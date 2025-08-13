WomensMonth: Fibre Circle's Edith Leeuta champions the circular economy

Edith Leeuta's main mission in life is to play a meaningful role in the development of the circular economy and to promote the preservation of resources for current and future generations. As the CEO of Fibre Circle, she plays a critical role in driving environmental sustainability by promoting recycling, reducing waste to landfill, and supporting the circular economy.

As part of Bizcommunity's Women's Month special feature, Leeuta talks about challenges and how she's overcome them, fast-tracking gender equality in South Africa and her advice to others wanting to pursue a career in recycling.

What inspired you to pursue a career in the paper and paper packaging industry?

My journey into the paper and packaging sector was less of a straight line and more of an intentional pivot toward purpose.

I was drawn by the opportunity to lead systemic change — to transform an industry with traditionally linear models into one that embraces circularity, social equity, and environmental stewardship.

The sector touches every household, yet so much of its impact — particularly on waste, livelihoods, and sustainability — goes unseen. That invisibility became my call to action.

What are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, and how did you overcome them?

One of the most consistent challenges has been having to prove credibility in rooms where my gender, and sometimes my presence, was the exception.

There’s also the balancing act of being assertive without being labelled “too much.”

I’ve learned that overcoming these barriers requires not just competence, but confidence, and a strong sense of self.

I’ve leaned on the power of networks, mentors — and most importantly — my voice. Silence may feel safe, but it never leads to structural change.

What do you think is the secret to being a great leader?

Great leadership is less about having all the answers and more about creating the space for better questions.

For me, it’s about authenticity, clarity of vision, and the courage to take others with you — especially when the road is uncertain.

A great leader sees people, listens deeply, and cultivates systems that allow others to thrive. You must be both anchor and catalyst.

How do you work to empower other women?

Empowerment is both structural and personal.

At Fibre Circle, we’re intentional about creating pathways for women — from SMMEs in waste collection to women-led enterprises in recycling.

I mentor emerging professionals, advocate for inclusive policies, and make sure women’s voices are amplified in boardrooms and value chains.

I also challenge gatekeeping — because lifting as you climb isn’t optional, it’s a responsibility.

What initiatives or projects are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?

I’m especially proud of our work integrating women waste entrepreneurs into the formal recycling economy. It’s not just about recycling more — it’s about dignity and access to opportunity.

Our Zithande Mzansi school outreach programme is another highlight — educating future custodians of our environment while building circular mindsets from a young age. Both initiatives succeed because they centre people, not just process.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in the paper and paper packaging industry?

This industry needs you — your ideas, your resilience, your leadership.

Don’t shrink yourself to fit the mould; reshape the mould entirely.

Learn the systems, build alliances, and never underestimate the power of purpose.

This sector, like many others, is evolving — and women are not just part of that future, we are shaping it.

How can we accelerate action for gender equality in South Africa?

We need both policy and practice. That means enforcing equity targets while also investing in systems that support women: childcare, education, safety, and entrepreneurship.

We must shift from representation to transformation — measuring not just how many women are in the room, but whether their presence is shifting power and outcomes. Gender equality must move from a side project to a central strategy.

Finally, if you could meet yourself as a little girl, what would you tell her?

I’d tell her, “Your voice matters. You don’t have to wait to be chosen — choose yourself.”

I’d remind her that courage doesn’t mean the absence of fear, but the decision to keep showing up.

And I’d let her know that the dreams she dares to whisper to herself in quiet moments? They’re valid, and they’re already setting the world in motion.