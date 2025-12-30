Iata urges global safeguards for aircraft systems as 5G/6G rollout continues

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) has called on the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and national telecom regulators to ensure that 5G and 6G networks operating near aviation frequencies do not interfere with aircraft radio altimeters and other critical avionics.

Source: Archive

The appeal comes as several temporary 5G mitigation measures in countries such as Canada, Australia, and the US are set to expire within months or years, creating potential safety gaps before next-generation altimeters become widely available in the early 2030s.

Nick Careen, Iata senior vice president of operations, safety and security, said: "The benefits of 5G and 6G can never come at the cost of aviation safety. Spectrum decisions must be based on real-world aircraft operations, not idealised telecommunications industry modelling… WRC-27 must deliver clear global rules to ensure the safe coexistence of radio altimeters and other safety-critical avionic systems with next-generation telecom networks across all phases of flight."

Iata's working paper, submitted to the ITU WP5B meeting in Geneva, outlines safety requirements across all key flight scenarios, including take-off, landing, taxiing, go-arounds, and adverse weather conditions. The association also reaffirmed that a minimum separation of 35 ft (11 m) must be maintained between aircraft and terrestrial 5G transmitters.

While some telecom providers have voluntarily implemented mitigation strategies—such as power reductions, antenna tilting, and runway exclusion zones—these are temporary solutions. Regulators now face pressure to establish long-term safeguards as the industry prepares for expanded 5G and 6G operations.