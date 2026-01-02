Global healthcare leaders to converge in Johannesburg for World Health Expo 2026

Johannesburg is gearing up to host one of the most influential gatherings in Africa’s health sector later this year as the World Health Expo (WHX) prepares to take centre stage at the Gallagher Convention Centre from Tuesday, 6 October to Thursday, 8 October 2026.

Source: Conference Venues South Africa.

After two successful years in Cape Town, this move marks an exciting new chapter - more faces, more voices and more chances to connect.

"Our decision to move home to Johannesburg enhances access, scale, and opportunities for meaningful connections, ensuring unmatched value for attendees. As Africa’s healthcare hub, Johannesburg’s central location and thriving ecosystem make it the perfect destination for World Health Expo (WHX) 2026," says Tom Coleman, Portfolio Director.

"Though our name has evolved from Africa Health to the World Health Expo (WHX), our purpose remains the same: a premier destination where the healthcare industry meets, collaborates, and builds a healthier future. Across 15 international editions, World Health Expo (WHX) connects people, governments, and businesses to drive innovation and shape the future of healthcare."

Organised by Informa Markets, WHX Johannesburg will bring together healthcare professionals, industry leaders, innovators, policymakers and suppliers from across the continent and beyond to explore the latest developments in healthcare, diagnostics, medical technology and health systems strengthening.

It provides a dynamic space where cutting-edge ideas, products and partnerships intersect to shape the future of healthcare delivery.

Learning, innovation, collaboration

At its core, WHX Johannesburg seeks to bridge gaps across Africa’s healthcare ecosystem. Delegates can expect a diverse programme featuring product showcases from leading global and local exhibitors, interactive demonstrations of medical devices and digital health tools, and conferences that delve into critical topics such as public health policy, medical research, supply-chain resilience and the integration of artificial intelligence in clinical settings.

With healthcare systems continuing to evolve rapidly in response to demographic changes and global health challenges, the expo’s mission is to accelerate collaboration and foster scalable solutions for sustainable health outcomes.

One of the expo’s standout features is its education and knowledge-sharing sessions. Thought leaders and subject matter experts are scheduled to deliver keynote speeches, panel discussions and workshops aimed at equipping practitioners and decision-makers with insights into emerging trends and best practices.

These sessions offer opportunities for Continuing Professional Development (CPD), giving attendees both fresh inspiration and practical tools to implement in their workplaces.

In addition to learning and networking, WHX Johannesburg is designed as a business-building platform. Exhibitors large and small will display innovations ranging from biotechnologies and pharmaceutical products to telehealth platforms, mobile diagnostics and wellness solutions.

The expo fosters a marketplace where suppliers can form meaningful partnerships, secure distribution channels and expand their reach into Africa’s rapidly growing health markets.

The location itself—the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng—is an ideal host. Known for its expansive halls and modern facilities, the venue has become a hub for major trade shows and exhibitions, offering convenient access to Johannesburg’s transport networks and accommodation options.

As the countdown begins to October, interest in WHX Johannesburg continues to grow. Healthcare professionals, innovators and enterprises eager to be at the forefront of transformative health solutions are encouraged to register early, secure exhibition space or plan their visit.

If the momentum from previous WHX events is any indication, the 2026 Johannesburg edition promises to be a milestone event—not just for South Africa, but for healthcare development across the African continent.