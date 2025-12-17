South Africa
    #BestofBiz 2025: Marketing & Media

    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2025 Marketing & Media lists, featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Marketing & Media site over the past year below.
    17 Dec 2025
    Most-read stories

    1Matt Deitke originally turned down a lesser offer. Source: X.Meta breaks records with $250m offer to 24-year-old AI prodigy   05 Aug 2025
    2Existing shareholders (left) Musa Kalenga, group CEO, and chairperson (right) Andile Khumalo have acquired the Brave Group’s founding shareholders' shares, transitioning the agency’s to a 100% Black-owned business(Image supplied)The Brave Group transitions to 100% Black-owned business   30 Apr 2025
    3Mall Ads unveils iconic new wall site at Menlyn Park Shopping CentreMall Ads unveils iconic new wall site at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre - Provantage   04 Feb 2025
    4African Bank appoints head: strategic communications and public relationsAfrican Bank appoints head: strategic communications and public relations   13 Jun 2025
    5Jay Badza has passed away.Orchard on 25 founder Jay Badza passes away at 38 - Karabo Ledwaba   10 Mar 2025
    6M&C Saatchi Abel and Nando’s South Africa are to part ways. M&C Saatchi Abel founder Mike Abel reflects reflects on their incredible shared success (Image supplied)Exclusive: After a decade of magic and success, M&C Saatchi Abel and Nando’s South Africa part ways   04 Mar 2025
    7Raed Cupido says he is innocent. Source: LinkedIn.Suspended Standard Bank marketing manager makes bid for bail   18 Jul 2025
    8Regine le Roux, Reputation Matters founder and MD, says from a communication perspective, there is much to learn from how the Cape Town Marathon organisers handled the cancellation of the event (Image supplied)Crisis communications: Lessons from the Cape Town Marathon - Regine le Roux   20 Oct 2025
    9Source:Chicken Licken accuses KFC of ad imitation - Karabo Ledwaba   02 Jun 2025
    10Digify Africa and Meta are offering a free digital marketing programme for 2025. Source: Supplied.Calling unemployed youth: Digify Africa and Meta offer free digital marketing programme for 2025   06 May 2025
    11Jaguar Land Rover seeks new ad agency following recent rebrandJaguar Land Rover seeks new ad agency following recent rebrand   13 May 2025
    12Source:No room for picky eaters? ARB rules in favour of KFC in chicken wing complaint - Karabo Ledwaba   17 Feb 2025
    13Siphokazi Sigenu (left) has been appointed an executive director of Meropa and the head of the agency’s public affairs division. Right: Yolisa Pasipanodya, managing director of Meropa (Image supplied)Meropa makes key leadership changes   16 Oct 2025
    14Meet the New Basa board of directorsMeet the New Basa board of directors - Business and Arts South Africa   20 Oct 2025
    15Source: © 123rf Leslie Adams, sales director at Reach Africa, asks, while TV licences are outdated, is a streaming levy the right fix?The TV licence is dead! Long live the streaming levy - or not? - Leslie Adams   17 Mar 2025

    Most-read contributors

    1Brendan SeeryBrendan Seery
    2Regine le RouxRegine le Roux
    3Leslie AdamsLeslie Adams
    4Andre Le RouxAndre Le Roux
    5Lebo MadibaLebo Madiba
    6Mongezi MtatiMongezi Mtati
    7Rogan JansenRogan Jansen
    8Tlhogi NgwatoTlhogi Ngwato
    9Ann NurockAnn Nurock
    10Cesar VacchianoCesar Vacchiano

    Most-viewed Press Offices

    1Dentsu
    2Primedia Broadcasting
    3Provantage
    4Association for Communication and Advertising
    5Kantar
    6Business and Arts South Africa
    7The Up&Up Group
    8Brave Group
    9Broad Media
    10Daily Maverick
    11Topco Media
    12Tractor Outdoor
    13Media24
    14HOT 102.7FM
    15Ogilvy South Africa

    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture,Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Marketing & Media, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

