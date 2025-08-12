South Africa
    Only the brave make impact: Africa’s wake-up call from Cannes

    By Joseph Temitope, issued by Dentsu
    12 Aug 2025
    The Cannes Lions Festival is a global creative Mecca, a place where campaigns transform into cultural landmarks and agencies etch their names into the history books. But as I stood among the industry’s elite this year, I could not ignore what was missing: Africa.
    Author: Joseph Temitope (TJ), director of brand strategy, Dentsu Creative Nigeria
    Our continent, home to boundless creativity and cultural richness, felt like a footnote in a narrative we should be co-authoring. The energy was electric, the ideas world-class but our voices, subdued. And so, the theme emerged, not just for my Cannes experience, but for the future we must fight for: Only the brave are Lions.

    There were bright moments, no doubt. Wolf Studios offered a glimpse of what is possible when we build our own platforms. HerEconomy’s 'Breast Milk Money' campaign made headlines, although its execution came via a German agency. That detail may seem minor, but it cuts to the heart of our creative dilemma: recognition without ownership.

    Why, in a festival named after a symbol so closely tied to our continent, is Africa still playing catch-up?

    The answer lies in both structure and mindset. From restrictive visa systems to the prohibitive cost of submissions, the barriers are many. But there is also a need for internal reform, more investment in bold, world-class ideas, a willingness to think beyond local parameters, and a shift from short-term tactics to long-term storytelling.

    We need less permission, more audacity. We must create our own seats, speak our truth in global rooms, and challenge the misconceptions that limit how African creativity is perceived. Authenticity is our edge. Lived experience is our superpower. The campaigns that won this year did not just entertain they confronted culture, influenced policy, and created real-world impact. Africa has that power. It is time we wield it.

    Impact is not optional; it is the outcome we must demand. At dentsu, we believe in innovating to impact. Every campaign, every collaboration must drive measurable change: increasing participation, sparking involvement, and making a tangible difference in society. Creativity without consequence is decoration. True innovation shifts culture, moves people, and leaves a legacy.

    Only the brave are Lions is not a slogan; it is a strategy. One that demands unity. African creatives can no longer operate in silos. We must collaborate, lobby, and champion one another with the same energy we devote to client briefs. It means building together, pitching together, and winning together. But courage alone is not enough. We must also embrace structure, using the resources we have through networks like dentsu, accessing global juries, entering global conversations, and consistently placing our work on international platforms. Our stories deserve the spotlight; they just need a stage.

    Cannes is about more than accolades. It is about influence. And influence is earned through purpose, consistency, and community. As creatives from the continent, we must now move with intention, carrying our stories forward with both pride and precision.

    Because to win Lions, only the brave are Lions.

    To listen to the podcast, click https://iono.fm/e/1584164.

    About Joseph Temitope

    Joseph Temitope (TJ) is director of brand strategy at Dentsu Creative Nigeria.
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
