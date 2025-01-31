BizTrends2025: VML SA's Inga Sikweyiya - What really matters to South African youth in 2025

Africa’s youth is its greatest untapped resource, and South Africa sits at the heart of this opportunity. Over 60% of Africa’s population is under 25, making Africa the youngest continent in the world.

Inga Sikweyiya, social media manager at VML South Africa discusses the key to unlocking South Africa’s youth potential amidst the unemployment crisis is to engage youth audiences in ways that go beyond products (Image supplied)

Yet, few brands are tapping into this demographic in a meaningful way. It’s time for brands to reimagine how they engage with young South Africans – not only as consumers, but as co-creators of solutions.

Africa’s youth: A sleeping giant

This generation is digitally savvy, culturally vibrant, and eager to make a mark. South African youth are setting trends in music, fashion, and online culture, with Amapiano artists like Tyla and Uncle Waffles gaining global recognition.

Despite high unemployment (60.2% of young people in SA are unemployed according to data from Q3 2024), South African youth are digitally engaged, resourceful, and entrepreneurial.

There’s an opportunity for brands to connect meaningfully with their aspirations and struggles, offering more than just products.

Why youth marketing in South Africa matters

The South African government is working at tackling youth unemployment, but there’s a huge opportunity for brands to step in and make a real difference.

Innovative, entrepreneurially minded young South Africans are making things happen for themselves, creating their own online businesses.

Brands can provide the support they need to thrive.TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are the go-to channels for self-expression, activism, and entrepreneurship. Influencers like Banele “Moghelingz” Ndaba and Lasizwe Dambuza are proving this true by not only making waves locally but also gaining global recognition.

To truly connect, brands need to understand what’s trending and tap into what matters most to this generation.

What really matters to South African youth in 2025?

Here are some of the ways brands can get it right.

Telling local stories authentically Young South Africans want to see themselves reflected in the brands they support. Campaigns that incorporate local languages, traditions, and cultural symbols create powerful connections. Authentic storytelling is key, and this happens best when youth are involved behind the scenes in strategy and creative direction. By bringing young people into the process, brands can create campaigns that resonate authentically, reflecting the lived experiences and aspirations of their target audience. Go social first To truly engage young South Africans, brands must adopt a social-first approach rather than treating social media as an afterthought in broader campaigns. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram are not optional; they are essential. With over 40% of South Africans active on social media, crafting strategies tailored to these spaces is vital. By prioritising social platforms from the outset, brands can meet youth where they already are, fostering genuine connections and maximising impact. Show you care For Gen Z in 2025, purpose-driven marketing is non-negotiable. This generation demands more than empty promises; they expect brands to actively champion issues they care about, such as gender equality in the workplace, access to education, and mental health advocacy. They value workplaces – and by extension, brands – that prioritise diversity, inclusion, and equity, as well as transparency in how these values are implemented. Relevance in influencer partnerships Partnering with influencers who genuinely connect with their audience is a game-changer for any brand, especially when you look at influential players like Munaka Muthambi and Yoliswa Mqoco. Munaka, with her dynamic content and sharp wit, resonates strongly with Gen Z, offering brands a fresh perspective on engaging young South Africans. On the other hand, Yoliswa, a trailblazer in fashion and body positivity, has captivated a variety of local and international audiences with her unique style and advocacy for self-expression. Such partnerships allow brands to speak directly to the heart of Gen Z and Millennials, fostering trust beyond the traditional transactional approach. Get creative with tech Brands like Sephora and Nike have shown how gamification and augmented reality (AR) can boost customer engagement. 4Sephora’s Beauty Insider rewards points for purchases, turning shopping into a game, while its Virtual Artist tool lets users try on makeup using AR. Nike’s Training Club app gamifies fitness with challenges and rewards, keeping users engaged. South African marketers can take notes from these brands by prioritising interactive and rewards-based campaigns to appeal to tech-savvy youth. These examples prove that AR and gamification not only drive engagement but also foster long-term loyalty. Learning from SuccessCastle Lite’s “Unlocks” campaign authentically connected with South African youth by integrating hip-hop, international artists, and streetwear collaborations. The campaign combined live events, digital buzz, and cultural relevance. Similarly, Spotify’s “Wrapped” campaign engages millions annually, offering personalised music insights and encouraging social media sharing. This creates a viral, community-driven experience that boosts brand awareness and user loyalty. Both campaigns show that successful youth marketing isn’t just about selling products – it’s about crafting authentic, culturally resonant experiences.

Full of potential

South Africa’s youth market is full of potential. With the right mix of cultural relevance and creativity, brands can tap into this vibrant generation.

It’s not just about selling; it’s about becoming part of their story.

Let’s create marketing that’s as bold and inspiring as the youth we aim to connect with.