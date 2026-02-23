Behind the campaign: Reframing fairness in ride-hailing: The inDrive success story

In South Africa, unpredictability is part of everyday life, from traffic and weather to month-end budgets. InDrive South Africa launched its recent campaign, You can’t choose life’s surprises, but you can choose your price for a ride against this unique backdrop.

The objective of the campaign hinged on spotlighting what makes the platform different in a crowded ride-hailing market, highlighting the ability for passengers and drivers to agree on a fare upfront before the trip begins.

In a category where fluctuating prices and surge models are common, inDrive positioned its upfront pricing model as a practical alternative, placing fairness and transparency at the centre of the conversation.

A campaign rooted in local culture

The rollout spanned radio, social media, influencer collaborations, CRM and contextual placements across key metros.

Comedians Mpho Popps and Skhumba Hlophe led the campaign, using humour grounded in everyday South African experiences to bring the message to life. Their storytelling connected the fare-setting feature to familiar situations, such as peak-hour traffic, late-night trips and post-event transport, making the benefit tangibly relatable.

Digital platforms played a significant role, with inDrive delivering content designed to feel native and conversational. Influencer partnerships extended reach into lifestyle and community audiences, while messaging aligned with real travel moments throughout the month.

Visually and tonally, the work leaned into authenticity, favouring relatable scenarios and a confident challenger voice that set inDrive apart from more conventional categories.

Building brand momentum

From a brand perspective, the campaign delivered positive movement in key tracking indicators. Post-campaign research showed an increase in organic awareness, along with a stronger association between inDrive and upfront price-setting.

Perceptions around transparency and value for money also improved during the campaign period, suggesting the message landed clearly with audiences. Digital engagement levels increased, pointing to stronger connection and recall across platforms.

Reinforcing a challenger position

Commenting on the campaign, Ashif Black, country representative for inDrive South Africa, said: “South African consumers want transparency and control in the services they use. This campaign gave us the opportunity to clearly communicate what sets inDrive apart, the ability to agree on a price upfront. The response we’ve seen shows that this message resonates strongly in our market.”

Operating locally since 2019, inDrive continues to grow its presence across South Africa. This campaign represents another step in reinforcing its positioning as a brand built on fairness, choice and mutual agreement.

As competition intensifies in the mobility sector, inDrive’s latest work underscores the simple idea that, in a world where many things feel out of your control, agreeing on your ride price upfront makes a big difference to the everyday ride-hailing consumer.



