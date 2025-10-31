Part 2: Scopen Spain PR Scope - AI as a transformative force

Scopen’s eighth edition of its PR Scope study in Spain has found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now firmly on the sector’s agenda, with almost half of the professionals surveyed believing that AI will replace or eliminate certain services currently provided by consultancies.

Operational areas —such as text writing, press release drafting, measurement and content generation— are perceived as the most likely to be affected, while strategic and creative areas are considered less exposed to automation.

The most widely recognised benefits of AI include speed and time optimisation (62.5%), freeing up time for more strategic tasks (26.1%), and enhancing creativity and innovation (20.3%).

“Artificial Intelligence will transform not only clients’ businesses but also the way consultancies operate,” notes Cesar Vacchiano, founder and president of Scopen.

“However, we are still at an early stage, and it is essential to clearly demonstrate its benefits, the value it adds, and in which areas and profiles it will prove most useful.

“The responsibility lies more with consultancies and partners supporting clients than with the clients themselves.

Other key findings

The `ideal´ consultancy When defining what makes an ‘ideal’ consultancy, companies prioritise qualities such as knowledge (of the market, the client and the brand), proactivity and initiative, and creativity and innovative ideas. The characteristic that has grown most in importance since the previous edition is media relations and negotiation, which has regained relevance due to the increasing diversity of media and new communication channels.

Sustainability slowdownThere is a noticeable slowdown in overall interest around sustainability, although it remains a key factor in certain sectors.

Future challenges and priorities

“Those who educate, demonstrate expertise and show strong adaptability will enjoy a significant competitive advantage,” he says.

For companies the main short-term challenges identified by their professionals are:

Understanding and reaching consumers (29.4%).



Strengthening corporate and brand reputation (25%).



Adapting to new times (22.3%).

For consultancies—from the perspective of company professionals— the main challenges they perceive are linked to technological evolution:

Adapting to AI (31%).



Improving their ability to adapt to change (28.7%).



Enhancing their digital capabilities (28.4%).

When consultancy professionals themselves are asked about challenges, they cite the following for companies:

Achieving objectives with tighter budgets (40.4%).



Adapting to AI (39.8%).



Providing credibility to content and products (37.5%).

As for their own consultancies, the main challenges identified are:

Adapting to AI (65.6%)



Differentiating from new competitors (47.6%)



Adapting to clients’ increasingly constrained budgets (42.8%).

Outstanding consultancies

The consultancies appearing most frequently in the Top 3 across these six rankings are:

LLYC, which features in four of them and leads Spontaneous Awareness, Attraction and Exemplarity.



Apple Tree, which appears in three, leading the Global Competitor Opinion ranking.



Ogilvy, Atrevia and Havas PR, which feature in two rankings each, with Ogilvy leading Global Market Perception. Axicom tops the Global Client Evaluation ranking.

Most valued awards and festivals

When company communication leaders were asked spontaneously which sector awards and festivals they value most, the top mentions were the Dircom Awards (which increased in perceived value), followed by the Eficacia Awards and Cannes Lions — the latter two having exchanged second and third positions compared with the previous edition.

About the study

The 2025/26 edition is the most representative to date, with a total of 1,051 interviews conducted: 529 with professionals working in 494 different companies, 377 with communication consultancy professionals, and 145 with media professionals. Fieldwork took place between February and May 2025.

Each professional interviewed within client companies is directly involved in the decision-making process for selecting a communication consultancy and works with them on a day-to-day basis.

On average, these professionals are 43 years old, have been in their current position for 8.5 years and have been at their company for almost nine.

More than 80% hold senior management positions, the majority are based in Madrid (62%), and over half (54%) work for international corporations.

There has been a notable increase in the participation of marketing directors in communication matters (25% vs. 17% in 2023), while communication directors, though slightly fewer than before (34% vs. 41% in 2023), remain the most represented role.

In 87% of cases, the interviewee is directly responsible for communication decisions, either individually or jointly with other senior executives.

Most professionals interviewed work in the services sector (51%), followed by those in FMCG (29%).