Entries open for 2026 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards

Organisations across the continent are invited to enter the 2026 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards (ASCEA), as Africa’s premier programme recognising supply chain innovation and leadership opens for submissions.

Source: Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards

Now in its fifth year, the awards honour organisations driving efficiency, resilience and competitiveness across supply chains — while also advancing sustainability and humanitarian impact. With recent years exposing vulnerabilities in global supply networks and highlighting Africa’s strategic role in international trade, organisers say the 2026 programme carries particular significance.

"Supply chains are the backbone of economic growth. They do much more than simply get goods from A to B. They are key to businesses’ growth and success; to strong, healthy communities; a more resilient continent; and to protecting and preserving the planet.

"These awards are about celebrating organisations that are setting new standards for supply chain management in Africa," says ASCEA director Liesl De Wet. "Entering allows businesses to demonstrate their commitment to excellence and inspire others in the industry."

Open to all sectors

Entries are invited from organisations of all sizes and across all sectors operating in Africa, demonstrating excellence in supply chain management.

The awards span the full supply chain value chain, including:

• Manufacturing

• Distribution

• Procurement

• Transport

• Warehousing

With climate risk and circularity rising rapidly on board agendas, dedicated recognition is given to sustainable supply chain practices. Categories also cover humanitarian and health supply chains, technology adoption, and workforce development.

Participation offers more than recognition. Entrants gain the opportunity to benchmark their operations against industry best practice and increase visibility among peers, clients and sector leaders.

Rigorous judging process

All submissions are evaluated by a panel of experienced judges drawn from logistics, manufacturing, retail and academia. Each entry undergoes a structured assessment process with clear criteria to ensure transparency and fairness.

De Wet notes that feedback from the judging panel is a significant benefit for entrants.

"The judges are more than a panel of adjudicators. They act as mentors, guiding and supporting entrants to ensure every submission is the strongest and most impactful it can be. This year’s judges collectively boast more than 200 years of experience."

Entries close on 30 April 2026, with the programme culminating in an awards dinner on 19 August 2026.

For more information, to sponsor or to enter, visit: https://www.ascea.co.za/