WomensMonth: Kionna Moodley's shopper marketing vision for PepsiCo in Africa

PepsiCo’s shopper marketing lead for West, East & Central Africa, Kionna Moodley turns retail spaces into stages for brands like Lay’s, Simba and Ceres. As part of the IAB Youth Action Council, the 28-year-old champions shopper marketing as a people-first discipline and tells us why she believes formality is an adversary to genuine connection.

Kionna Moodley is the shopper marketing lead for PepsiCo. Source: Supplied.

What does the shopper marketing lead at PepsiCo do exactly?

My role is to create a strong, customised relationship between iconic local and global brands (such as Lay’s, Simba and Ceres) with the people who have the purchasing power in West, East & Central Africa. AKA The Shoppers.

It’s about using the retail space as a stage for our brands to be self-ambassadors of their core values or, “Brand Hearts”. Providing them with the crucial information they need to make an informed purchasing decision, before they’re even ready to make it.

Shopper marketing makes shopping fun again by understanding shopper motivations and desires which ultimately leads to sales, category and channel growth. Tactics include creating disruptive in-store displays at data-driven points of interruption, optimising pricing or bundling key products, and leading engaging purchase activations within the retail space.

What motivated or inspired you to go into this industry?

Shopper marketing was my first rotation in the PepsiCo Graduate Programme. I was immediately drawn to it. It combined my interests in human behaviour, creativity, and strategy. While the field can seem confusing to some, it clicked for me, and I was hooked. I can connect with people and their shopping experiences, which is why I call myself the most empathetic shopper marketer.

I'm fascinated by what people put in their shopping baskets, whether they're in a busy informal market in Mozambique or a brick-and-mortar store. I believe that these choices tell a story, and I love figuring out the motivations behind them. I enjoy the creative challenge of developing campaigns that connect with shoppers on a human level while also achieving significant business results.

Who/what inspires you everyday?

My faith grounds me, guiding my actions with a sense of purpose and compassion. To me, life is about making a positive impact, however small, in every interaction. I am also deeply inspired by the resilient women I am privileged to know. Their example of extreme tenacity and proof of grit has given me a powerful blueprint for what it means to show up authentically, stay present, and overcome adversity.

My greatest source of creativity comes from art of all forms and learning about different cultures. I’ve been fortunate to have travelled well, and my role gives me the unique ability to engage with people and learn about cultures I would not have otherwise encountered.

What does Women's Month mean to you personally and professionally?

Women's Month is a time of both reflection and forward-looking inspiration. It’s a pitstop to reflect on my own journey as a woman of faith and purpose, refuel and recommit to the values that drive me. It's an opportunity to honour the incredible journeys of the women who came before us and to acknowledge the support systems that enabled their success.

It's a chance to celebrate not just the legacy they've built, but also the successful passing of the baton that has created a strong, passion-driven community of women who continue to push boundaries.

We've made great strides, but there's still a long way to go, and this month is a powerful reminder of that ongoing journey.

What have been the biggest challenges and greatest moments in your career?

As one of the younger professionals in my industry, I often find myself at tables surrounded by seasoned experts, which has been both a challenge and a driving force in my career.

Formality is a worthy adversary to genuine connection. When I started, I'd greet everyone with a "Happy Monday" or "Happy Tuesday" in meetings to set more of a human tone, which was a bit of a departure from the norm.

For me, visibility isn’t about speaking for the sake of being heard, it’s about adding noticeable value. Building credibility as a young professional required tremendous effort. Every meeting was an opportunity to either absorb knowledge and deepen my understanding or demonstrate expertise based on what I’d learned.

As a result, I wasn't always the most "visible" person to senior leadership in the traditional sense. However, some of the greatest moments in my career have come from showing up in ways that mattered. Translating business strategy into impactful action, influencing brand objectives, and breaking traditional barriers around what “Trade Marketing” means in Africa. This has positioned me as a trusted advisor to commercial teams and an ambassador for Shopper Marketing, internally and externally, all while still wishing everyone a "HAPPY whatever day of the week” it is!

Why was it important for you to be part of the IAB Youth Action Council?

Having started out as a graduate myself, I know how vital mentorship and diverse perspectives are to growth. The IAB Youth Action Council gave me a platform to give back and bring Shopper Marketing to the forefront. It’s an opportunity to extend the same support that shaped me, helping young professionals find their voice and place in this dynamic field while also empowering the next generation with the tools, insights, and confidence to thrive.

What do you think youth want from brands today — beyond just products?

Today’s youth are constantly re-evaluating EVERYTHING, ALL THE TIME. Purchasing patterns are fluid; no brand is safe. Loyalty is a privilege embedded in consistency and experience rather than preceding heritage and equity. Consistent repurchase rates are basically “commercialised double taps.” We want brands that show up as partners in our journey, offering relevance, empathy, and a genuine commitment to making a difference in our world. It’s no longer just about the transaction; it’s about compatibility and companionship.

Your advice to young women who want to enter your industry?

The best advice I can give young women entering this industry is to cultivate genuine curiosity about people and lean into the power of genuine connections. Every major professional or personal achievement in my life has been the result of a collective effort.

Be genuinely curious about others and their worlds. That curiosity doesn’t just create a library of knowledge; it makes you a sharper, more empathetic marketer. An empathetic marketer understands the plight of their shoppers and consumers and, in turn, knows how to use value as a kind of currency.