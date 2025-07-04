2025 Effie Awards South Africa finalists announced

Effie South Africa has announced that 44 finalists have been selected following the first round of judging for the 2025 programme. These finalists represent cases that have clearly demonstrated effectiveness in delivering against their stated objectives, and are now in the running to win a coveted Effie Award.

Refilwe Maluleke, jury co-chair, commented: "The standard of entries this year has been exceptional. The most effective work begins with clear objectives, strong strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the business challenge. Our role as a jury is to apply rigorous evaluation to ensure every finalist has proven, beyond doubt, the impact of their work. This process is a privilege, and it reflects the commitment of our industry to continuously raising the bar for effectiveness."

Reaching finalist status in the Effies is already an achievement of note. Finalists earn points towards the Global Effie Index - a valuable marker of success that offers global recognition for both agencies and clients.

Ahmed Tilly, jury co-chair, added: "Creativity is at the heart of effectiveness. The work that rises to the top shows us how a powerful idea, rooted in insight, can drive significant and measurable results. The jury’s responsibility is to interrogate every detail to ensure the winning campaigns truly deliver on their promises - and this year, that responsibility has been met with standout examples of ideas that work."

This year’s record number of entries underscores the growing emphasis on marketing effectiveness across South Africa’s communications sector. The finalists represent a diverse range of contributors - from large networks to independent agencies, media and PR specialists, and direct client submissions - highlighting the breadth of talent shaping impactful marketing in the country. Now in its fifth year, the Effie Awards South Africa continues to grow from strength to strength, reinforcing its position as the benchmark for marketing effectiveness.

2025 Effie Awards South Africa finalists table

Entering organisation Entry Category Product / Brand Ogilvy #ShouldaGotaVivo: How VW used competitor drivers to sell their Vivos Automotive - Vehicles Volkswagen Ogilvy From Decline to Dominance: Carling Black Label's 8-Year Journey of Purpose-Driven Sustained Success. Beverages - Alcohol Carling Black Label Promise Group Nothing Beats Extra Cold Beverages - Alcohol Castle Lite Joe Public Faeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National Shame Current Events Amnesty International M+C Saatchi Abel How Mr D got South Africa’s vote of approval during elections Current Events Mr D Ogilvy V-Up: Igniting VodaPay’s Revenue Engine Data-Driven / Commerce and Shopper Effies Vodacom Ogilvy Block Booked Data-Driven / Commerce and Shopper Effies KFC Nedbank Bank Your Time Data-Driven / Media Effies Nedbank Ogilvy From shame to self-love: How #Foreverwena Revolutionised HIV Prevention. Disease Awareness and Education: Non-Profit The Gates Foundation Levergy Ya Rona House: A New Kind of Fan Engagement Experiential Marketing: Live and Digital Nedbank Ogilvy Make It KFC: From familiar to fresh - the taste experiment that got Gen-Z talking again Experiential Marketing: Live and Digital KFC Accenture Song Sanlam "The F-Show" Finance Sanlam Joe Public Bank Your Time - How Nedbank reframed digital banking by turning time into a currency Finance Nedbank M+C Saatchi Abel Blending in, to stand out Finance Standard Bank South Africa RAPT Creative Discovery Health Medical Scheme: Because Life Happens Healthcare Services / Health Effies Discovery Health Medical Scheme Ogilvy Influence With Impact: #ForeverWena’s Culture-Driven Approach to Youth HIV Awareness Influencer Marketing The Gates Foundation Joe Public Bank Your Time - How Nedbank reframed digital banking by turning time into a currency Marketing Disruptors Nedbank Ogilvy #ShouldaGotAVivo: VW's Masterclass on end-of-product-life-cycle marketing disruption. Marketing Disruptors Volkswagen TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Save Our Stay (SOS) Marketing Disruptors City Lodge Hotel Group TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Savanna Neat: It’s Giving Marketing Innovation Solutions Savanna South Africa Joe Public Faeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National Shame Media Innovation - Emerging and New Channels, Existing Channels / Media Effies Amnesty International Ogilvy Block Booked Media Innovation - Emerging & New Channels, Existing Channels / Media Effies KFC TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Save Our Stay (SOS) Media Innovation / Commerce and Shopper Effies City Lodge Hotel Group 99c Communications Little Shop Goes Xtra Omni-Channel Shopper Solution / Commerce and Shopper Effies Checkers 99c Communications Delivering something Xtra this Christmas Retail Checkers Gorilla Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money! Retail Pick n Pay asap! TBWA\Hunt Lascaris SPAR More for Sho' Retail SPAR More for Sho' M+C Saatchi Abel How Mr D got South Africa’s vote of approval during elections Seasonal Marketing - Products, Services Mr D Gorilla Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money! Seasonal/Event / Commerce and Shopper Effies Pick n Pay asap! Joe Public Faeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National Shame Small Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, Services Amnesty International M+C Saatchi Abel Firing A Silver Bullet That Turned Apathy into Policy Action Small Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, Services Gun Free South Africa Joe Public Faeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National Shame Social Good - Brands / Positive Change Amnesty International M+C Saatchi Abel Firing A Silver Bullet That Turned Apathy into Policy Action Social Good - Brands / Positive Change Gun Free South Africa Nedbank Youth Honours Board Campaign Social Good - Brands / Positive Change Nedbank Ogilvy Volkswagen Night School: Rewriting the Rules of the Road saving lives and building brand Social Good - Brands / Positive Change Volkswagen South Africa Mondelez TikTok confirms, "They are amongst among" Social Media Lunch Bar - social Halo 100% Sustained Results: How Being Totes Honest Totes Helped Pineapple Soar Sustained Success - Products, Services Pineapple Joe Public Winning market share with a human edge in a digital race Sustained Success - Products, Services Nedbank Private Clients Ogilvy From Decline to Dominance: Carling Black Label's 8-Year Journey of Purpose-Driven Sustained Success. Sustained Success - Products, Services Carling Black Label

Ogilvy Selfish to Shareable: Cadbury's South African Success Story Sustained Success - Products, Services Mondelez: Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate M+C Saatchi Abel How Mr D got South Africa’s vote of approval during elections Timely Opportunity Mr D TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Try January Timely Opportunity Savanna Joe Public Uber Black: So good you'll find a reason Transportation Uber Black TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Save Our Stay (SOS) Travel and Tourism City Lodge Hotel Group

Round Two of judging will determine which of these campaigns will go on to win Bronze, Silver, and Gold, with the very best considered for the prestigious Grand Effie. The winners will be announced at the Effie Awards Gala on 21 October 2025.

Gillian Rightford, executive director at the ACA, said: "Congratulations to all our 2025 finalists. Achieving finalist status in the Effies is, in itself, a mark of excellence — it means your work has met the highest global standards for marketing effectiveness. The record number of entries this year demonstrates that agencies and clients alike recognise the value of proving their effectiveness through platforms such as the Effie Awards. We look forward to celebrating these achievements at the gala in October."

Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and sponsored by Nedbank, SAB, Unilever, GIB Insurance, Investec, with in-kind support from Lobengula Advertising and media partner Modern Marketing.

