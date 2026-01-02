25 rural women farmers break into SA’s retail, school supply chains

Twenty-five rural women farmers in Mpumalanga have successfully entered South Africa’s formal agricultural supply chain, now supplying major retailers, school feeding schemes, and local lodges. A pilot programme provided practical training, mentorship, and digital tools to help these farmers scale operations and access previously out-of-reach markets.

Source: Supplied

A women-focused business and skills initiative, convened by UVU Africa in partnership with Absa Bank, the African Development Bank, and the Mpumalanga Green Cluster Agency, addressed barriers to women’s participation in agriculture, including limited access to training, markets, technology, and financial management.

Lara Rosmarin, cluster catalyst at UVU Africa, explains: “The results have exceeded expectations. Over 90% of graduates now supply retailers, agri-hubs, school feeding schemes, and lodges, creating 66 new jobs through sustainable farming enterprises.”

Farmers received one-on-one mentorship, agricultural and business management training, and tablets with digital tools to track operations, manage expenses, and monitor weather forecasts.

Graduate Smangele Makutu, who previously lived on the streets, now farms on the grounds of her former high school under a 15-year agreement. Her produce supplies local supermarkets and contributes to agricultural education for current students.

Key programme outcomes include:

• 100% of participants reported improved farm layouts and higher yields

• 77% applying for funding or investment post-training

• 92% diversifying their crops

• Formation of five regional farmer clusters to enable collaboration and collective market access

Scaling up

UVU Africa plans to expand the initiative to additional locations in Mpumalanga, enhancing market linkages, financing opportunities, and digital literacy. UVU Bio will introduce modern farming technology, support value-added processing, and establish local hubs for processing and collaboration.

Dheepak Maharajh, CEO of UVU Bio, says: “This pilot shows that with the right support, rural communities can move from survival to sustainable economic pathways, building a more competitive, resilient, and future-focused agricultural ecosystem.”