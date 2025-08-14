Soweto's Maponya Mall temporarily closed after deadly attack

Maponya Mall in Soweto, Johannesburg, has been temporarily closed on Thursday, 14 August 2025, following an attack on an e-hailing driver.

On Wednesday, 13 August, the e-hailing driver was attacked and shot dead, while two others were left injured outside Maponya Mall. The vehicles were also set alight by the criminals.

The attack is suspected to be linked to ongoing tensions between e-hailing drivers and local taxi operators.

It's alleged that taxi operators are responsible for the attack, with several other clashes between e-hailing drivers and taxis taking place in the area in recent years.

Following the attack, Soweto residents are threatening to shut down Maponya Mall for several days until its management comes up with a solution to protect shoppers, e-hailing drivers, and everyone who visits the mall.

It's reported that residents have blocked off Chris Hani Road, not allowing anyone in or out of the mall.

Opened in 2007, the 65,000m2 Maponya Mall cost R650m to build.

The mall was owned by the late Dr Richard Maponya, one of the founders of African Bank, via the Maponya Group.

The mall was developed in partnership with Investec and Zenprop Property Holdings. The mall is now owned by Redefine Properties in South Africa.