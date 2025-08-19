South Africa
Retail Banking & Finance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

University of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementKLAGoogleVolpesRainbow ChickenLGEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Absa CEO targets retail growth in SA and scale on the continent

    The CEO of South Africa's Absa Group says he will focus on modernising and building its retail banking business, promising stability after becoming the lender's sixth new head since longstanding chief Maria Ramos left in 2019.
    By Nqobile Dludla
    19 Aug 2025
    19 Aug 2025
    Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

    South Africa's third-largest bank by assets has been trying to innovate and improve performance since splitting from former British parent Barclays over the three years to 2020, but the churning of CEOs has weighed on Absa's profitability.

    Following Maria Ramos' retirement in 2019 after a decade leading the bank, it was headed by two other permanent and three interim CEOs before Kenny Fihla joined the lender in June.

    "There's no doubt that our retail business in South Africa was effectively trapped in a time (when) others were innovating and getting better ways of delivering to the client," Fihla said in an interview on Monday, 18 August 2025. "We were stuck in a particular era."

    In June, the bank reversed its former CEO Arrie Rautenbach's strategy of splitting its retail banking business into three units, instead merging them into one.

    "We're starting to see some early wins (in our retail business) in terms of the growth in client numbers and the growth in the number of clients who are transacting with us from the digital platform," Fihla said.

    "Once we have appointed permanent leaders to run all of these businesses, I think we are likely to see an increase in the pace of execution and far greater momentum developing going into 2026."

    Areas of focus for the bank include enhancing mobile and digital platforms and embedding artificial intelligence. It has also introduced value-added services, enhanced its rewards programme and added financial coaching tools, it said in a statement.

    On the rest of its Africa portfolio of 11 countries, Fihla wants to increase the bank's market share and scale and also look to merge its two businesses in Tanzania.

    "We'll also be looking at other larger markets where we do not have a presence," he said.

    In Nigeria, where the bank has a representative office, "we'd want to do more," Fihla said. "But the environment must be right before we can think about significant scaling up."

    Read more: retail banking, Absa Group, Kenny Fihla, Nqobile Dludla
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz