BizTrends2026 | Virgin Atlantic’s Marc Harding: How aviation is redefining connection

From the Renaissance to the Digital Age, progress has always been powered by one thing. Connection - of ideas, of people, of possibility. And now, as aviation enters its next great evolution, that idea of connection is taking on new meaning.

Source: Supplied | Marc Harding, Country Manager, South Africa, Virgin Atlantic

It’s not just linking cities and continents, but linking us emotionally, digitally, and sustainably to the world around us.

Connecting people at 35,000 feet

Once upon a time, getting on a plane meant switching off - literally! Today, that notion feels as outdated as in-flight smoking. Modern travellers want to stay connected from the moment they buckle up to the moment they land, and airlines are racing to keep up. In-flight Wi-Fi has officially gone from a “nice-to-have” to a “need-to-have.” The reason? Connection has become the new comfort.

A staggering 82% of passengers now expect free Wi-Fi on long-haul flights, rating it as more important than free snacks or even movies. No surprise, then, airlines like Virgin Atlantic are implementing high-speed satellite systems like Starlink to make sure streaming, video calls, and even gaming are possible at 35,000 feet.

What used to be “dead time” in the air is now "lived time", making aeroplanes a space to work, binge, or simply catch up on life. That moment when your device reconnects mid-flight? It’s no longer a bonus. It’s the new definition of good service.

When data meets design

Behind every seamless journey lies a symphony of data. Flight schedules are no longer just about take-offs and landings; they reflect the rhythm of how and when people travel. Airlines now fine-tune networks using analytics that consider everything from ticket type to corporate demand, resulting in fewer delays, smarter routes, and better timing.

Virgin Atlantic’s updated schedules show this approach in action. From October 26, 2025, Johannesburg - London Heathrow flights will arrive earlier in the morning and depart later in the evening, maximising time on the ground while smoothing overnight travel. Cape Town’s seasonal route, running from October 13, 2025, to April 19, 2026, adds over 17,000 seats with an optimised double overnight schedule for greater comfort and rest.

This isn’t just about efficiency, it’s about empathy. Arriving earlier so professionals can reach morning meetings without stress or departing later so families can unwind on overnight flights transforms the travel experience for regular flyers.

The updated Cape Town and Johannesburg schedules also offer seamless same-day connections via Heathrow to key destinations in the US, Caribbean, and Europe.

For travellers, this means less waiting, more exploration, and a reminder that Africa isn’t on the edge of the map. It’s at the heart of global travel. By optimising schedules for smoother onward connections, airlines aren’t just improving convenience; they’re turning destinations into gateways and gateways into global stories.

Connection in sustainability

Of course, no conversation about the future of aviation can ignore the planet we’re all connected to. Sustainability isn’t a side project anymore; it’s the heart of innovation. The aviation world’s biggest bet right now is on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) — a cleaner, lower-carbon alternative to traditional jet fuel.

Under the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation, Europe has already committed to using 2% SAF by 2025, 6% by 2030, and an ambitious 70% by 2050. Airlines around the world are testing 100% SAF-powered flights. For business travellers and companies increasingly tracking their CO₂ budgets, these shifts matter and demonstrate that greener skies aren’t a distant dream, they’re a near future.

Connection as the constant

In an age where global air travel is expected to reach 9.8 billion journeys this year and nearly double to 18.9 billion by 2047, the future belongs to those who view connection holistically.

It is about the empathy of providing free, seamless Wi-Fi. It is about the intelligence of a schedule that respects both business needs and body clocks. And fundamentally, it is about the shared commitment to sustainability that connects an airline's purpose with the planet’s pulse.

Because ultimately, connection (in every sense of the word) is what keeps the world in motion. From runway to orbit, screen to soul, aviation isn’t just redefining travel. It’s redefining what it means to truly stay connected.