SA to host inaugural LIV Golf Tournament, a boon for tourism

South Africa will welcome the inaugural LIV Golf South Africa Tournament from 19−22 March 2026 at Steyn City Golf Club in Gauteng. The four-day event will bring international golfers, including Jon Rahm, Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, and local champion Louis Oosthuizen, and highlight the country’s golf courses, hospitality, and tourism offerings.

South African Tourism says the partnership with LIV Golf provides a platform to attract international visitors and showcase the country’s attractions beyond the golf course. The tournament will feature fan experiences including food and beverage offerings, a lively 16th “Party Hole,” and daily live music performances.

Economic and industry impact

“South Africa hosting LIV Golf for the first time is a landmark moment for our tourism sector and for the country’s global brand,” said Thandiwe Mathibela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer of South African Tourism.

"This partnership allows us to showcase our exceptional golf offering while highlighting South Africa as a destination that delivers world-class experiences beyond the fairway."

Mathibela added that the event offers opportunities for local hospitality, transport, events, and creative sectors, while encouraging visitors to extend their stay and explore more of the country.