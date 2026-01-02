South Africa
    Sapics call for speakers for 2026 conference closes soon

    The call for speakers for the 2026 Sapics Conference, scheduled to take place in Cape Town in July, remains open, with submissions closing on 20 January 2026.
    2 Jan 2026
    2 Jan 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The 2026 conference coincides with SAPICS’s 60th anniversary. The theme, “Legacy to Leadership: 60 Years of Connection, Collaboration and Transformation”, reflects the organisation’s history and its focus on the future of supply chain management in Africa.

    "For six decades, Sapics has connected and developed generations of supply chain professionals," says Thato Moloi, Sapics president. "In 2026, we’re looking ahead and inviting professionals to help shape the next phase of the discipline."

    Speaker submissions

    The Sapics Conference focuses on education, knowledge sharing and networking within the supply chain profession. Submissions are invited from practitioners, academics, consultants and industry specialists, and should address practical challenges, emerging trends, technology, or case studies.

    Proposals may be submitted for:

    • 40-minute presentations
    • Panel discussions
    • Interactive workshops

    Both individual and multi-speaker submissions will be considered. Sapics also invites topic proposals and applications to facilitate panel discussions.

    All submissions are reviewed by the Sapics speaker selection committee based on relevance and content. Proposals that directly promote products or services will not be considered, although opportunities exist to participate in the exhibition.

    The conference will take place from 19 to 21 July 2026 in Cape Town.

    Full submission guidelines and registration information are available on the Sapics Conference website.

    supply chain, Supply Chain Management, SAPICS, operations management, logistics industry, supply chain education, South Africa logistics
    Let's do Biz