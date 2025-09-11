Castle Lite's new packaging hits the shelves this summer

Castle Lite is stepping into summer with a new packaging design that promises to turn heads when it hits shelves this September. More than just a makeover, the refreshed look reinforces Castle Lite’s positioning as a bold, innovative, and dependable brand that continues to evolve with its consumers.

Image supplied

Anchored by the campaign line Nothing Hits Like Extra Cold, the packaging rollout is part of a 360° marketing drive across TV, digital, outdoor, and experiential activations – designed to connect with South Africans everywhere they chill, gather, and celebrate.

Innovation meets heritage

Castle Lite has long been recognised as a pioneer in packaging innovation, from the embossed bottle grip and sleek body label to the iconic Snowcastle indicator that turns blue when perfectly chilled.

These design cues have become synonymous with “Extra Cold” refreshment – a brand promise that remains unchanged.

Now, the beer giant has unveiled a refreshed identity:

A bold new logo with sharper lines.



A modern Snowcastle icon that sits proudly at the centre of the design.



Brighter, more vibrant colours that signal crisp refreshment.



A refined premium finish that highlights Castle Lite’s high-quality credentials.

“The new design stands out on shelf while staying true to what fans already love about Castle Lite,” says Colleen Duvenage, brand director at Castle Lite.

“We’ve kept the iconic touches while elevating the look and feel to reflect our consumers’ energy, boldness, and demand for premium refreshment.”

More than packaging: A lifestyle statement

The brand’s updated look aligns with its evolved role in consumers’ lives. For Castle Lite drinkers, the beer is more than refreshment – it’s a symbol of staying energised, connected, and on the move.

“Castle Lite has always stood for extra cold refreshment, but now we’re making that promise more meaningful,” Duvenage adds.

“We’re showing South Africa exactly how the hit of Castle Lite makes our consumers feel – refreshed, revitalised, and ready to take on every moment.”

Strategic market play

The launch comes at a pivotal time for the refreshment sector, as consumers demand both innovation and trust from the brands they choose. By amplifying its premium positioning and delivering a modernised look, Castle Lite strengthens its presence in a competitive market and underscores its relevance with younger, style-conscious consumers.

As shelves get more crowded, Castle Lite’s crisp, clean, and confident design aims to cut through the clutter, reaffirming its place as South Africa’s go-to beer for extra cold refreshment.

With the rollout of its revamped packaging, Castle Lite is not only refreshing its look but also reaffirming its leadership in the beer category.

By balancing innovation with dependability, the brand is positioning itself for growth while continuing to resonate with loyal fans and new consumers alike.