Loeries Agency of the Year is Joe Public

Friday night, 11 October, the Loeries Awards ceremony named Joe Public its Agency of the Year. The Odd Number was named Independent Agency of the Year and Publicis Groupe MEA took home the Regional Agency of the Year title. Brand of the Year is the NBA.

The glittering event took place at the Cape Town City Hall.

Dani Richa, chairperson & CEO of BBDO Middle East, Africa & Pakistan was the first creative from the Middle East inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Receiving his award, Richa said the Loeries have always had a special place in his heart and to receive this Award here gives this event an even greater significance.

"I spent my career dedicated to making brands famous, it's an amazing journey, and along the way I have learnt that fame like creativity is contagious."

He acknowledged some of the great creatives and inspiring talents he has had the honour of working with as well as Ali Rez and his team at BBDO.

"These experiences have shaped and taught me and brought me to this moment."

All the winners

No Grand Prix were awarded.

Integrated Campaign Award Agency Brand Product Title Silver Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Night School Silver Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Beyond the Sea Silver Impact BBDO AnNahar Newspaper AnNahar Newspaper The New President Silver Joe Public & Juno Chicken Licken Rock My Soul Feel The Fire Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Make it KFC Bronze FP7 McCann Dubai Heinz Heinz Ketchup Heinz Insurance Bronze Joe Public Nedbank Nedbank Bank Your Time Film Crafts - Direction Craft Gold 0307 Films Pty Ltd KFC KFC 2.0 Beyond The Sea Craft Certificate DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD BONGEZIWE MABANDLA BLACK MAJOR SOZE Craft Certificate DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD NEDBANK YOUTH DAY CAMPAIGN HONOURING THE CLASS OF ’76 SIGNWRITER FILM Film Crafts - Cinematography Craft Gold DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD NEDBANK YOUTH DAY CAMPAIGN HONOURING THE CLASS OF ’76 SIGNWRITER FILM Craft Certificate 7Films Sony Burano Camera Stilte Film Crafts - Writing Campaign Craft Certificate TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Power Craft Certificate Leo Burnett Dubai NBA Community Initiative JUMP Craft Certificate M&C Saatchi UAE Wego Wego Winter Hitchhiker Film Crafts - Performance Craft Gold DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD NEDBANK YOUTH DAY CAMPAIGN HONOURING THE CLASS OF ’76 SIGNWRITER FILM Craft Certificate 0307 Films Pty Ltd KFC KFC 2.0 Beyond The Sea Film Crafts - Music Craft Gold Accenture Song Allan Gray Investment Policy Everything Comes Around Craft Certificate Marc Algranti KFC KFC Beyond The Sea Craft Certificate Romance Films (Pty) Ltd Nedbank Nedbank Bank Your Time Film Crafts - Sound Design Craft Gold DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD NEDBANK YOUTH DAY CAMPAIGN HONOURING THE CLASS OF ’76 SIGNWRITER FILM Craft Certificate BigTime Creative Shop General Entertainment Authority Riyadh Season Knockout Chaos Film Crafts - Special Visual Effects Craft Certificate BigTime Creative Shop General Entertainment Authority Riyadh Season A Tale As Old As Time Film Crafts - Editing Craft Gold Post Modern Bongeziwe Mabandla - Soze Music Video Bongeziwe Mabandla Craft Certificate Post Modern Nedbank Youth X Nedbank Youth X Nedbank - Youth Day - Class of 76 Craft Certificate BigTime Creative Shop General Entertainment Authority Riyadh Season Knockout Chaos Film Crafts - Production Design Craft Certificate Patriot Films Allan Gray Financial Services Everything Comes Around Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - up to 90s Gold Impact BBDO Floward Floward Gifting Platform Floward Works Like Magic Silver M&C Saatchi UAE Wego Wego Winter Hitchhiker Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - above 90s Gold Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Beyond the Sea Silver Joe Public Nedbank Nedbank Time Is More Valuable Than Money Silver Accenture Song Allan Gray Investment Everything comes around Bronze BigTime Creative Shop General Entertainment Authority Riyadh Season Knockout Chaos Bronze Joe Public Chicken Licken Rock My Soul Feel The Fire Bronze Joe Public Chicken Licken Family Full House Make Your Family Proud. Film - Online Film - above 30s Gold Joe Public Nedbank Youth X The Signwriter Silver Halo Advertising Pty Ltd Capital Legacy Wills and Estate Services Final Say Campaign Bronze TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Power Bronze 7Films Sony Burano Camera Stilte Bronze Leo Burnett Dubai Dosy Dosy Bikes FEAR Bronze Ogilvy South Africa City of Cape Town Anti-drink driving campaign Worst Passengers Film - Other Screens Bronze Leo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME Saudia Airlines ProtecTasbih Rihla (The Journey) Film - Branded Content Film - Single Bronze Leo Burnett Dubai NBA Community Initiative JUMP Film - Music Videos Bronze DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD BONGEZIWE MABANDLA BLACK MAJOR SOZE Radio Crafts - Direction Campaign Craft Gold TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Boss Radio Crafts - Writing Campaign Craft Gold The Odd Number Salvation Army Salvation Army Mama Craft Gold The Odd Number Game Stores Game Game Installation Services Radio Crafts - SA Non-English Writing Campaign Craft Certificate The Odd Number Game Stores Game Rock Bottom Keeping secrets Radio Crafts - Writing Campaign Craft Certificate TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Boss Radio Crafts - SA Non-English Writing Craft Certificate Ogilvy South Africa Tiger Brands Doom Cockroach THULA MABOTA Radio Crafts - Writing Craft Certificate The Odd Number Game Stores Game Too High - Too Low Radio Crafts - Performance Campaign Craft Gold The Odd Number Salvation Army Salvation Army Mama Radio Crafts - SA Non-English Performance Craft Certificate Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Zinger Looking Good Craft Certificate The Odd Number Game Stores Game Rock Bottom Keeping secrets Radio Crafts - Performance Craft Certificate Joe Public Amnesty International South Africa Brand Zama Radio Station Commercials Campaign Gold The Odd Number Salvation Army Salvation Army Papa Campaign Gold Joe Public SAB (ABINBEV) Hansa Pilsener Okrrr Campaign Gold Halo Advertising Pty Ltd Pineapple Insurance Me Again Campaign Bronze The Hardy Boys Burger King King Value Meal Traffic Campaign Bronze Joe Public Santam Brand Dentist Bronze Ninety9 SOLUTIONS Showmax The Roast Of Minnie Dlamini Diagnosis Bronze The Odd Number Game Stores Game Too High - Too Low Bronze The Odd Number Game Stores Game Game Installation Services Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials Campaign Bronze Joe Public Amnesty International South Africa Brand Zama Branded Content Radio & Audio Campaign Silver TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Bedtime Stories for Business People Silver Impact BBDO easypaisa easypaisa Audio Nikahnama Silver FP7 McCann Dubai Heinz Heinz Ketchup Heinz Insurance Bronze Promise AfriSam Construction Materials The Vluit Project SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials Campaign Gold The Odd Number Game Stores Game Rock Bottom Cycle of life Campaign Silver Boomtown Wimpy Menu u-Siri uhlulwa sisiXhosa Campaign Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Zinger Stokvel Campaign Bronze Boomtown Wimpy Wimpy Grills Grills gone wrong 1 Service Design Gold Leo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME Saudia Airlines Sanitizing Prayer Beads ProtecTasbih Bronze Leo Burnett Omantel Omantel Maqroo – The first Arabic font for dyslexia Live Crafts Craft Certificate Accenture Song Wesgro Tourism, Trade and Investment Made In The Cape Market Live Events - Sponsorship Bronze M&C Saatchi Abel Lexus South Africa Lexus Park Distance Control Accidental Art Live Activations Silver Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC The Make it KFC Live Kitchen Silver Joe Public SAB (ABINBEV) Brutal Fruit SheBeen Bronze Ogilvy South Africa SAB (Ab InBev) Carling Black Label The 63 Second Final Bronze Impact BBDO Total Sports & Fitness Total Sports & Fitness Total Sports & Fitness Hotel Live Events Bronze Accenture Song Wesgro Tourism, Trade and Investment Made In The Cape Market PR & Media Communication Campaign Gold Impact BBDO AnNahar Newspaper AnNahar Newspaper The New President Silver Saatchi & Saatchi ME Essity - Nana Sanitary Pads Taboo Totes Silver Horizon FCB Dubai DHL DHL YESTERDELIVERY Bronze Impact BBDO Government of Sindh / SPHF Government of Sindh / SPHF ClimateChangeTown.pk Bronze Joe Public SAB (ABINBEV) Brutal Fruit SheBeen Bronze FP7 McCann Dubai Mcdonalds Mcdonalds After Dinner Dinner Bronze FP7 McCann Dubai Heinz Heinz Ketchup Heinz Insurance Bronze Retroviral and Shaun James Films Castle Lager Castle Lager The Granboks Use of Technical Media Innovation Bronze Dentsu Performance Multichoice Africa Holdings DSTV STREAM Multichoice Measurement Solutions Creative use of Data Integration Gold Impact BBDO AnNahar Newspaper AnNahar Newspaper The New President Audience Insights Innovation Bronze Dentsu Creative Kenya Cadbury Cadbury Dairy Milk Give A Generous Voice Channel Creativity Gold Leo Burnett Omantel Omantel WhatsApp Oman Silver TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris McDonalds South Africa & Nissan South Africa McDonalds Chicken Big Mac & Nissan Magnite Chicken Big MacNite Bronze M&C Saatchi Abel Lexus South Africa Lexus Park Distance Control Accidental Art Media Innovation - Single Medium Gold SERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC BMW BMW i BMW iJACK Silver Clockwork Aware.Org Aware.Org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Silver Joe Public Amnesty International South Africa Campaigns Faeces Ink Silver TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Reusable Ads Bronze Ogilvy South Africa SAB (Ab InBev) Carling Black Label The 63 Second Final Bronze Accenture Song Game Retail The Game GAME Bronze Joe Public Nedbank Brand Search Money Differently Effective Creativity Gold Joe Public Chicken Licken Big John Big John Ya' Hunga Silver Leo Burnett Dubai Home Centre Purpose Initiative The Homecoming Silver Impact BBDO AnNahar Newspaper AnNahar Newspaper Newspapers Inside The Newspaper Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Anything for the Taste Bronze Impact BBDO Ghar Par / Indus Hospital Ghar Par App Waxing Lady Tutorials Bronze Halo Advertising Pty Ltd Capital Legacy Wills and Estate Services Where There's No Will Bronze Joe Public Chicken Licken Brand Undefeated Since Forever

Loerie Awards totals

Agency Grand Prix Gold Silver Bronze Campaign Gold Campaign Silver Campaign Bronze Craft Gold Craft Certificate Campaign Craft Gold Campaign Craft Certificate Total 0307 Films 1 1 2 7Films 1 1 2 Accenture Song 1 5 1 1 8 Adpro Communications 1 1 BCKRDS 1 1 BigTime Creative Shop 1 3 4 Boomtown 1 1 2 Boundless - The Unlimited Agency 1 1 Cape Town Creative Academy 1 3 1 5 Cheil Dubai 1 1 1 3 Clockwork 1 1 2 DARLING FILMS 1 3 2 6 Dash Digital Studio 1 1 DEFIJN 1 1 Dentsu Creative JHB 1 1 2 Dentsu Creative Kenya 2 2 Dentsu Performance 1 1 Edelman 1 1 FP7 McCann 2 2 FP7 McCann Dubai 2 3 1 6 Greenside Design Center College of Design 1 1 2 Grid Worldwide 3 3 Halo Advertising 1 2 1 1 5 Havas Middle East 1 3 1 5 HKLM 1 1 Horizon FCB Dubai 1 1 IIE-Vega 1 8 9 Impact BBDO 4 7 3 1 15 Joe Public 3 4 10 2 3 3 25 Joe Public & Juno 1 1 Joe Public & SHIFT 1 2 3 Leo Burnett 2 1 4 1 2 10 Leo Burnett Dubai 1 1 1 4 3 1 1 1 13 Leo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME 1 3 1 1 6 Livingroom Communication 1 1 M&C Saatchi Abel 2 4 6 M&C Saatchi UAE 1 1 2 Marc Algranti 1 1 MetropolitanRepublic 1 1 Ninety9 SOLUTIONS 1 1 North-West University 1 1 Ogilvy Africa 1 1 Ogilvy South Africa 1 7 6 1 2 17 One Over One 1 2 3 Patriot Films 1 1 Post Modern 1 1 2 Promise 1 2 3 Publicis Groupe MENAT 2 1 3 Red & Yellow Creative School of Business 1 1 1 3 Retroviral and Shaun James Films 1 1 Romance Films 1 1 Saatchi & Saatchi ME 2 4 1 7 SERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC 1 1 Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography 1 1 2 4 TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris 4 1 1 1 2 9 The Animation School 1 2 2 5 The Hardy Boys 1 1 2 The Odd Number 2 2 1 2 2 1 10 The Open Window 1 1 3 5 Thuli Makhotla 1 1 University of Pretoria 2 2 4 Wicked Pixels 1 1 Woolworths Agency 1 1 Grand Total 2 22 57 95 5 4 9 13 34 4 5 250

Tables by Andre Rademan

Additional reporting by Danette Breitenbach