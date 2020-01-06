RIP Dr Richard Maponya

"It is with great sadness that the Maponya family informs you of the passing-on of Dr Richard Maponya...after a short illness..." according to family spokesperson, Mandla Sibeko.

Let me take this opportunity to wish Ntate Richard Maponya a happy 99th birthday. I urge young South Africans to research the life story of this great legend, and draw lessons from how he overcame adversity to become one of the greatest pioneers and success stories of our time. pic.twitter.com/ZgVpmGAuHL — Cyril Ramaphosa ���� (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 26, 2019

We send our condolences to the family of pioneer, and business leader, Dr Richard Maponya. Thank you for leading and inspiring a generation of entrepreneurs. #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/Pl1MgwEVJb — SiMODiSA Start-Up (@SiMODiSA_SA) January 6, 2020

Lala kahle Ndlovu. #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/KaJkPySDo5 — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) January 6, 2020

One of the greatest minds of our times has taken a final bow. Businessman extraordinaire, a visionary, the epitome of #BlackExcellence thank you Ntate Richard Maponya for using the 99 years God gave you to greatly impact lives around you. You did well. ���� #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/N285NuLnMh — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) January 6, 2020

It has been reported that Richard Maponya, aged 99, died in hospital in the early hours of this morning.Maponya was a South African entrepreneur and property developer who recently turned 99.President Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted a birthday message to the late businessmen.It is reported that Maponya was a trained teacher who started his business career in the clothing industry, but was better known for building a business empire despite the restrictions of apartheid and his determination to see the Soweto township develop economically. He also opened the first 100% black-owned BMW dealership operating in Soweto in the 1980s.The most visible sign of Maponya's success is the Maponya Mall in Soweto.The family requested privacy “during this time of grieving” and funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.South Africa has shared its sadness over Maponya’s passing on social media, so much so that the news is trending:We at Bizcommunity offer our sincere condolences to the Maponya family.