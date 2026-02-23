South Africa
Agriculture Agriculture
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Western Cape ramps up FMD vaccination drive

    The Western Cape Government will scale up its vaccination campaign against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), with more than 400,000 doses expected to be administered in the coming weeks.
    23 Feb 2026
    23 Feb 2026
    Source: Dizaphotographer via
    Source: Dizaphotographer via Pixabay

    The announcement follows a provincial briefing on 20 February 2026 by Premier Alan Winde and Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Minister Dr Ivan Meyer, outlining measures to curb the national outbreak in the province.

    Expanded measures to contain FMD

    So far, 30,000 vaccine doses have been allocated to the Western Cape by the national Department of Agriculture. The province’s response will now include a suite of additional interventions:

    • Introduction of a permitting system to control livestock movement;
    • Registration of private veterinarians to support the vaccination drive;
    • Accreditation of the Western Cape Provincial Veterinary Laboratory for FMD testing;
    • Deployment of additional veterinary technicians; and
    • Establishment of a “War Room” by the Department of Agriculture to coordinate containment efforts.

    These actions form part of a broader 21-point plan that also covers monitoring, surveillance, traceability, enforcement of protocols, and recovery operations such as cleaning and quarantine management.

    Calls for collective action

    Premier Winde said: "We are fighting to protect the livelihoods of thousands of farmers, to secure jobs and the future of our agricultural exports. This is a collective responsibility, and we need every livestock owner to stand with us. Biosecurity is our first and only line of defence.

    "Moving animals without permits or neglecting basic hygiene protocols puts the entire province and country at risk. I urge all residents to work with us to fully contain the spread of FMD: stop the illegal movement of cattle, report any signs of illness immediately, and safeguard your farm boundaries. We will continue to push for provinces to procure their own vaccines."

    The public, particularly the agricultural sector, can contact the WCDoA FMD hotline at 080 928 4102 (Press 1 for FMD) for guidance and reporting.

    Read more: Alan Winde, foot and mouth disease, Ivan Meyer, agriculture industry, livestock disease, animal health, South Africa agriculture, Western Cape agriculture, South Africa farming, FMD outbreak
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz