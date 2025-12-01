Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Marketing Account Manager Durban
- New Business Project Manager Bryanston
- Traffic Management Operator (TMO) Centurion
- Senior Software Developer Centurion
- Paid Media Manager Cape Town
- Junior Graphic Designer & Digital Marketer Cape Town
- Receptionist Cape Town
- Account Executive Gauteng
- Marketing Intern Vereeniging
- Media Finance & Operations Lead Bryanston
#BehindtheCampaign: Lucky Hustle helps dogs seek their forever homes through cute music video
Lucky Hustle, in partnership with Woodrock Animal Rescue, is determined to change that for three incredible boys who’ve been overlooked for far too long. Launching a campaign unlike anything the South African animal-welfare community has attempted before, Buster, Oscar and Titan are the stars of a new music video created to help them finally find a home for Christmas.
In a powerful, creative-meets-purpose collaboration, Lucky Hustle teamed up with Finetune Studios to launch #KenneltotheCrib—a must-see music video campaign that spotlights each dog’s personality and story.
Meet the stars of Kennel to the Crib
Buster: The six-toed softie searching for his Christmas miracle
Breed: Rottweiler | Age: Four
Picked up on the roadside and overlooked ever since, Buster is gentle, affectionate, and famously six-toed. He adores cuddles, treats, and smaller dogs, but he hasn’t had a single adoption success in more than a year.
Oscar: The loyal soul healing from heartbreak
Breed: Mixed | Age: Five
Oscar lost everything when his owner died by suicide. He arrived grieving, confused, and alone. Despite his trauma, he remains full of warmth and loyalty, ready to love a family again if someone will give him the chance.
Titan: The lifelong blood donor who’s ready for life to give back
Breed: Mixed | Age: Four
Titan spent most of his life in a clinic, giving blood to save other dogs. He has never experienced the comfort of a home or the joy of his own family. Now, after years of giving, he’s finally ready to receive.
Bringing hope to life
Set at the Woodrock Animal Rescue Centre in Centurion, the #KenneltotheCrib music video takes viewers on an emotional walk through the different spaces the dogs call home, from the kennels to the play yards, to the quiet moments where hope still lingers.
Blending heartfelt real-life moments with playful animated title elements, the video brings each dog’s personality to life while adding joy, charm, and upliftment that mirrors their spirit.
And to make sure their voices were heard loud and clear, the project features South African rappers Wordz Tha Prince, Dibi, and Tyson Sybateli, each crafting reimagined lyrics that highlight the quirks, charm, and heart of one of the three dogs. Together, they transformed each story into a track that makes you smile, makes the public’s hearts swell, and hopefully makes you want to adopt.
Estelle Meldau, co-founder of Woodrock Animal Rescue, comments: “This collaboration was designed to drive real-world adoptions by raising awareness about mature dogs who are often the last to be chosen but the ones with the most love to give.”
“This is creativity with heart,” says Darren Morris, CEO of Lucky Hustle. “Advertising with purpose sits at the core of who we are, and this campaign proves what can happen when compassion and creativity meet. Thanks to the unwavering support and generous donation from Network X Group, these dogs aren’t just appearing in a video—they’re finally stepping into a spotlight they’ve never had. They’re being heard for the first time, and with a little festive magic, we believe they’ll make the journey from kennel to crib, exactly where they deserve to be.”
A call to South Africa: Let’s get these boys home for Christmas
These three dogs have given life, loyalty, and love. Now, it’s our turn.
Lucky Hustle and Woodrock are calling on South Africans to share the video, spread the word, and help Buster, Oscar, and Titan finally step out of the kennel and into the families they’ve waited so long for.
“Because every dog has a story. We just gave them a mic,” ends Morris.
Artists on the track
- Wordz Tha Prince
- IG: @wordzthaprince
- TikTok: @officialwordsthaprince
- Dibi
- IG: @sirdibi
- TikTok: @sirdibi
- Tyson Sybateli
- IG: @tysonsybateli
- TikTok: @tysonsybateli
Social media handles
- Lucky Hustle on IG - @lucky_hustle_
- Woodrock on IG - @woodrockanimalrescuesa
Credit list
- Darren Morris, CEO, Lucky Hustle
- Kitanya Moodley, account director, Lucky Hustle
- Anele Khoza, producer, Lucky Hustle
- Omphile Moduka, producer, Lucky Hustle
- Andrew Mkandla, creative director, Lucky Hustle
- Kyle Anthony, lead multimedia designer. Lucky Hustle
- Shaazia Hoosen, graphic designer, Lucky Hustle
- Tasmin Randall, graphic designer, Lucky Hustle
- Azukile Noah, copywriter, Lucky Hustle
- Roxanne Fourie, operations director, Lucky Hustle
- Kyle Hodgson, composer and sound engineer, Finetune Studios
- Tracy Falchi, studio producer, Finetune Studios
- Timothy Barlin - director and editor
- Mihlali Xola Chola - DOP assistant