    4 trends reshaping SA's bulk logistics sector in 2026

    Rising mining output, infrastructure constraints, and technology adoption are expected to reshape South Africa’s bulk logistics sector this year, as operators adapt to growing demand and operational risks.
    19 Feb 2026
    19 Feb 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Analysis from Reinhardt Transport Group highlights four key trends influencing how commodities are transported across the country and the broader region.

    1. Mining growth drives logistics demand

    As global demand for minerals such as manganese, chrome, and lithium increases, reliance on the bulk logistics sector is expanding. Demand for critical minerals is expected to increase considerably by 2030, and possibly quadruple by 2040.

    This growth will continue to place pressure on South Africa’s logistics networks, particularly the need for reliable delivery from mine to port. The efficient movement of bulk commodities remains central to the sector’s long-term value.

    2. Climate and infrastructure risks test supply chains

    Recent floods in Limpopo and Mpumalanga highlight the growing impact of extreme weather, while ageing infrastructure and port congestion continue to disrupt logistics networks. Without improved resilience, delays are likely to become more frequent.

    Across the sector, the need for in-house maintenance capacity, technical support, and rapid response capabilities is becoming more evident. Operators with internal maintenance operations, certified technical teams, and roadside support are better positioned to maintain delivery schedules.

    Reinhardt Transport Group said its in-house technical services model reflects a broader industry shift toward operational control. Improvements in port efficiency, rail reliability, and energy security also remain critical to strengthening supply chains.

    3. Technology adoption accelerates operational efficiency

    Technology is playing an increasing role in bulk logistics, with truck management systems, geofencing, employee tracking, and live fuel monitoring supporting operational decisions. Artificial intelligence and IoT-enabled systems are being used to optimise routes and predict maintenance requirements.

    Digital platforms linked to the African Continental Free Trade Area are also improving cross-border trade efficiency through faster customs processing and electronic payments.

    Reinhardt Transport Group said its investment in integrated fleet management systems reflects the sector’s shift toward data-driven logistics and improved efficiency.

    4. Environmental compliance becomes operational requirement

    Environmental performance is becoming a core operational requirement, with increasing pressure from regulators, customers, and investors to reduce emissions and improve resource efficiency.

    Reinhardt Transport Group cited measures including fleet optimisation, fuel-efficient tyre systems, and water recycling at depots as contributing to emissions reductions. The company reported cutting 10,962 tonnes of carbon emissions in 2024.

    Environmental compliance is increasingly influencing operational decisions across the bulk logistics sector, as companies align with regulatory and market requirements.

    Let's do Biz