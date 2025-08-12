Creativity on the clock: Making deadlines work for you

A candid take on how time constraints can shape creativity and how to use this pressure, alongside gut instinct and collaboration to fuel outputs.

When you hear the word ‘deadline’, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? For some, it may bring on that uncomfortable, yet familiar feeling of anxiety building in the chest, while others may be reminded of late nights, an adrenaline rush, or even more cups of coffee than they’d like to admit. Regardless of what the word means to you, tight turnaround times, last-minute briefs, and uncontrollable moving parts come with the territory. Especially in a fast-paced sports marketing environment where we’re led by match days, live action, and in-the-moment news.

With this context in mind, how can creative teams (realistically) turn these deadlines into the fuel needed to drive the continuous delivery of high-quality, industry-leading outputs, regardless of circumstance?

Over the years, working with some of the most exciting brands, broadcasters, rightsholders, and teammates, I’ve noticed that the introduction of pressure changes people. Not necessarily always in big and dramatic ways, but more in how they approach ideation, and execution to get to the end goal. Here are a few key things I’ve observed about working under pressure, and why it can sometimes be the best thing to happen during the creative process.

Pressure and performance often go hand-in-hand

How many times has a tight deadline changed your definition of a ‘good idea’? When you have two days, or sometimes two hours, to execute, you instinctively tend to stop chasing perfection and shift your focus to chasing impact. It becomes less about over-polishing and more about what’ll get the job done in the clearest, simplest, and fastest way.

Does this mean that pressure sharpens creativity and performance, or compromises it? Honestly, it could go either way. From my experience, I believe that the sweet spot exists where the pressure is just enough to force decisiveness by removing time to overthink and procrastinate, without flatlining imagination or creativity.

Although it’s generally not the norm, there are a few real-life Moonsport moments that come to mind to illustrate the magic of the above. No brainstorms, no decks – just a clear understanding of what needs to be done, collaboration, instinct, and results.

The balance between gut instinct and overthinking

When the clock is ticking, gut instinct and experience become your best friend, but it’s not your only friend. There’s a fine line between a quick idea with a big impact and a rushed idea that falls flat executionally. Most of us have experienced moments where a quick idea comes out hot and confidently, only for us to realise it may be a little too obvious or already done. Most of us have also experienced moments where we’ve gone back and forth on an idea for much longer than we needed to and ended up in a spiral of overthinking and second-guessing.

It’s in these moments where a great team chemistry is unmatched. Most people aren’t solo geniuses all of the time. Leaning on your teammates, understanding your brands and clients (and their business needs), and tapping into the power of collaboration will almost always set you up for success – no matter how much or little time you have available to get the job done. Never underestimate the power of instinct with intention.

Discipline and process are a secret weapon

Anyone who has worked with me knows that I love a good process and a template. Why? Because I believe that good work is nurtured in disciplined environments where people can channel their energy into creativity, rather than wasting it on uncertainty or mundane tasks that could’ve been automated. Knowing who to involve when, and empowering the right people at the right times, is a game changer, especially when there’s no extra time to get stuck on the 'what ifs' or go back and forth to make a decision.

Let me be clear, though, I advocate for a smart and streamlined process that is agile enough to adapt to scale and circumstance. Not a heavily layered one with too much red tape, too many chefs in the kitchen, and too many steps to keep track of.

Let’s talk about when it doesn’t work

Let’s be honest, though, deadlines don’t always create magic. I’ve also seen time pressure crush good ideas that needed just a few more hours or an extra day to blossom. Now, as much as that sucks, it does teach us when to fight for more time (and manage expectations accordingly), and when to move on. Perfectionism is a luxury that sometimes comes at the cost of missed opportunities, and as much as we believe in prioritising the 1% alongside the 99%, sometimes the magic happens when you stop chasing the ‘perfect’ idea and start building the right one for the task at hand.

The bottom line

Real-life experience with deadlines and the demand that goes along with them has taught me more about how to run a successful team than any management course ever could. Can deadlines kill ideas? Absolutely! Can deadlines set us up for breakthroughs that wouldn’t have happened if we had unlimited time? Also yes!

For me, success lies in honest communication, protecting your team members’ energy through clarity and process, creating psychologically safe environments that foster collaboration, as well as knowing when to push and when to pull.

Creativity, especially in sports marketing and sponsorship, isn’t about waiting for inspiration to strike. It’s about proactively showing up and being geared to deliver when the pressure is on. So, here’s to more good gut instincts, deadlines that bring out the best in us, and clients who continue to push the boundaries of storytelling and fan experiences.

