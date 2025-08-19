WomensMonth | Prisa's Paul Reynell: “I Ask—Who Is She?”

My whole life, I have been surrounded, coached, and mentored by strong women and each year, Women’s Month invites us to reflect. To celebrate. To recommit. But beneath the tributes and campaigns lies a deeper question—one that demands more than acknowledgement.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Paul Reynell, vice-president of Prisa and founder of Paddington Station PR says Women’s Month invites us to reflect

Who is she?

Is she the strategist behind the award-winning campaign, or the intern whose insight reshaped a pitch but whose name was never mentioned? Is she the voice in the boardroom, or the silence that follows when her ideas are claimed by others? Is she the caregiver, the creator, the challenger, or the architect of change?

Or is she still waiting to be seen?

In the communications industry, she is everywhere and yet, too often, invisible. She is the emotional intelligence behind crisis response. She is the empathy that turns data into meaning. She is the unseen hand guiding brand narratives with integrity and nuance.

But she is rarely the keynote speaker. Rarely the CEO. Rarely the one whose legacy is written in bold.

And still, she rises.

She rises in rural communities where access is a daily battle.

She rises in boardrooms where her presence is questioned.

She rises in homes where she balances ambition with care. She rises in movements, in media, in memory.

But who is she, really? She is not one woman. She is many.

She is of all cultures, has a rainbow beret, is disabled, undocumented, and neurodivergent.

She is the grandmother who taught resilience.

She is the activist who dared to speak.

She is the young girl who dreams in colour, not categories.

She is not a month or a hashtag. She is a movement, and she is history, unfolding.

PR and communications

In PR and communications, she is the mentor who lifts others as she climbs. She is the leader who redefines influence, not through volume, but through values.

She is the one who builds bridges between brands and communities, who crafts messages that heal, who dares to lead with empathy in a world that often rewards detachment. Her leadership is not performative - it is transformative. And her mentorship is not transactional - it is generational.

As professionals entrusted with shaping narratives, we must do more than celebrate her. We must ask better questions. Not “how does she fit in?” But “how do we make space for her to lead?”

This Women’s Month, let us move beyond recognition toward transformation. Let us ensure that the stories we tell and the legacies we build, reflect the full spectrum of who she is.

So again, I ask—who is she?