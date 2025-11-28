South Africa
    Update on YE Live in South Africa

    Dentsu X and CSA confirm that they will not be participating in the YE Live concert project at this time.
    Issued by Dentsu
    28 Nov 2025
    28 Nov 2025
    Update on YE Live in South Africa

    This decision has been made after careful consideration and in line with our commitment to uphold the highest professional standards for our partners and stakeholders. We remain supportive of initiatives that bring world-class creative experiences to South Africa and look forward to collaborating on future projects that meet these standards. We thank all parties for their engagement and wish them every success moving forward.

    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
