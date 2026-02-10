BizTrends2026 | Unitrans’ Edwin Hewitt: Why people, not machines, will power Africa’s logistics revolution

Artificial intelligence continues to influence how global supply chains plan, optimise, and respond. In Africa, however, the more important question is how people and technology combine to solve the challenges that matter. AI’s role is expanding, but the real transformation happens when human capability and machine intelligence work together with purpose.

Edwin Hewitt, CEO, Unitrans

Together, these shifts point to a single emerging reality: Africa’s logistics future will be shaped not by one technology or trend, but by how people integrate intelligence, infrastructure, sustainability, and movement into systems that work in practice.

Across the continent, logistics networks are being reshaped by clear, structural forces: population growth, rapid urbanisation, climate-related variability, and new regulatory expectations. Digital tools such as route optimisation, telematics, and predictive analytics are becoming essential. These tools can transform industries, but their impact depends on how people design, deploy, and apply them.

Africa’s logistics evolution will be defined by the interaction between intelligent systems and the people who interpret data, make decisions in uncertain environments, and apply insight with judgement. Technology can enable scale, but strategy, judgement, and adaptability remain human.

The future of logistics in Africa lies at the intersection of human insight and machine intelligence. AI can identify patterns, flag risk, and optimise routes in real-time.

People decide how those insights are applied in environments shaped by infrastructure gaps, weather volatility, regulatory shifts, and human behaviour.

In practice, this fusion looks like systems that predict disruption, paired with teams who understand local realities well enough to intervene early. Over time, human decisions refine machine models, and machine intelligence sharpens human judgement. Progress emerges through this continuous feedback loop between people and technology.

One of the clearest signals of this future is how the concept of movement itself is being redefined across the continent.

Movement as human progress

In Africa, movement is more than the transit of goods. Movement in Africa is the heartbeat of progress. It determines how people access education and healthcare, how businesses grow, and how economies connect. Where infrastructure varies, movement becomes a powerful social and economic enabler, with every journey extending opportunity.

Today, movement is both physical and digital. Real-time visibility, mobile connectivity, and data-rich systems enable better decisions long before a wheel turns. Organisations that succeed will be those that understand movement as a catalyst for social and economic progress, not merely a logistics activity.

Looking ahead, the innovations that will define success in African logistics are unlikely to be the most complex, but the most context-aware.

Innovation that works for Africa

Global conversations about technology often prioritise sophistication. Africa requires innovation that is grounded, affordable, maintainable, and designed for environments characterised by infrastructure variability, climate volatility, long transport corridors, and uneven access to energy and connectivity.

The most impactful innovations combine simplicity with scale, including trailer configurations suited to rough agricultural terrain, road-train systems capable of safely moving heavy payloads, and poultry trailers engineered to reduce day-old chick mortality.

These solutions have been shaped by engineers, operators, and logistics specialists working in Africa, including teams within Unitrans, to address challenges specific to the continent. They succeed because they are built for real operating conditions.

The real innovation lies in adaptability. Practical relevance matters more than sophistication. Innovation for Africa is measured by whether it works where it is needed most.

These developments are not abstract trends, but practical indicators of the capabilities Africa’s logistics workforce will need over the next decade.

The human engine: Skills for the next decade

Even the most advanced technology means little without people who can operate, interpret, and continuously improve it. The workforce of the future will be defined by five capabilities:

1. Digital literacy: enabling confident, data-driven decision-making.

2. Systems thinking: understanding how transport, energy, people, and climate interact.

3. Adaptability and resilience: performing under volatility and pressure.

4. Emotional intelligence: sustaining leadership and safety in complex conditions.

5. Sustainability awareness: embedding long-term resource stewardship into decisions.

These are not soft skills. They are strategic capabilities. Technology amplifies performance, but it is people, skilled, motivated, and empowered, who translate intelligence into action.

Automation and employment: Not a trade-off

Automation is often perceived as a threat to jobs. In Africa, this is a false choice. Automation and employment aren’t opposites; they’re part of the solution. The real challenge lies in managing the transition.

Automation removes repetitive tasks and improves consistency, freeing people to focus on roles requiring judgement, problem-solving, and customer engagement. It also creates new opportunities for digitally literate youth entering the workforce. The goal is shared growth, where technology elevates human potential rather than replacing it.

Sustainability as competitive advantage

Sustainability is no longer optional. The energy transition, climate pressures, and growing demand for traceable, lower-emission supply chains are reshaping how movement is designed.

Climate resilience is an operational necessity.

Digital optimisation already delivers tangible benefits, including reduced empty kilometres through route optimisation, improved fuel efficiency through analytics, predictive maintenance that limits downtime, and driver training programmes that strengthen performance and behaviour.

When done right, sustainability pays for itself. It enhances cost performance, strengthens reputation, and prepares operations for regulatory and market shifts.

Collaboration: Practical, not political

No single organisation can deliver the level of transformation Africa’s logistics system requires, spanning infrastructure resilience, digital integration, skills development, and sustainability at scale. True progress depends on collaboration that’s practical, not political.

Partnerships between operators, customers, governments, and technical experts are essential.

Shared platforms, data visibility, and joint investments accelerate implementation and improve consistency across corridors and borders. Healthy competition remains vital, but the companies that outperform will be those that build capabilities in partnership and compete on execution rather than isolation.

A provocation for the future

Taken together, these signals reflect how logistics leaders across Africa expect the industry to evolve over the next decade. Stop waiting for the world to innovate for Africa. The future of logistics on this continent will not be imported; we will invent it.

Africa’s engineers, operators, planners, and technologists are not observers of this shift. They are shaping the solutions. Technology may help steer operations, but only people can steer the future.