Transnet issues RFQ for private partners at Richards Bay terminal

Transnet has issued a Request for Qualification (RFQ) to begin the process of appointing a private sector partner at the Richards Bay Dry Bulk Terminal (RBDBT). The partnership forms part of efforts to improve operations at the terminal and support future capacity expansion.

Source: Transnet Port Terminals

The Richards Bay Dry Bulk Terminal is a key export gateway for bulk commodities, including chrome and magnetite. Through the Private Sector Participation (PSP) project, Transnet seeks partners who can demonstrate technical experience, operational capability, financial capacity, and compliance with its requirements.

Qualified parties may advance to the next stage—a Request for Proposal (RFP)—and are expected to include measurable plans for supplier development, local participation, and community upliftment in the Richards Bay region.

Transnet said the PSP process will follow legal, governance and regulatory requirements, with engagement planned with employees, organised labour and government.

The RFQ documents are available via the Transnet e-tender portal: https://transnetetenders.azurewebsites.net