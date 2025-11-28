Update on YE Live in South Africa

Dentsu X and CSA confirm that they will not be participating in the YE Live concert project at this time.

This decision has been made after careful consideration and in line with our commitment to uphold the highest professional standards for our partners and stakeholders. We remain supportive of initiatives that bring world-class creative experiences to South Africa and look forward to collaborating on future projects that meet these standards. We thank all parties for their engagement and wish them every success moving forward.



