Lifestyle Music
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Music News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Bookings open for OperaUCT’s world premiere of Dalinda

    31 Jul 2024
    31 Jul 2024
    In March this year, it was announced that Opera UCT, the opera department of UCT’s College of Music, had been bestowed the honour of presenting the first-in-the world, fully staged performances of Donizetti’s opera Dalinda that has been lost for two centuries. Now the wait is over!
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Michael Mitchell, who has been chosen to design the sets for this world first staged production of Dalinda, unveiled the world’s first visual framework for the performance.

    Mitchell shared that as the work has never been performed before there are no previous references or expectations as to how it should look. Donizetti has set the story in Medieval Syria during the time of the Crusades, so the designs revealing super contemporary take on Middle Eastern vernacular, promise another global premiere.

    Opera UCT selected to stage global premiere
    Opera UCT selected to stage global premiere

      1 Mar 2024

    Also announced were the soloists, Molly Dzangare, Luvo Maranti and Violina Anguelov. William Cisco has been introduced as production director. OperaUCT director, professor Jeremy Silver will conduct the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, OperaUCT cast and chorus.

    The wait is over! Save the date and book now 4-8 September at Baxter Theatre, Cape Town.

    Book at Webtickets

    Read more: Michael Mitchell, Luvo Maranti
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    An audience with Jeremy Silver, director of Opera UCT
    An audience with Jeremy Silver, director of Opera UCT
     26 Oct 2023
    Stars align for Opera UCT at Plácido Domingo's Operalia 2023
    Stars align for Opera UCT at Plácido Domingo's Operalia 2023
     24 Oct 2023
    Placido Domingo's Operalia comes to Cape Town
    Placido Domingo's Operalia comes to Cape Town
    23 Oct 2023
    Source:
    Cape Town City Ballet starts summer programme with The Nutcracker
    31 Oct 2022
    Image supplied
    Cape Town City Ballet opens bookings for Giselle
    14 Feb 2022
    #MusicExchange: Damian Roos
    #MusicExchange: Damian Roos
     19 Jan 2022
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz