Staying Odd, leading forward: The Odd Number appoints new MD and ECD

The Odd Number has announced new appointments, with Sinqobile Mjali appointed managing director and Thabang ‘Tipi’ Manyelo taking up the position of executive creative director.

The Odd Number's new managing director, Sinqobile Mjali, and executive creative director, Thabang ‘Tipi’ Manyelo (Image supplied)

Both leaders rise from within the agency’s own ranks, a deliberate move that reinforces The Odd Number’s long-term commitment to growing its own timber and ensuring continuity of its distinctive voice, values, and delivery standards.

The Loeries 2024 Independent Agency of the Year and recent recipient of a globally recognised D&AD Award, the agency’s major senior appointments is part of it continuing to shape the narrative of what African creative excellence looks like – and who leads it.

10 years in the industry

The appointments come as The Odd Number marks 10 years in the industry – a decade of independent growth, creative influence, and consistent reinvention.

The agency’s work includes culturally defining campaigns such as ‘AmaItaliano’ for Fatti’s & Moni’s, Budget Insurance’s ‘Bad Things Happen to Good South Africans’, and the repositioning of retailer Game from #82 to #10 in South Africa’s Most Loved Brands.

“At The Odd Number, we’ve never believed in outsourcing leadership. We’ve built a culture where we grow it – deliberately, urgently, and with purpose,” says Xola Nouse, CEO.

“Sinqobile and Tipi have already shaped the soul and the systems of this agency – this is a step forward, led by people who already understand what makes this agency work.”

External growth focus

In her new role as managing director, Sinqobile Mjali will lead the agency’s external growth focus – including new business development, market positioning, client acquisition strategy, reputation building, and strategic partnerships.

She will work in complement to Taryn Coetzee, who continues as managing director with an internal focus on delivery operations, people, systems, and process excellence.

“It’s a moment of alignment for me,” says Mjali. “This role is about building strong client partnerships, strengthening our presence in market, driving growth, and ensuring our work delivers both creatively and commercially.”

A collaborative powerhouse

In his new role as executive creative director, Manyelo will continue shaping the agency’s storytelling with cultural depth and precision.

His promotion reflects a natural evolution within the creative team that includes chief creative officer Sibusiso Sitole and executive creative director Terry McKenna – a collaborative powerhouse that continues to deliver culturally resonant, award-winning work.

Manyelo’s appointment builds on his trajectory within the agency and further strengthens the multi-disciplinary team leading The Odd Number’s campaign delivery.

“It’s a full-circle moment for me,” says Manyelo. “Creativity has always been our loudest language – this role is about sharpening our voice, pushing the work forward, and leading in a way that makes space for others to rise.”

From the inside out

The Odd Number remains guided by the enduring leadership of Sitole, whose vision continues to shape the agency’s bold and distinctive voice, and CEO Nouse, who leads long-term strategy, culture, and stakeholder direction.

This internal succession signals more than continuity – it affirms The Odd Number’s belief in cultural integrity, and a leadership model built with intent, from the inside out.