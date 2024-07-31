Bookings open for OperaUCT’s world premiere of Dalinda

In March this year, it was announced that Opera UCT, the opera department of UCT’s College of Music, had been bestowed the honour of presenting the first-in-the world, fully staged performances of Donizetti’s opera Dalinda that has been lost for two centuries. Now the wait is over!

Image supplied

Michael Mitchell, who has been chosen to design the sets for this world first staged production of Dalinda, unveiled the world’s first visual framework for the performance.

Mitchell shared that as the work has never been performed before there are no previous references or expectations as to how it should look. Donizetti has set the story in Medieval Syria during the time of the Crusades, so the designs revealing super contemporary take on Middle Eastern vernacular, promise another global premiere.

Also announced were the soloists, Molly Dzangare, Luvo Maranti and Violina Anguelov. William Cisco has been introduced as production director. OperaUCT director, professor Jeremy Silver will conduct the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, OperaUCT cast and chorus.

The wait is over! Save the date and book now 4-8 September at Baxter Theatre, Cape Town.

Book at Webtickets