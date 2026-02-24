Investing in blue foods: How Africa could generate $17bn and 3.3m jobs

By doubling its production of blue foods, such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants, Africa could reduce its protein gap with the rest of the world by a quarter, generate up to 3.3 million jobs, and unlock $17bn in additional GDP, according to a new report from the World Economic Forum in partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report, Investing in Blue Foods: Innovation and Partnerships for Impact , shows that targeted investment and innovation could transform one of the continent’s most underdeveloped, high-potential food sectors into a driver of inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Africa currently produces 13.1 million tonnes of blue foods annually, yet the sector faces significant losses and constraints. Up to one-third of output is lost post-harvest, feed accounts for 70–80% of production costs (compared with about 60% globally), and fish disease outbreaks can wipe out entire harvests. Without strategic intervention, the continent risks falling further behind. By 2032, Africa may be the only continent where per capita blue foods consumption declines, as production growth is expected to lag population growth.

"Africa has the resources, talent, and demand to expand its blue foods sector," said Tolu Oyekan, managing director and partner at BCG and head of BCG West Africa. “But fragmented value chains and underinvestment continue to constrain growth. This report outlines strategies to improve productivity, scale, and competitiveness through innovation and coordinated action across public and private sectors."

Innovation: The engine for scaling impact

The report identifies five areas where innovation can deliver improvements in productivity, sustainability, and value creation:

• Inputs: New feed solutions such as black soldier fly larvae and methane-fermented protein can reduce dependence on costly imports. In Ghana, work is being done to turn organic waste into protein-rich aquafeed and fertiliser. In Egypt and Kenya, improved hatcheries and oral vaccines are boosting yields and reducing disease losses.

• Production: AI-powered tools for real-time fish monitoring and precision feeding are helping smallholder farmers reduce waste and improve survival rates. In South Africa, live diagnostics are being used to prevent losses. In Egypt and Bangladesh, improved hatchery systems have increased fingerling survival by 30–50%.

• Processing: Affordable solar dryers in Uganda and AI-based grading systems in Morocco and Nigeria are improving quality and shelf life, especially for women-led processors.

• Supply chain: Innovations such as solar-powered cold rooms in Nigeria (ColdHubs) and digital control towers in East Africa are reducing spoilage and improving logistics, allowing smallholders to access premium markets.

• Circularity and waste: Insect-based waste conversion in Ghana and smart gear recovery systems for West African coastal fisheries can create new value streams while reducing pollution and resource loss.

The report also highlights the need for coordinated policy and partnership frameworks. Interventions require regulators, financiers, development partners, and the private sector to design derisking mechanisms that attract long-term capital.

"The Blue Food Innovation Hub in Ghana brings together government, private sector, academia, and civil society to coordinate innovation and research in the blue food sector," said Tania Strauss, member of the executive committee, World Economic Forum.

Lessons from countries such as Indonesia, China, and New Zealand show that large-scale transformation is possible when policy, finance, and innovation ecosystems are aligned. The report highlights the World Economic Forum’s Food Innovation Hubs Global Initiative as a platform to accelerate these efforts.

“To realise the full potential of Africa’s blue food economy, we must treat it as core infrastructure, not a niche,” said Oyekan. “This means embedding blue foods into national food strategies, investing in cold chains and rural logistics, and partnering with the private sector to scale successful approaches.”

The full report is available for download.