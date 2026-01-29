Agri-Expo opens entries for 2026 South African Dairy Championships

Agri-Expo has opened entries for the 2026 South African Dairy Championships, calling on dairy producers across the country to participate in the 193rd edition of Africa’s oldest and largest dairy competition.

Source: Supplied

The championships attract around 1,000 entries each year from large, medium and small producers, spanning more than 100 classes. Products are evaluated by an independent panel of expert judges, with each class winner awarded the title of SA Champion. Only products of exceptional quality qualify for the sought-after Qualité Mark of Excellence, while the highest-scoring entry overall is named Product of the Year.

Local dairy excellence

The scale of the competition was highlighted last year, when a record 1,110 dairy products from 77 producers were evaluated. A panel of 103 judges representing 47 companies assessed the entries over three days, resulting in 114 SA Champions and 30 products receiving the Qualité award.

Commenting on the significance of the championships, Agri-Expo general manager Breyton Milford said the competition continues to serve as a key benchmark for excellence in the local dairy industry.

“The continued growth in entries confirms the value producers place on independent, credible evaluation,” Milford said. “Quality dairy products deserve recognition and visibility among consumers – and that is precisely the role this competition fulfils.”

Key dates for the 2026 championships

• Entries close: Monday, 23 February 2026

• Product delivery: 23–24 March 2026 (Eensgezind, Durbanville)

• Judging: 25–27 March 2026 (Eensgezind, Durbanville)

• SA Dairy Awards ceremony: Thursday, 23 April 2026 (Nederburg, Paarl)

Producers can enter online via the official South African Dairy Championships platform. The 2026 competition is supported by platinum partners IMCD and dsm-firmenich, alongside other industry sponsors.