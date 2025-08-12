WomensMonth: Regina Naicker on leading supply chain innovation and championing women in logistics

Regina Naicker is a seasoned supply chain professional and a Sapics board director with over two decades of experience driving strategic growth and operational excellence across Africa’s logistics and energy sectors.

Regina Naicker, Director, Sapics

The former head of business development for Africa at Castrol South Africa, Naicker has overseen complex projects like the operationalisation of local blending in Kenya and led high-risk bulk fuels terminal operations in Durban.

A passionate advocate for women in logistics, she also serves as G20 Empower Alliance Lead and advisory board member at UNISA’s Faculty of Supply Chain & Operations Management.

In this Women’s Month Q&A, Naicker shares her journey navigating a male-dominated industry, the challenges and achievements that have shaped her leadership, and practical advice for young women aiming to thrive in supply chain and logistics.

Your career spans impressive leadership roles across supply chain and business development. Can you share how you first got interested in this industry and what drew you to it?

Honestly, every day is different — and that’s one of the things I love about working in supply chain: making sure everything runs smoothly from procurement to delivery. That means managing vendors, overseeing logistics, tracking inventory, and constantly putting out fires, developing strategy, optimisation, and developing expansion models.

I graduated with my first degree, majoring in Transport Economics and Logistics and Industrial Psychology. Following the introduction into supply chain as a graduate, it was during my time at Air BP that I truly discovered my passion for logistics. As a Logistics Coordinator, I was responsible for overseeing the distribution of aviation fuels across Africa.

This involved managing stock levels, coordinating imports and exports, pricing, and negotiating transportation contracts. The complexity and impact of logistics fascinated me, and I knew I had found my calling. I have been blessed to have navigated a long and successful journey in the energy sector.

I then progressed my career and transitioned to the lubricants business, where I was part of the design team for the centralised warehousing and distribution facility and subsequently led the operation for a period of five years.

Thereafter, I had the privilege of moving into the main fuels value chain and led the Bulk Fuels Terminal at Island View – Durban – a 24/7, unionised operation in a high-risk environment, managing the distribution of bulk fuels.

This is truly where I was tested on many levels, and I am proud to reflect that the Island View operation was led by connecting hearts and minds with our strategy.

Thereafter, I moved into a commercial role as the secondary distribution and optimisation manager for South Africa – an opportunity to strategically lead scheduling and customer operations teams.

My career continued to progress, and I was appointed as the Supply Chain Business Development Transformation Manager for Africa. I led strategic projects which included value chain ERP upgrades, global harmonisation, tank farm optimisation, and the successful delivery of a Net Zero project in 2020 during COVID, the worst floods in KZN, and civil unrest. In 2022, I was promoted to Head of Business Development for Africa.

During this time, I led the successful operationalisation of local blending in Kenya. This was an incredible milestone for the organisation as it opened up the East Africa market. I then worked on the North, West, and East Africa strategy.

So my motivation has always been based on adding value and leaving behind a legacy in each of my roles, as well as building the next generation of leaders.

As a woman in a field that’s often male-dominated, what are some challenges you’ve faced, especially when stepping into leadership roles? How did you handle those moments?

As a woman in a male-dominated industry like energy and logistics, stepping into leadership hasn’t always been easy — and it definitely hasn’t always been smooth.

There have been moments where I’ve walked into a room, a site meeting, or a strategy session and instantly felt the weight of being the only woman there and sometimes the youngest, too.

Early on, I faced the usual assumptions: that I was too soft for operational leadership or that I wouldn’t understand the technical side of things. I had to work twice as hard to prove not just that I belonged, but that I could lead with impact.

One of the biggest challenges was to be heard.

In meetings, I’d share an idea and it would be brushed aside, only to have it echoed later by someone else and suddenly taken seriously. That kind of subtle dismissal happens more often than people think, and it can wear you down if you let it. But I made a decision early in my career: I wasn’t going to shrink myself to fit into anyone else’s version of leadership.

I leaned into my strengths of clear communication, empathy, operational discipline, and a relentless focus on results. Over time, the results spoke for themselves.

When I took on leadership of a 24/7 Bulk Fuels Terminal, for example, I knew eyes were on me waiting to see if I could handle it. So, I focused on building trust with my team. I listened, I learned the operation inside-out, and I stayed present even during the tough shifts. And slowly, perceptions began to shift.

Another challenge I’ve faced is balancing assertiveness with approachability. Women in leadership are often expected to walk a tightrope — to be strong, but not too strong; to be kind, but not too soft. I’ve learned to let go of that double standard and accept that my style is mine. I lead with clarity, respect, and consistency — and the right people respond to that.

What’s helped me most in these moments is staying grounded in my purpose. I’m not just here to do a job, I’m here to shift the narrative. I want other women, especially those coming after me, to walk into those same rooms and feel like they already belong.

So yes, I’ve faced challenges. But I’ve also gained resilience, confidence, and a deep belief that leadership doesn’t have to look one way. We’re allowed to lead with strength and compassion — and still be taken seriously.

You’ve led some impactful projects and driven growth in various roles. Which accomplishment are you most proud of, and why does it stand out for you?

I’ve been fortunate to work on several large-scale, high-impact projects throughout my career, but a few stand out for their strategic importance and complexity.

One significant initiative was leading the Supply Chain ERP upgrade. This was a critical project to modernise our systems, improve data accuracy, and enhance integration across procurement, inventory, and distribution functions.

Leading this upgrade meant working closely with IT, operations, and finance teams to ensure the new platform met the diverse needs of the business while minimising disruption. The result was a more streamlined, transparent supply chain with real-time visibility that empowered better decision-making.

The second was a national warehouse consolidation project, where I was part of the team that designed and implemented a centralised warehousing and distribution facility.

This involved closing down multiple warehouses across South Africa and constructing a single, state-of-the-art facility in Durban to support broader distribution across the African market.

It was a bold move — centralising operations required extensive planning, coordination, and change management. But it significantly streamlined logistics, reduced costs, and improved service levels across the region. I subsequently came to lead that operation, overseeing inbound logistics, warehousing, and distribution in South Africa and the rest of Africa.

The third project I’m especially proud of was during my time as head of business development for Africa, where I led the operationalisation of local blending operations in Kenya.

This was a complex, strategic initiative aimed at improving cost efficiency and supply chain responsiveness in East Africa. Rather than continuing to ship finished product into the region, we pivoted to importing raw materials and blending locally.

It was a game-changing project, but not without its challenges. I worked closely with local and international stakeholders, including other oil majors in Kenya, to navigate regulatory requirements and secure the necessary infrastructure.

I was responsible for overseeing ship-to-shore bulk transfers, import logistics, and setting up compliant operations that met international standards.

I ensured that we invested heavily in training local teams, ensuring they were equipped with the right skills, systems, and understanding of quality and compliance requirements.

Successfully blending product locally opened up a far more cost-effective and agile route to market — giving us a stronger foothold in East Africa and significantly improving our competitive positioning in the region.

These kinds of projects are tough, no doubt, but incredibly rewarding. They demonstrate how strategic supply chain innovation can unlock real growth and drive long-term impact across markets.

What keeps you motivated to keep growing and pushing forward — both professionally and personally? How important has ongoing learning been for you?

What keeps me motivated both professionally and personally is my children.

As a mother, I carry this deep responsibility to create a life and an environment that tells them anything is possible. I want them to grow up knowing that no dream is too big, no goal too far, and that hard work, resilience, and belief in yourself can carry you through even the most difficult seasons.

My own path hasn’t been smooth or simple. I’ve worked in a predominantly male environment in the energy sector, and I’ve had to earn my place at the table over and over again.

I started by leading a centralised warehousing and distribution facility, then stepped into the massive challenge of running a 24/7 Bulk Fuels Terminal, an environment that demands precision, safety, and strong leadership every single day.

I also had the opportunity to operationalise localised blending in East Africa, which pushed me to adapt quickly, work across cultures, and find innovative ways to deliver results in complex conditions.

All of this happened while I was also raising a family, working full-time, and pursuing my education as a part-time student. There were moments of real exhaustion, where I felt like I was being pulled in every direction professionally, personally, and emotionally. But I kept going, because I believed (and still believe) in what I’m building — not just a career, but a legacy.

For me, learning isn’t a nice-to-have; it’s been my survival tool and my growth engine. Whether it’s understanding new supply chain technologies, refining my leadership approach, or stepping into completely unfamiliar terrain, learning has given me the confidence and capability to take on new challenges. It’s helped me stay relevant, sharp, and open-minded in an industry that never stands still.

What truly keeps me going is the belief that I’m paving the way, not just for myself, but for other women in the industry, and for my children. I want them to see that it’s okay to struggle, it’s okay to feel stretched, and it’s more than okay to chase your goals with everything you have — even if the path is unconventional.

I’ve lived the hard moments — but I’ve also lived the growth, the breakthroughs, and the pride that comes with pushing through. That’s what keeps me moving forward.

From your perspective, how has the supply chain and logistics sector changed when it comes to supporting women in leadership? What progress have you seen?

From my perspective, the supply chain and logistics space has come a long way when it comes to supporting women in leadership — and I’ve seen real, tangible progress.

When I first became interested in this field, it felt like a lot of the leadership roles were held by men — not necessarily because women weren’t capable, but because they just weren’t being seen, heard, or given the same chances.

I remember walking into meetings or operations reviews and realising I was one of only a few women in the room. It could be intimidating, and sometimes it made you second-guess whether you belonged.

But over the past few years, that’s started to shift.

Now, I’m seeing more women leading teams, running warehouses, managing global supply chains, and sitting at the decision-making table. And not just in traditional roles like HR or admin, but in core operational leadership like planning, procurement, logistics strategy — you name it.

What’s even better is that we’re not just being invited in — we’re being heard. There’s more openness to different leadership styles. The old "command and control" model is giving way to more collaborative, empathetic, and people-first approaches, and women are helping drive that cultural shift.

I’ve also noticed companies becoming more intentional. There’s more talk about mentorship programmes, succession planning for women, and leadership training that’s designed with inclusion in mind. It’s not perfect and we still have work to do, especially in field roles or senior executive levels — but the momentum is real.

And for me personally, what’s made the biggest difference is seeing other women succeed and bring others with them. That visibility matters. It gives the next generation of women permission to dream big and aim high in an industry that used to feel off-limits.

So we’ve made progress, and I’m proud to be part of that change. I’m even more excited about the women who are just getting started. The future of supply chain leadership looks a lot more diverse and a lot more powerful than it ever has.

You’re known for mentoring and guiding others. What practical advice would you give to young women who want to build successful careers in supply chain or logistics?

Supporting the growth and development of women in supply chain is something I’m really passionate about, and there are several initiatives and programmes that play a crucial role.

For starters, I lead a Masterclass on Women Empowerment that focuses specifically on leadership development. This masterclass is designed to guide women through the challenges of stepping into leadership roles, building confidence, and cultivating the skills needed to thrive in a fast-evolving industry.

Ultimately, I believe that mentorship, education, access to professional networks, and targeted leadership programmes are the keys to supporting women’s success in this field. Programmes that combine these elements create a strong foundation for women to not only enter the industry but also rise through the ranks and drive meaningful change.

So the practical advice would be: don’t shy away from roles that put you in the thick of operations like warehouse tours, inventory audits, route planning, or even working the floor. Understanding how the full chain works gives you an edge and earns respect. Logistics is hands-on, and so experience matters.

You might walk into rooms where you're the only woman — don’t let that silence you. Speak up, ask questions, share your perspective. Your ideas are valid even if you’re new. Confidence builds with practice.

Supply chain success often depends on collaboration internally and externally. Build a network of people you trust, including mentors (both women and men), peers, and even those a few steps ahead of you. Good relationships will open doors, guide your growth, and have your back when challenges come.

Women should not wait to be “ready” because they tend to hesitate before applying for promotions or leadership roles unless they meet every requirement. Don’t wait. Put yourself forward even if you feel 70% ready — growth happens in the stretch.

I would encourage speaking openly about boundaries because the pace can be intense. It’s important to be clear about your boundaries, whether it’s work hours, travel expectations, or communication styles. Boundaries don’t make you “difficult”; they help you be sustainable.

If you don’t see a women’s network at your company or in your field, start one. It doesn’t need to be big — just a space to share stories, advice, and encouragement. Those communities can be lifelines and launchpads.

Remember, you belong, and the supply chain world needs fresh thinking, diverse perspectives, and strong leaders. So know you belong, own your space, and you can thrive. If you're intentional about your growth, stay curious, and surround yourself with people who challenge and support you, you’ll build a career that’s not just successful but meaningful.

Finally, what does Women’s Month mean to you personally? How can industries like supply chain and logistics create better spaces for women to thrive?

Women’s Month is deeply personal. It’s a time I pause and think about the women who’ve shaped my life — mentors, friends, colleagues, family — and the sacrifices they’ve made to open doors that weren’t always meant for them. It’s also a moment of pride and reflection, because being a woman in today’s world often means walking a tightrope between strength and grace, pressure and resilience.

In industries like supply chain and logistics, where women have historically been underrepresented, Women’s Month reminds me how powerful it is when women take up space and how much further we still need to go to make that space feel truly ours.

From my perspective, it starts with visibility. When women are seen in leadership, on the warehouse floor, behind the scenes in planning, and at the forefront of innovation, it changes what feels possible. I’ve seen how impactful it is when women are not just present but heard, respected, and supported.

We also need flexibility without guilt. Whether it’s raising a family, caring for loved ones, or just wanting balance, flexibility can’t be treated like a favour. It should be built into the structure of the industry.

Mentorship matters, too. I personally wouldn’t be where I am without people — especially women — who believed in me, pushed me, and reminded me of my worth. We need more of that in supply chain: more voices saying, "You belong here. You’re good at this. Keep going".

And most of all, we need to normalise women’s presence — not just during Women’s Month, but every day. That means tackling bias, calling out inequality, and celebrating women’s wins loudly and often.

So for me, it’s about going beyond Women’s Month by continuously highlighting the success stories of women in supply chain. There is a need to normalise the presence of women in every role, from forklift operators to COOs.

Women’s Month should serve as a catalyst, not just a celebration, to drive lasting structural change in industries that have long been shaped without women in mind.