HeritageMonth: Castle Milk Stout revitalises SA heritage with Songs to Savour

In South Africa’s cities, traditional ceremonies are rare, with elders leading and youth mostly watching. This has left many young people proud of their heritage but anxious about not knowing the songs that hold its wisdom.

Dissonance

Castle Milk Stout is addressing this dissonance with the launch of Songs to Savour — a campaign designed to turn cultural pressure into cultural pride.

The platform invites South Africans to rediscover traditional songs through simple sing-alongs, making it possible for anyone to learn, practise and share music once reserved for weddings, funerals, initiations and family gatherings.

Being a “new adult” — entering marriage, parenthood, or becoming a custodian of family traditions — often comes with the expectation to lead ceremonies.

Yet many feel unprepared, lacking the cultural knowledge that should have been passed down. Songs to Savour bridges this gap, creating a safe and joyful space to learn songs that would otherwise fade into silence.

For many Africans, music is not just melody — it is memory. Each song carries the wisdom of elders, the comfort of community, and the identity of a people. If we do not sing them, they disappear. Songs to Savour ensures they are sung again, not only as heritage but as part of everyday life.

Castle Milk Stout brand manager, Hetisani Makhubela adds, “These songs are not just about the past — they are about connection. A campaign like this gives young people a way to make heritage part of their daily rhythm, in a format that feels modern and accessible.”

He further adds, “Traditional songs are living archives. They carry knowledge systems that are not always found in textbooks. By placing them on a platform where anyone can sing along, Songs to Savour ensures that cultural education remains open and shared.”

Preserving culture

The campaign builds on Castle Milk Stout’s ongoing role as a brand which believes in the celebration and preservation of African heritage. Past initiatives include Clan Beats, which celebrated clan praises through music; The Last Stories of Culture, which spotlighted endangered traditions; and Black Conversations, which reframed perceptions of identity and heritage.

Each of these campaigns reflects the brand’s deeper purpose: Castle Milk Stout exists to inspire Africans to rediscover African traditions and values in a modern world.

Earlier this year, Castle Milk Stout’s uMcimbi competition rewarded Durban couple Samukelo and Nomusa Masango with a traditional ceremony worth R70,000.

Preparing for their event meant sitting with elders to learn ceremonial songs, a journey that mirrored the goals of Songs to Savour. Their story highlights the hunger among young South Africans for accessible ways to embrace heritage, and the need for platforms that make cultural learning possible.

“Castle Milk Stout is more than a drink — it is a cultural companion,” says Makhubela “Songs to Savour is part of our mission to create spaces where heritage is lived, not just remembered. This campaign contributes to young adults reclaiming the songs of their ancestors with pride and joy.”