen, Solomon Osazuva (guest), Thomas Larché, Mia Coomber

On Thursday, 20 November at 11h30, there will be a performance for senior citizens.

Bookings can be made at Webtickets.