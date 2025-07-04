South Africa
    2025 Effie Awards South Africa finalists announced

    Effie South Africa has announced that 44 finalists have been selected following the first round of judging for the 2025 programme. These finalists represent cases that have clearly demonstrated effectiveness in delivering against their stated objectives, and are now in the running to win a coveted Effie Award.
    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    12 Aug 2025
    Refilwe Maluleke, jury co-chair, commented: "The standard of entries this year has been exceptional. The most effective work begins with clear objectives, strong strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the business challenge. Our role as a jury is to apply rigorous evaluation to ensure every finalist has proven, beyond doubt, the impact of their work. This process is a privilege, and it reflects the commitment of our industry to continuously raising the bar for effectiveness."

    Reaching finalist status in the Effies is already an achievement of note. Finalists earn points towards the Global Effie Index - a valuable marker of success that offers global recognition for both agencies and clients.

    Ahmed Tilly, jury co-chair, added: "Creativity is at the heart of effectiveness. The work that rises to the top shows us how a powerful idea, rooted in insight, can drive significant and measurable results. The jury’s responsibility is to interrogate every detail to ensure the winning campaigns truly deliver on their promises - and this year, that responsibility has been met with standout examples of ideas that work."

    This year’s record number of entries underscores the growing emphasis on marketing effectiveness across South Africa’s communications sector. The finalists represent a diverse range of contributors - from large networks to independent agencies, media and PR specialists, and direct client submissions - highlighting the breadth of talent shaping impactful marketing in the country. Now in its fifth year, the Effie Awards South Africa continues to grow from strength to strength, reinforcing its position as the benchmark for marketing effectiveness.

    2025 Effie Awards South Africa finalists table


    Entering organisationEntryCategoryProduct / Brand
    Ogilvy#ShouldaGotaVivo: How VW used competitor drivers to sell their VivosAutomotive - VehiclesVolkswagen
    OgilvyFrom Decline to Dominance: Carling Black Label's 8-Year Journey of Purpose-Driven Sustained Success.Beverages - AlcoholCarling Black Label
    Promise GroupNothing Beats Extra ColdBeverages - AlcoholCastle Lite
    Joe PublicFaeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National ShameCurrent EventsAmnesty International
    M+C Saatchi AbelHow Mr D got South Africa’s vote of approval during electionsCurrent EventsMr D
    OgilvyV-Up: Igniting VodaPay’s Revenue EngineData-Driven / Commerce and Shopper EffiesVodacom
    OgilvyBlock BookedData-Driven / Commerce and Shopper EffiesKFC
    NedbankBank Your TimeData-Driven / Media EffiesNedbank
    OgilvyFrom shame to self-love: How #Foreverwena Revolutionised HIV Prevention.Disease Awareness and Education: Non-ProfitThe Gates Foundation
    LevergyYa Rona House: A New Kind of Fan EngagementExperiential Marketing: Live and DigitalNedbank
    OgilvyMake It KFC: From familiar to fresh - the taste experiment that got Gen-Z talking againExperiential Marketing: Live and DigitalKFC
    Accenture SongSanlam "The F-Show"FinanceSanlam
    Joe PublicBank Your Time - How Nedbank reframed digital banking by turning time into a currencyFinanceNedbank
    M+C Saatchi AbelBlending in, to stand outFinanceStandard Bank South Africa
    RAPT CreativeDiscovery Health Medical Scheme: Because Life HappensHealthcare Services / Health EffiesDiscovery Health Medical Scheme
    OgilvyInfluence With Impact: #ForeverWena’s Culture-Driven Approach to Youth HIV AwarenessInfluencer MarketingThe Gates Foundation
    Joe PublicBank Your Time - How Nedbank reframed digital banking by turning time into a currencyMarketing DisruptorsNedbank
    Ogilvy#ShouldaGotAVivo: VW's Masterclass on end-of-product-life-cycle marketing disruption.Marketing DisruptorsVolkswagen
    TBWA\Hunt LascarisSave Our Stay (SOS)Marketing DisruptorsCity Lodge Hotel Group
    TBWA\Hunt LascarisSavanna Neat: It’s GivingMarketing Innovation SolutionsSavanna South Africa
    Joe PublicFaeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National ShameMedia Innovation - Emerging and New Channels, Existing Channels / Media EffiesAmnesty International
    OgilvyBlock BookedMedia Innovation - Emerging & New Channels, Existing Channels / Media EffiesKFC
    TBWA\Hunt LascarisSave Our Stay (SOS)Media Innovation / Commerce and Shopper EffiesCity Lodge Hotel Group
    99c CommunicationsLittle Shop Goes XtraOmni-Channel Shopper Solution / Commerce and Shopper EffiesCheckers
    99c CommunicationsDelivering something Xtra this ChristmasRetailCheckers
    GorillaPick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!RetailPick n Pay asap!
    TBWA\Hunt LascarisSPAR More for Sho'RetailSPAR More for Sho'
    M+C Saatchi AbelHow Mr D got South Africa’s vote of approval during electionsSeasonal Marketing - Products, ServicesMr D
    GorillaPick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!Seasonal/Event / Commerce and Shopper EffiesPick n Pay asap!
    Joe PublicFaeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National ShameSmall Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, ServicesAmnesty International
    M+C Saatchi AbelFiring A Silver Bullet That Turned Apathy into Policy ActionSmall Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, ServicesGun Free South Africa
    Joe PublicFaeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National ShameSocial Good - Brands / Positive ChangeAmnesty International
    M+C Saatchi AbelFiring A Silver Bullet That Turned Apathy into Policy ActionSocial Good - Brands / Positive ChangeGun Free South Africa
    NedbankYouth Honours Board CampaignSocial Good - Brands / Positive ChangeNedbank
    OgilvyVolkswagen Night School: Rewriting the Rules of the Road saving lives and building brandSocial Good - Brands / Positive ChangeVolkswagen South Africa
    MondelezTikTok confirms, "They are amongst among"Social MediaLunch Bar - social
    Halo100% Sustained Results: How Being Totes Honest Totes Helped Pineapple SoarSustained Success - Products, ServicesPineapple
    Joe PublicWinning market share with a human edge in a digital raceSustained Success - Products, ServicesNedbank Private Clients
    OgilvyFrom Decline to Dominance: Carling Black Label's 8-Year Journey of Purpose-Driven Sustained Success.Sustained Success - Products, ServicesCarling Black Label
    OgilvySelfish to Shareable: Cadbury's South African Success StorySustained Success - Products, ServicesMondelez: Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
    M+C Saatchi AbelHow Mr D got South Africa’s vote of approval during electionsTimely OpportunityMr D
    TBWA\Hunt LascarisTry JanuaryTimely OpportunitySavanna
    Joe PublicUber Black: So good you'll find a reasonTransportationUber Black
    TBWA\Hunt LascarisSave Our Stay (SOS)Travel and TourismCity Lodge Hotel Group

    Round Two of judging will determine which of these campaigns will go on to win Bronze, Silver, and Gold, with the very best considered for the prestigious Grand Effie. The winners will be announced at the Effie Awards Gala on 21 October 2025.

    Gillian Rightford, executive director at the ACA, said: "Congratulations to all our 2025 finalists. Achieving finalist status in the Effies is, in itself, a mark of excellence — it means your work has met the highest global standards for marketing effectiveness. The record number of entries this year demonstrates that agencies and clients alike recognise the value of proving their effectiveness through platforms such as the Effie Awards. We look forward to celebrating these achievements at the gala in October."

    Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and sponsored by Nedbank, SAB, Unilever, GIB Insurance, Investec, with in-kind support from Lobengula Advertising and media partner Modern Marketing.

    For more information visit the Effie South Africa website at https://www.effie.org/partners/south-africa/ or visit www.acasa.co.za.

