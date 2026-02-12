South Africa
Logistics Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

CtrackEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Bakwena upgrades N1 corridor with R27m road rehabilitation

    Major roadworks are underway on the N1 between the Proefplaas Interchange and Pumulani Main Line Toll Plaza as Bakwena Platinum Corridor Concessionaire invests R276m in upgrading the critical highway.
    12 Feb 2026
    12 Feb 2026
    Source: ©Frank Gaertner via
    Source: ©Frank Gaertner via 123RF

    The 15-month project, awarded to Roadmac Surfacing, forms part of Bakwena’s wider N1N4 rehabilitation programme and is expected to be completed by November 2026.

    The project focuses on restoring the structural integrity of both northbound and southbound carriageways, including the slow lanes, Stormvoël and Zambezi interchanges, sections of the Proefplaas Interchange, and an asphalt overlay of the full road surface. Signage replacement and concrete-lined drainage repairs are also included.

    Construction is ongoing day and night, with lane closures in both directions. Bakwena has implemented strict traffic management measures to reduce delays and maintain safety for road users.

    Efficiency, jobs, regional growth

    Beyond improving road quality and safety, the rehabilitation is expected to enhance freight efficiency, support regional trade, and create local employment. The project prioritises supplier participation and socio-economic impact in the surrounding communities.

    Bakwena says the project underscores its commitment to responsible infrastructure management and the long-term resilience of South Africa’s key transport corridors.

    Road users are encouraged to stay updated on traffic conditions and lane closures via Bakwena’s X account, @bakwenan1n4, which provides real-time updates.

    Read more: road safety, Bakwena, traffic management, road rehabilitation
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz