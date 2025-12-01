BehindtheCampaign: Lucky Hustle helps dogs seek their forever homes through cute music video

Buster, Oscar, and Titan have spent years behind kennel doors, waiting for someone to finally choose them. They’ve watched puppies leave with new families, seen people walk past their enclosures, and felt their hope dim a little more each day. These are dogs who’ve never truly been given a chance at a full life or a loving home.

Lucky Hustle, in partnership with Woodrock Animal Rescue, is determined to change that for three incredible boys who’ve been overlooked for far too long. Launching a campaign unlike anything the South African animal-welfare community has attempted before, Buster, Oscar and Titan are the stars of a new music video created to help them finally find a home for Christmas.

In a powerful, creative-meets-purpose collaboration, Lucky Hustle teamed up with Finetune Studios to launch #KenneltotheCrib—a must-see music video campaign that spotlights each dog’s personality and story.

Meet the stars of Kennel to the Crib



Buster: The six-toed softie searching for his Christmas miracle

Breed: Rottweiler | Age: Four

Picked up on the roadside and overlooked ever since, Buster is gentle, affectionate, and famously six-toed. He adores cuddles, treats, and smaller dogs, but he hasn’t had a single adoption success in more than a year.

Oscar: The loyal soul healing from heartbreak

Breed: Mixed | Age: Five

Oscar lost everything when his owner died by suicide. He arrived grieving, confused, and alone. Despite his trauma, he remains full of warmth and loyalty, ready to love a family again if someone will give him the chance.

Titan: The lifelong blood donor who’s ready for life to give back

Breed: Mixed | Age: Four

Titan spent most of his life in a clinic, giving blood to save other dogs. He has never experienced the comfort of a home or the joy of his own family. Now, after years of giving, he’s finally ready to receive.

Bringing hope to life

Set at the Woodrock Animal Rescue Centre in Centurion, the #KenneltotheCrib music video takes viewers on an emotional walk through the different spaces the dogs call home, from the kennels to the play yards, to the quiet moments where hope still lingers.

Blending heartfelt real-life moments with playful animated title elements, the video brings each dog’s personality to life while adding joy, charm, and upliftment that mirrors their spirit.

And to make sure their voices were heard loud and clear, the project features South African rappers Wordz Tha Prince, Dibi, and Tyson Sybateli, each crafting reimagined lyrics that highlight the quirks, charm, and heart of one of the three dogs. Together, they transformed each story into a track that makes you smile, makes the public’s hearts swell, and hopefully makes you want to adopt.

Estelle Meldau, co-founder of Woodrock Animal Rescue, comments: “This collaboration was designed to drive real-world adoptions by raising awareness about mature dogs who are often the last to be chosen but the ones with the most love to give.”

“This is creativity with heart,” says Darren Morris, CEO of Lucky Hustle. “Advertising with purpose sits at the core of who we are, and this campaign proves what can happen when compassion and creativity meet. Thanks to the unwavering support and generous donation from Network X Group, these dogs aren’t just appearing in a video—they’re finally stepping into a spotlight they’ve never had. They’re being heard for the first time, and with a little festive magic, we believe they’ll make the journey from kennel to crib, exactly where they deserve to be.”

A call to South Africa: Let’s get these boys home for Christmas

These three dogs have given life, loyalty, and love. Now, it’s our turn.

Lucky Hustle and Woodrock are calling on South Africans to share the video, spread the word, and help Buster, Oscar, and Titan finally step out of the kennel and into the families they’ve waited so long for.

“Because every dog has a story. We just gave them a mic,” ends Morris.

Artists on the track

Wordz Tha Prince

IG: @wordzthaprince

TikTok: @officialwordsthaprince

Dibi

IG: @sirdibi

TikTok: @sirdibi

Tyson Sybateli

IG: @tysonsybateli

TikTok: @tysonsybateli

Social media handles

Lucky Hustle on IG - @lucky_hustle_

Woodrock on IG - @woodrockanimalrescuesa

Credit list