    Calm restored at Maponya Mall

    Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, says they have managed to stabilise the situation at Maponya Mall in Soweto, following community outrage over the death of an e-hailing driver there last week.
    19 Aug 2025
    19 Aug 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.redefine.co.za

    Diale-Tlabela visited Maponya Mall on Monday, 18 August 2025, in a bid to resolve tensions between the community, taxi drivers and e-hailing operators.

    Last week, an e-hailing driver was shot dead, while two others sustained injuries. The local community blockaded entrances into the mall, which resulted in the closure of the mall.

    The e-hailing driver, Mthokozisi Mvelase, 27, was killed while stationed at what is believed to be a pickup point at the mall, and that sparked violence in the vicinity of the mall. It is understood that Mvelase had just joined the e-hailing service.

    Diale-Tlabela's visit was part of the her ongoing efforts to address tensions within the public transport sector, engage directly with affected stakeholders and assess the situation on the ground.

    The MEC also interacted with the mall management and taxi operators.

    “[We would like] to say to people of Soweto and the people of Gauteng that we now have things under control and we just met with the Soweto e-hailers' organisation. Calm has been restored and the mall management has agreed to [re-open],” Diale-Tlabela said.

    Additional law enforcement personnel are on the ground.

    Diale-Tlabela said they are working with law enforcement to ensure that people are safe.

    She said lawlessness will not be tolerated.

    “Let’s allow business to continue and allow other members of the community to have access to the services they so much need,” she said. – SAnews.gov.za

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
