    Essential road safety tips for the festive season

    South Africans are raking to the road in their thousands. This increased volume brings with it increased risk.
    17 Dec 2025
    We all want to enjoy this Christmas break. Prioritising safety ensures you arrive home or to your holiday destination without incident. With that in mind, here are a few essential road safety tips for you to take note of ahead of the summer break.

    Follow these guidelines for car preparation, driving awareness, and trip planning to navigate roads securely.

    1. Check tyre pressure, tread depth, and spare tyre condition before departure.​
    2. Inspect engine oil, coolant, and brake fluid levels.​
    3. Verify all lights, indicators, and brakes function properly.
    4. Run the same check on trailers and caravans as well.​
    5. Pack a first aid kit, safety triangle, high-vis vest and basic tools like a jack.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
