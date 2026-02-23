South Africa
Logistics Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Afrirent HoldingsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Transnet issues RFQ for private partners at Richards Bay terminal

    Transnet has issued a Request for Qualification (RFQ) to begin the process of appointing a private sector partner at the Richards Bay Dry Bulk Terminal (RBDBT). The partnership forms part of efforts to improve operations at the terminal and support future capacity expansion.
    23 Feb 2026
    23 Feb 2026
    Source: Transnet Port Terminals
    Source: Transnet Port Terminals

    The Richards Bay Dry Bulk Terminal is a key export gateway for bulk commodities, including chrome and magnetite. Through the Private Sector Participation (PSP) project, Transnet seeks partners who can demonstrate technical experience, operational capability, financial capacity, and compliance with its requirements.

    Qualified parties may advance to the next stage—a Request for Proposal (RFP)—and are expected to include measurable plans for supplier development, local participation, and community upliftment in the Richards Bay region.

    Transnet said the PSP process will follow legal, governance and regulatory requirements, with engagement planned with employees, organised labour and government.

    The RFQ documents are available via the Transnet e-tender portal: https://transnetetenders.azurewebsites.net

    Read more: Transnet, logistics industry, logistics infrastructure, logistics and transport, freight industry, South Africa logistics
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz