Are FMD regulatory errors costing SA's milk market?

Clover SA has issued a warning, stating that the nation's dairy industry is seriously threatened by the State's inconsistent and non-standardised foot and mouth disease (FMD) eradication procedures for dairy products. This is despite the fact that dairy products are meeting and sometimes exceeding internationally recognised safety standards.

Photo by Jonathan David via www.pexels.com

The dairy industry maintains that export permits and veterinary attestations are being applied inconsistently across provinces, while South Africa is deferring to importing countries that require local approval first, creating a regulatory deadlock.

This impasse is effectively closing export markets and placing significant strain on the broader dairy value chain.

Johann Vorster, CEO of Clover, said: “FMD is a national disaster that requires strong FMD eradication measures. However, these are being wrongly conflated with dairy processing standards. This is shutting down exports of products that are scientifically safe for human consumption.”

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) provides clear and science-based standards for FMD control. These standards confirm that UHT-treated dairy products are safe for trade and should not require FMD-related conditions or certification.

Non-UHT products are also considered safe when subjected to appropriate heat treatment, with limited certification focused on milk status at collection and proper post processing separation.

“However, current measures in place mean that vaccinated milk is being incorrectly treated and classified as infected milk, despite the fact that vaccination is a recognised disease control tool and not an indicator of infection. This dramatically expands restrictions without any scientific justification whatsoever. The facts are that affected products are scientifically safe for human consumption. The State has simply got it wrong, hasn’t done its homework, or is just bungling the situation. It’s a shambles.”

“We have raised the alarm clearly that South Africa’s current approach goes beyond global standards and is imposing unsustainable costs. If unresolved, exports will become unviable, with serious consequences,” Vorster warned.

“Producers and processors are incurring unsustainable additional costs due to forced separation of facilities, transport inefficiencies, and product losses. If unresolved, the continued application of these measures will render exports unviable, leading to reduced milk collection from producers, job losses across the value chain, loss of export revenue, and increased risks to national food security.”

Together with the dairy industry, Clover is calling on authorities to urgently adopt a clear national minimum standard aligned with WOAH guidelines, distinguish properly between infected, vaccinated, and FMD-free milk, and remove unnecessary restrictions on UHT products.

As urgent is the urgent need to standardise export certification nationally and implement interim relief measures to allow exports to continue while longer-term solutions are finalised.

“Without immediate regulatory alignment and clarity, South Africa risks causing irreversible economic damage to its dairy industry, while gaining no additional disease control benefit beyond internationally accepted standards,” said Vorster.