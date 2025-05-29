D&AD Awards
D&AD Awards Content Feature

news | www.dandad.org

The Odd Number wins at D&AD Awards

D&AD 2025 winners were announced last week, with South Africa’s agency, The Odd Number awarded a Wood Pencil.
29 May 2025
Source: © D&AD D&AD The Odd Number has won a Wood Pencil

The agency won the Pencil for their Salvation Army campaign in the Radio & Audio: Commercial Campaigns 2025.

The campaign

The campaign is based on the common custom for extended family members to thrift through your loved one’s wardrobe shortly after their dignified burial.

The problems begin when the behaviour of these said family members destroys the reputation and high moral standing that your loved ones (Koko, Papa, Mama) took a lifetime to build.

Through the Salvation Army, the dignity of your loved ones can do lot more good long after they are gone.

This winter “don’t let your family ruin the memory of your family” – donate your loved ones’ garments and clothing items to the Salvation Army.

Listen to the work here.

D&AD exists to stimulate, enable and award creative excellence in design and advertising.

Considered by many to be the world’s most prestigious benchmark for commercial creativity. The D&AD Pencil stands for rigour and integrity.

Everything that it takes to make the best creative work.

