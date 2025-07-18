Suspended Standard Bank marketing manager makes bid for bail

Raed Cupido says he is innocent. Source: LinkedIn.

The 40-year-old, arrested in June in connection with a R18m cocaine bust, insists he is not involved in drug trafficking but is instead a family man, soccer coach, and businessman.

Cupido returned to the Cape Town Magistrates Court this week to reapply for bail, following a failed attempt to have the magistrate removed from the case. His arrest came after police reportedly discovered 15 bricks of cocaine, an AK-47, multiple handguns, and ammunition at a storage facility in Roeland Street, Cape Town.

Since his arrest, he has been placed on suspension from his senior role at Standard Bank. Originally from Westridge in Mitchells Plain, Cupido says he worked hard to build a better life.