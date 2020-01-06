RIP Dr Richard Maponya

Source: YouTube
Let me take this opportunity to wish Ntate Richard Maponya a happy 99th birthday. I urge young South Africans to research the life story of this great legend, and draw lessons from how he overcame adversity to become one of the greatest pioneers and success stories of our time. pic.twitter.com/ZgVpmGAuHL— Cyril Ramaphosa ���� (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 26, 2019
We send our condolences to the family of pioneer, and business leader, Dr Richard Maponya. Thank you for leading and inspiring a generation of entrepreneurs. #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/Pl1MgwEVJb— SiMODiSA Start-Up (@SiMODiSA_SA) January 6, 2020
It’s the end of an era.— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) January 6, 2020
Very reminiscent of the day we lost Bab’ Max Maisela.
These were the true & original doyens. They wrote their own rule book because they were not allowed to be on the sports field.
Lala kahle Ndlovu. #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/KaJkPySDo5
One of the greatest minds of our times has taken a final bow. Businessman extraordinaire, a visionary, the epitome of #BlackExcellence thank you Ntate Richard Maponya for using the 99 years God gave you to greatly impact lives around you. You did well. ���� #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/N285NuLnMh— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) January 6, 2020