RIP Dr Richard Maponya

"It is with great sadness that the Maponya family informs you of the passing-on of Dr Richard Maponya...after a short illness..." according to family spokesperson, Mandla Sibeko.
Source: YouTube
It has been reported that Richard Maponya, aged 99, died in hospital in the early hours of this morning.

Maponya was a South African entrepreneur and property developer who recently turned 99.

President Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted a birthday message to the late businessmen.



It is reported that Maponya was a trained teacher who started his business career in the clothing industry, but was better known for building a business empire despite the restrictions of apartheid and his determination to see the Soweto township develop economically. He also opened the first 100% black-owned BMW dealership operating in Soweto in the 1980s.

The most visible sign of Maponya's success is the Maponya Mall in Soweto.

The family requested privacy “during this time of grieving” and funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

South Africa has shared its sadness over Maponya’s passing on social media, so much so that the news is trending:









We at Bizcommunity offer our sincere condolences to the Maponya family.
