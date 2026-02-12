Bakwena upgrades N1 corridor with R27m road rehabilitation

Major roadworks are underway on the N1 between the Proefplaas Interchange and Pumulani Main Line Toll Plaza as Bakwena Platinum Corridor Concessionaire invests R276m in upgrading the critical highway.

The 15-month project, awarded to Roadmac Surfacing, forms part of Bakwena’s wider N1N4 rehabilitation programme and is expected to be completed by November 2026.

The project focuses on restoring the structural integrity of both northbound and southbound carriageways, including the slow lanes, Stormvoël and Zambezi interchanges, sections of the Proefplaas Interchange, and an asphalt overlay of the full road surface. Signage replacement and concrete-lined drainage repairs are also included.

Construction is ongoing day and night, with lane closures in both directions. Bakwena has implemented strict traffic management measures to reduce delays and maintain safety for road users.

Efficiency, jobs, regional growth

Beyond improving road quality and safety, the rehabilitation is expected to enhance freight efficiency, support regional trade, and create local employment. The project prioritises supplier participation and socio-economic impact in the surrounding communities.

Bakwena says the project underscores its commitment to responsible infrastructure management and the long-term resilience of South Africa’s key transport corridors.

Road users are encouraged to stay updated on traffic conditions and lane closures via Bakwena’s X account, @bakwenan1n4, which provides real-time updates.