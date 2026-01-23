Steenhuisen appoints industry coordination council to drive FMD response

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has formally appointed a Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Industry Coordination Council to support the implementation of South Africa’s national strategy to contain and control the disease.

The council is intended to ensure coordinated industry participation in the phased rollout of the FMD response, including vaccine distribution, traceability systems and disease-control readiness. It follows last week’s announcement of the national strategy to curb the spread of FMD and restore South Africa’s disease-free status.

"I am fully committed to doing whatever it takes to beat FMD. This council will engage directly with me, and its input will be taken seriously. Government cannot do this alone; we need the full strength of the private sector, farmers and veterinarians collaborating with us.

"We now have a roadmap, and I am accountable for its delivery. If we stay focused and work together, I believe we can restore FMD-free status in less than ten years," said Steenhuisen.

A three-part response structure

The council forms part of a triangular partnership underpinning the FMD response:

• The Department of Agriculture, responsible for policy, regulation and resourcing

• The Technical and Scientific Task Team, providing veterinary, epidemiological and scientific expertise

• The FMD Industry Coordination Council, offering operational insight, strategic guidance and unified industry input

The minister has issued a directive assigning the council responsibility for aligning industry efforts with national FMD control measures. This includes mobilising sector actions, consolidating industry situational information, coordinating communication, and supporting implementation readiness for traceability and audit-ready record-keeping required for movement compliance and compartmentalised operations.

The council will also facilitate non-statutory logistics, including training, awareness initiatives, and implementation monitoring, and will engage regularly with both the department and the Technical and Scientific Task Team to ensure alignment among policy, implementation, and veterinary oversight.

Council members

The council comprises representatives drawn from across the livestock value chain, ensuring decisions are informed by operational, real-world industry experience. Members include:

• Johann Kotzé

• Bennie van Zyl

• Theo Boshoff

• Frikkie Maré

• Fanie Ferreira

• Marlene Louw

• Bongani Msimang

• Kobus Bester

• Dewald Olivier

Industry reaction

TLU SA welcomed the announcement, highlighting the appointment of its General Manager, Bennie van Zyl, as a council member.

"Foot-and-mouth disease is not a theoretical problem; it has real and devastating consequences for farmers, for rural economies and for South Africa’s food security,” Van Zyl said. “It is essential that decisions taken are grounded in what is actually happening at farm level. The industry must not merely be consulted, but must be an active part of the solutions."

Van Zyl, who previously farmed full-time with cattle, described his appointment as a recognition of the role of organised agriculture and the practical realities faced by livestock farmers. He added:

“Farmers want to cooperate and be part of the solution, but this requires transparent communication, workable regulations and a functioning state system. This council can only succeed if there is genuine cooperation between government, veterinarians and the industry.”

TLU SA emphasised that the council’s effectiveness will depend on practical action, clear accountability, and measurable progress, while reaffirming its commitment to protecting farmers’ interests and strengthening the resilience of the livestock sector.

Work begins immediately

The council began its work this week, with its first formal meeting scheduled for Wednesday, 21 January 2026. Initial discussions focused on aligning priorities and consolidating industry input. Weekly engagements will follow to maintain momentum, support structured monitoring and ensure consistent progress.

The council has also requested an urgent meeting with the Technical and Scientific Task Team to review the national plan and ensure operational alignment between industry and government structures. This engagement is aimed at refining the roadmap before implementation intensifies.

The Ministry of Agriculture said the establishment of the council reflects a coordinated, accountable and technically informed approach to implementation, strengthening South Africa’s ability to restore FMD-free status and improve the resilience of the livestock sector.