More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- CRM / Direct Marketing Specialist Remote Location
- Sales and Marketing Kempton Park
- Digital Customer Success Lead - Remote Johannesburg
- Junior Account Executive Durban
- Marketing Specialist Cape Town
- New Business Developer / Marketing Cape Town
- Category Manager Cape Town
- Trade Marketing Manager Johannesburg
- SEO / Digital Marketing Specialist Cape Town
- Multimedia Designer Cape Town
Suspended Standard Bank marketing manager makes bid for bail
The 40-year-old, arrested in June in connection with a R18m cocaine bust, insists he is not involved in drug trafficking but is instead a family man, soccer coach, and businessman.
Cupido returned to the Cape Town Magistrates Court this week to reapply for bail, following a failed attempt to have the magistrate removed from the case. His arrest came after police reportedly discovered 15 bricks of cocaine, an AK-47, multiple handguns, and ammunition at a storage facility in Roeland Street, Cape Town.
Since his arrest, he has been placed on suspension from his senior role at Standard Bank. Originally from Westridge in Mitchells Plain, Cupido says he worked hard to build a better life.
Related
Omnicom delivers on Q2 2025 1 day UCount Rewards partnership extends to Petshop Science 1 day Overwhelming marketing contracts, agencies quietly exploit the gaps 1 day Advice for grads looking to break into advertising 2 days B20 urges Basel III easing to unlock infrastructure investment across Africa 3 days #WPRD2025 | Ogilvy PR & Influence's MD, Samantha Presbury on PR in Africa 3 days