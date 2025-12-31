Africa's business travel industry set for takeoff amid economic growth

Africa’s economic growth is accelerating, and with it, business travel opportunities are on the rise. According to the African Development Bank Group, 11 of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies are in Africa, including Niger (11.2%), Senegal (8.2%), Libya (7.9%), Rwanda (7.2%), and Cote d’Ivoire (6.8%).

Major airlines such as United, Delta, and Air France are adding new routes to key African destinations like Dakar, Accra, Marrakech, and Lagos. Meanwhile, South Africa hosted the first-ever G20 summit on African soil, further highlighting the continent’s global economic relevance.

The growing MICE infrastructure across Africa, combined with rising passenger loads, signals a dynamic landscape for travel managers looking to tap into the continent’s potential.

Market realities

Mummy Mafojane, general manager of FCM South Africa, notes that recovery remains uneven across the continent.

"According to the GBTA, the Middle East & Africa region has recovered to 111% of 2019 business travel spend. That said, capacity constraints and other challenges remain, which travel managers need to navigate carefully," says Mafojane.

Key considerations include:

• Route and capacity constraints: Some destinations, such as Douala in Cameroon, remain underserved by direct flights. "Air service agreements were high on the G20 agenda. Strategic routes and seamless travel are critical for economic growth and sustainable development," adds Mafojane.

• Pricing volatility: With demand outstripping supply, flights remain expensive. Limited competition, high operational costs, and government fees contribute to pricing pressures.

• Regulatory hurdles: Visas, paperwork, and border bottlenecks continue to complicate travel.

Positioning for growth

Despite challenges, new airport projects and upgrades in Burkina Faso, Lagos, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Ghana, and Angola indicate Africa is preparing for a surge in travellers.

"These developments focus on modernising the traveller experience, facilitating millions of passengers, and creating more jobs across the continent," says Mafojane.

For travel managers, preparing for 2026 means updating policies and embracing flexibility:

• Book early and bundle flights and accommodation for best rates.

• Factor in longer lead times, potential delays, and fluctuating costs.

• Invest in travel tech for real-time reporting.

• Diversify supplier relationships and work closely with destination experts.

• Prioritise duty of care, using risk management specialists for pre-travel advice, alerts, and emergency response.

• Rethink travel and expense (T&E) policies, particularly for secure payments in markets where cash is still prevalent.

FCM’s 2025 State of the Market survey shows that 46% of companies in EMEA plan to increase travel spend in FY26, with 36% expecting increases of up to 20%.

"We can anticipate further growth, new direct routes, positive policy shifts, and more investment in aviation infrastructure," adds Mafojane.

The takeaway

Organisations that diversify suppliers, embrace innovation, and treat Africa as a strategic priority rather than an emerging opportunity will thrive as the continent’s business travel market continues to grow.