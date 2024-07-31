Cape Town City Hall to showcase Verdi’s Il Trovatore for one-night only

Opera UCT and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) with the powerful voices of the CPO AfriArts Choir, will present a concert performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s Il Trovatore - for one night only - at Cape Town City Hall on 26 June 2025.

Nontobeko Bhengu. Image supplied

The concert is presented with the generous support of the City of Cape Town and is part of the CPO’s Winter Symphonies at the City Hall season.

This is the first time in two decades that Il Trovatore will be performed in Cape Town - making this an unmissable moment for South African audiences.

More than a revival, and with skilled Opera UCT director Jeremy Silver as conductor, this production offers a refined and resonant interpretation of Verdi’s masterpiece.

At the heart of Il Trovatore is a gripping story of love, loyalty, and vengeance, set against the backdrop of a civil war in 15th-century Spain.

The opera follows the fates of Leonora, a noblewoman torn between duty and desire; Manrico, the mysterious troubadour she loves; and Count di Luna, her powerful and jealous suitor.

Unbeknownst to all, Manrico’s true origins are tied to a dark secret involving the gypsy Azucena, who seeks revenge for a terrible injustice.

With soaring arias, stirring ensembles, and the famous “Anvil Chorus”, Il Trovatore is pure Verdi - bold, beautiful, and packed with emotion.

This one-night concert presentation brings together the talent of several Opera UCT alumni who are already having considerable international success, as well as current students, with the seasoned musicians of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

The added power of the AfriArts Choir promises a choral sound that will stir the soul and raise the roof.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have singers at Opera UCT who can truly do justice to this iconic Verdi score,” says Silver.

“Bringing Il Trovatore to the Cape Town stage has long been a dream of mine, and to do so in collaboration with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra - a first for us in a concert opera setting - makes this a truly special moment. Our approach echoes a growing international trend in casting and staging - favouring lyricism and lightness, allowing the music to breathe and the singers to become one with it, rather than dominating it.”

Louis Heyneman, CEO of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, shares Silver’s enthusiasm for the work, saying: “The CPO is delighted to partner with Opera UCT in presenting not only outstanding mainly young singers but in again giving a platform to the CPO Afri-Arts Choir we were instrumental in establishing two years ago.

“Since then, we have held two African celebrations with the choir, showcasing South African works, and this concert will show the singers in another genre.”

Under Silver’s baton, this performance offers a musical experience - stripped of sets and costumes, but rich with vocal drama and orchestral splendour. For newcomers to opera, it’s the perfect entry point; for seasoned fans, it’s a thrilling chance to hear Verdi’s masterpiece brought to life in an intimate yet powerful format.

Cast:

• Leonora - Nontobeko Bhengu

• Manrico - Mkhanyiseli Dyantyi

• Azucena - Bongiwe Nakani

• Count di Luna - Theo Magongoma

• Ferrando - Monde Masimini

Event Details:

• Date: 26 June 2025

• Time: 19:30

• Venue: Cape Town City Hall

• Cost: R175 to R400 – there will be no platform seats

• Tickets are available online at Webtickets

The dress rehearsal on Wednesday, 25 June 2025 at 2pm, will also be open to the public with tickets on Quicket.