    Wagyu brand, Zuney Burgers joins Time Out Market Cape Town

    Time Out Market Cape Town is expanding its culinary lineup with the introduction of the wildly popular Zuney Burgers, officially trading from 3 March 2026.
    17 Feb 2026
    Siv Ngesi, shareholder and Henning Klopper, co-founder of Zuney Burgers. Image supplied
    Marking the third location for one of Cape Town’s most celebrated Wagyu burger brands, which recently expanded with a new Zuney Wagyu Burger Bar at Nine Yards in Joburg, Zuney Burgers brings its distinctive farm-to-table philosophy to the Market.

    Founded by Henning Klopper and Devin Wells, Zuney Burger began as Zuney Wagyu, an online meat business supplying premium Wagyu beef to customers across South Africa. When they recognised that only a portion of each animal could be sold as prime cuts, they saw an opportunity in the surplus. The result was Zuney Burgers, a concept built on sustainability and exceptional flavour.

    “We’re not just serving burgers; we’re serving our farm. Every patty starts in Zuney Valley in the Eastern Cape, where our Wagyu is raised responsibly and with intention. That direct farm-to-plate approach is what makes Zuney different,” says Klopper.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The brand’s continued growth has also seen South African actor and entrepreneur Siv Ngesi come on board as a shareholder, adding his trademark energy and support to Zuney Burger’s expanding footprint.

    Since launch, Zuney Burgers has earned an impressive list of accolades, including the 2024 Luxe Burger Joint of the Year (South Africa), 2024 Uber Eats Best New Restaurant in the Western Cape, and the Luxe People's Choice award for Cape Town in both 2024 and 2025. Most recently, the brand claimed victory at the Econofoods National Burger Challenge at the 2025 Africa Food Show by Gulfoods.

    “Zuney Burgers has always been about doing burgers differently, starting with premium, farm-to-table Wagyu from the Eastern Cape and building flavour from there. Joining Time Out Market Cape Town is an exciting opportunity to share that quality with a wider audience. We’re proud to stand alongside some of Cape Town’s best and bring our take on Wagyu to this iconic food destination,” says Mieke Klopper, Zuney Burger brand manager.

    “Bringing Zuney Burgers and their unique farm-to-table philosophy to Time Out Market Cape Town is a fantastic moment,” says Russ Meyer, general manager of Time Out Market Cape Town. Their dedication to quality, from their own Wagyu farm to their expertly crafted burgers, perfectly embodies the culinary excellence and passion we celebrate at the Market. Zuney Burgers will undoubtedly elevate our diverse line-up even further.”

