2025 Effie Awards South Africa finalists announced
Refilwe Maluleke, jury co-chair, commented: "The standard of entries this year has been exceptional. The most effective work begins with clear objectives, strong strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the business challenge. Our role as a jury is to apply rigorous evaluation to ensure every finalist has proven, beyond doubt, the impact of their work. This process is a privilege, and it reflects the commitment of our industry to continuously raising the bar for effectiveness."
Reaching finalist status in the Effies is already an achievement of note. Finalists earn points towards the Global Effie Index - a valuable marker of success that offers global recognition for both agencies and clients.
Ahmed Tilly, jury co-chair, added: "Creativity is at the heart of effectiveness. The work that rises to the top shows us how a powerful idea, rooted in insight, can drive significant and measurable results. The jury’s responsibility is to interrogate every detail to ensure the winning campaigns truly deliver on their promises - and this year, that responsibility has been met with standout examples of ideas that work."
This year’s record number of entries underscores the growing emphasis on marketing effectiveness across South Africa’s communications sector. The finalists represent a diverse range of contributors - from large networks to independent agencies, media and PR specialists, and direct client submissions - highlighting the breadth of talent shaping impactful marketing in the country. Now in its fifth year, the Effie Awards South Africa continues to grow from strength to strength, reinforcing its position as the benchmark for marketing effectiveness.
2025 Effie Awards South Africa finalists table
|Entering organisation
|Entry
|Category
|Product / Brand
|Ogilvy
|#ShouldaGotaVivo: How VW used competitor drivers to sell their Vivos
|Automotive - Vehicles
|Volkswagen
|Ogilvy
|From Decline to Dominance: Carling Black Label's 8-Year Journey of Purpose-Driven Sustained Success.
|Beverages - Alcohol
|Carling Black Label
|Promise Group
|Nothing Beats Extra Cold
|Beverages - Alcohol
|Castle Lite
|Joe Public
|Faeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National Shame
|Current Events
|Amnesty International
|M+C Saatchi Abel
|How Mr D got South Africa’s vote of approval during elections
|Current Events
|Mr D
|Ogilvy
|V-Up: Igniting VodaPay’s Revenue Engine
|Data-Driven / Commerce and Shopper Effies
|Vodacom
|Ogilvy
|Block Booked
|Data-Driven / Commerce and Shopper Effies
|KFC
|Nedbank
|Bank Your Time
|Data-Driven / Media Effies
|Nedbank
|Ogilvy
|From shame to self-love: How #Foreverwena Revolutionised HIV Prevention.
|Disease Awareness and Education: Non-Profit
|The Gates Foundation
|Levergy
|Ya Rona House: A New Kind of Fan Engagement
|Experiential Marketing: Live and Digital
|Nedbank
|Ogilvy
|Make It KFC: From familiar to fresh - the taste experiment that got Gen-Z talking again
|Experiential Marketing: Live and Digital
|KFC
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam "The F-Show"
|Finance
|Sanlam
|Joe Public
|Bank Your Time - How Nedbank reframed digital banking by turning time into a currency
|Finance
|Nedbank
|M+C Saatchi Abel
|Blending in, to stand out
|Finance
|Standard Bank South Africa
|RAPT Creative
|Discovery Health Medical Scheme: Because Life Happens
|Healthcare Services / Health Effies
|Discovery Health Medical Scheme
|Ogilvy
|Influence With Impact: #ForeverWena’s Culture-Driven Approach to Youth HIV Awareness
|Influencer Marketing
|The Gates Foundation
|Joe Public
|Bank Your Time - How Nedbank reframed digital banking by turning time into a currency
|Marketing Disruptors
|Nedbank
|Ogilvy
|#ShouldaGotAVivo: VW's Masterclass on end-of-product-life-cycle marketing disruption.
|Marketing Disruptors
|Volkswagen
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
|Save Our Stay (SOS)
|Marketing Disruptors
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
|Savanna Neat: It’s Giving
|Marketing Innovation Solutions
|Savanna South Africa
|Joe Public
|Faeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National Shame
|Media Innovation - Emerging and New Channels, Existing Channels / Media Effies
|Amnesty International
|Ogilvy
|Block Booked
|Media Innovation - Emerging & New Channels, Existing Channels / Media Effies
|KFC
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
|Save Our Stay (SOS)
|Media Innovation / Commerce and Shopper Effies
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|99c Communications
|Little Shop Goes Xtra
|Omni-Channel Shopper Solution / Commerce and Shopper Effies
|Checkers
|99c Communications
|Delivering something Xtra this Christmas
|Retail
|Checkers
|Gorilla
|Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!
|Retail
|Pick n Pay asap!
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
|SPAR More for Sho'
|Retail
|SPAR More for Sho'
|M+C Saatchi Abel
|How Mr D got South Africa’s vote of approval during elections
|Seasonal Marketing - Products, Services
|Mr D
|Gorilla
|Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!
|Seasonal/Event / Commerce and Shopper Effies
|Pick n Pay asap!
|Joe Public
|Faeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National Shame
|Small Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, Services
|Amnesty International
|M+C Saatchi Abel
|Firing A Silver Bullet That Turned Apathy into Policy Action
|Small Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, Services
|Gun Free South Africa
|Joe Public
|Faeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National Shame
|Social Good - Brands / Positive Change
|Amnesty International
|M+C Saatchi Abel
|Firing A Silver Bullet That Turned Apathy into Policy Action
|Social Good - Brands / Positive Change
|Gun Free South Africa
|Nedbank
|Youth Honours Board Campaign
|Social Good - Brands / Positive Change
|Nedbank
|Ogilvy
|Volkswagen Night School: Rewriting the Rules of the Road saving lives and building brand
|Social Good - Brands / Positive Change
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Mondelez
|TikTok confirms, "They are amongst among"
|Social Media
|Lunch Bar - social
|Halo
|100% Sustained Results: How Being Totes Honest Totes Helped Pineapple Soar
|Sustained Success - Products, Services
|Pineapple
|Joe Public
|Winning market share with a human edge in a digital race
|Sustained Success - Products, Services
|Nedbank Private Clients
|Ogilvy
|From Decline to Dominance: Carling Black Label's 8-Year Journey of Purpose-Driven Sustained Success.
|Sustained Success - Products, Services
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy
|Selfish to Shareable: Cadbury's South African Success Story
|Sustained Success - Products, Services
|Mondelez: Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
|M+C Saatchi Abel
|How Mr D got South Africa’s vote of approval during elections
|Timely Opportunity
|Mr D
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
|Try January
|Timely Opportunity
|Savanna
|Joe Public
|Uber Black: So good you'll find a reason
|Transportation
|Uber Black
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
|Save Our Stay (SOS)
|Travel and Tourism
|City Lodge Hotel Group
Round Two of judging will determine which of these campaigns will go on to win Bronze, Silver, and Gold, with the very best considered for the prestigious Grand Effie. The winners will be announced at the Effie Awards Gala on 21 October 2025.
Gillian Rightford, executive director at the ACA, said: "Congratulations to all our 2025 finalists. Achieving finalist status in the Effies is, in itself, a mark of excellence — it means your work has met the highest global standards for marketing effectiveness. The record number of entries this year demonstrates that agencies and clients alike recognise the value of proving their effectiveness through platforms such as the Effie Awards. We look forward to celebrating these achievements at the gala in October."
Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and sponsored by Nedbank, SAB, Unilever, GIB Insurance, Investec, with in-kind support from Lobengula Advertising and media partner Modern Marketing.
For more information visit the Effie South Africa website at https://www.effie.org/partners/south-africa/ or visit www.acasa.co.za.
