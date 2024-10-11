Loeries Creative Week
#Loeries Agency of the Year is Joe Public

11 Oct 2024
Friday night, 11 October, the Loeries Awards ceremony named Joe Public its Agency of the Year. The Odd Number was named Independent Agency of the Year and Publicis Groupe MEA took home the Regional Agency of the Year title. Brand of the Year is the NBA.
Source: © Gallo Images Joe Public is the Loeries Awards Agency of the Year
The glittering event took place at the Cape Town City Hall.

Dani Richa, chairperson & CEO of BBDO Middle East, Africa & Pakistan was the first creative from the Middle East inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Receiving his award, Richa said the Loeries have always had a special place in his heart and to receive this Award here gives this event an even greater significance.

"I spent my career dedicated to making brands famous, it's an amazing journey, and along the way I have learnt that fame like creativity is contagious."

He acknowledged some of the great creatives and inspiring talents he has had the honour of working with as well as Ali Rez and his team at BBDO.

"These experiences have shaped and taught me and brought me to this moment."

All the winners

No Grand Prix were awarded.

Integrated Campaign
AwardAgencyBrandProductTitle
SilverOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night SchoolNight School
SilverOgilvy South AfricaKFCKFCBeyond the Sea
SilverImpact BBDOAnNahar NewspaperAnNahar NewspaperThe New President
SilverJoe Public & Juno Chicken Licken Rock My SoulFeel The Fire
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFCKFCMake it KFC
BronzeFP7 McCann DubaiHeinzHeinz KetchupHeinz Insurance
BronzeJoe Public NedbankNedbankBank Your Time
Film Crafts - Direction
Craft Gold0307 Films Pty LtdKFCKFC 2.0Beyond The Sea
Craft CertificateDARLING FILMS (PTY) LTDBONGEZIWE MABANDLABLACK MAJOR SOZE
Craft CertificateDARLING FILMS (PTY) LTDNEDBANKYOUTH DAY CAMPAIGN HONOURING THE CLASS OF ’76 SIGNWRITER FILM
Film Crafts - Cinematography
Craft GoldDARLING FILMS (PTY) LTDNEDBANKYOUTH DAY CAMPAIGN HONOURING THE CLASS OF ’76 SIGNWRITER FILM
Craft Certificate7FilmsSonyBurano CameraStilte
Film Crafts - Writing
Campaign Craft CertificateTBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsPower
Craft CertificateLeo Burnett DubaiNBACommunity InitiativeJUMP
Craft CertificateM&C Saatchi UAEWegoWego WinterHitchhiker
Film Crafts - Performance
Craft GoldDARLING FILMS (PTY) LTDNEDBANKYOUTH DAY CAMPAIGN HONOURING THE CLASS OF ’76 SIGNWRITER FILM
Craft Certificate0307 Films Pty LtdKFCKFC 2.0Beyond The Sea
Film Crafts - Music
Craft GoldAccenture Song Allan GrayInvestment PolicyEverything Comes Around
Craft CertificateMarc Algranti KFC KFC Beyond The Sea
Craft CertificateRomance Films (Pty) LtdNedbankNedbankBank Your Time
Film Crafts - Sound Design
Craft GoldDARLING FILMS (PTY) LTDNEDBANKYOUTH DAY CAMPAIGN HONOURING THE CLASS OF ’76 SIGNWRITER FILM
Craft CertificateBigTime Creative ShopGeneral Entertainment AuthorityRiyadh SeasonKnockout Chaos
Film Crafts - Special Visual Effects
Craft CertificateBigTime Creative ShopGeneral Entertainment AuthorityRiyadh SeasonA Tale As Old As Time
Film Crafts - Editing
Craft GoldPost ModernBongeziwe Mabandla - SozeMusic VideoBongeziwe Mabandla
Craft CertificatePost ModernNedbank Youth XNedbank Youth XNedbank - Youth Day - Class of 76
Craft CertificateBigTime Creative ShopGeneral Entertainment AuthorityRiyadh SeasonKnockout Chaos
Film Crafts - Production Design
Craft CertificatePatriot FilmsAllan GrayFinancial ServicesEverything Comes Around
Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - up to 90s
GoldImpact BBDOFloward Floward Gifting Platform Floward Works Like Magic
SilverM&C Saatchi UAEWegoWego WinterHitchhiker
Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - above 90s
GoldOgilvy South AfricaKFCKFCBeyond the Sea
SilverJoe Public NedbankNedbankTime Is More Valuable Than Money
SilverAccenture Song Allan GrayInvestmentEverything comes around
BronzeBigTime Creative ShopGeneral Entertainment AuthorityRiyadh SeasonKnockout Chaos
BronzeJoe Public Chicken Licken Rock My SoulFeel The Fire
BronzeJoe Public Chicken LickenFamily Full HouseMake Your Family Proud.
Film - Online Film - above 30s
GoldJoe Public NedbankYouth XThe Signwriter
SilverHalo Advertising Pty LtdCapital LegacyWills and Estate ServicesFinal Say
Campaign BronzeTBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsPower
Bronze7FilmsSonyBurano CameraStilte
BronzeLeo Burnett DubaiDosy Dosy BikesFEAR
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaCity of Cape TownAnti-drink driving campaignWorst Passengers
Film - Other Screens
BronzeLeo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi MESaudia AirlinesProtecTasbihRihla (The Journey)
Film - Branded Content Film - Single
BronzeLeo Burnett DubaiNBACommunity InitiativeJUMP
Film - Music Videos
BronzeDARLING FILMS (PTY) LTDBONGEZIWE MABANDLABLACK MAJOR SOZE
Radio Crafts - Direction
Campaign Craft GoldTBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsBoss
Radio Crafts - Writing
Campaign Craft GoldThe Odd NumberSalvation ArmySalvation ArmyMama
Craft GoldThe Odd NumberGame StoresGame Game Installation Services
Radio Crafts - SA Non-English Writing
Campaign Craft CertificateThe Odd NumberGame StoresGame Rock BottomKeeping secrets
Radio Crafts - Writing
Campaign Craft CertificateTBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsBoss
Radio Crafts - SA Non-English Writing
Craft CertificateOgilvy South AfricaTiger BrandsDoom CockroachTHULA MABOTA
Radio Crafts - Writing
Craft CertificateThe Odd NumberGame StoresGameToo High - Too Low
Radio Crafts - Performance
Campaign Craft GoldThe Odd NumberSalvation ArmySalvation ArmyMama
Radio Crafts - SA Non-English Performance
Craft CertificateOgilvy South AfricaKFCKFC ZingerLooking Good
Craft CertificateThe Odd NumberGame StoresGame Rock BottomKeeping secrets
Radio Crafts - Performance
Craft CertificateJoe Public Amnesty International South AfricaBrand Zama
Radio Station Commercials
Campaign GoldThe Odd NumberSalvation ArmySalvation ArmyPapa
Campaign GoldJoe PublicSAB (ABINBEV)Hansa PilsenerOkrrr
Campaign GoldHalo Advertising Pty LtdPineappleInsuranceMe Again
Campaign BronzeThe Hardy BoysBurger KingKing Value MealTraffic
Campaign BronzeJoe Public SantamBrandDentist
BronzeNinety9 SOLUTIONSShowmaxThe Roast Of Minnie DlaminiDiagnosis
BronzeThe Odd NumberGame StoresGameToo High - Too Low
BronzeThe Odd NumberGame StoresGame Game Installation Services
Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials
Campaign BronzeJoe Public Amnesty International South AfricaBrand Zama
Branded Content Radio & Audio
Campaign SilverTBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsBedtime Stories for Business People
SilverImpact BBDOeasypaisaeasypaisaAudio Nikahnama
SilverFP7 McCann DubaiHeinzHeinz KetchupHeinz Insurance
BronzePromiseAfriSamConstruction MaterialsThe Vluit Project
SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials
Campaign GoldThe Odd NumberGame StoresGame Rock BottomCycle of life
Campaign SilverBoomtownWimpyMenuu-Siri uhlulwa sisiXhosa
Campaign BronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFCKFC ZingerStokvel
Campaign BronzeBoomtownWimpyWimpy GrillsGrills gone wrong 1
Service Design
GoldLeo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi MESaudia AirlinesSanitizing Prayer Beads ProtecTasbih
BronzeLeo BurnettOmantelOmantelMaqroo – The first Arabic font for dyslexia
Live Crafts
Craft CertificateAccenture SongWesgroTourism, Trade and InvestmentMade In The Cape Market
Live Events - Sponsorship
BronzeM&C Saatchi AbelLexus South AfricaLexus Park Distance ControlAccidental Art
Live Activations
SilverOgilvy South AfricaKFCKFCThe Make it KFC Live Kitchen
SilverJoe Public SAB (ABINBEV)Brutal FruitSheBeen
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaSAB (Ab InBev)Carling Black LabelThe 63 Second Final
BronzeImpact BBDOTotal Sports & FitnessTotal Sports & FitnessTotal Sports & Fitness Hotel
Live Events
BronzeAccenture Song WesgroTourism, Trade and InvestmentMade In The Cape Market
PR & Media Communication Campaign
GoldImpact BBDOAnNahar NewspaperAnNahar NewspaperThe New President
SilverSaatchi & Saatchi MEEssity - NanaSanitary PadsTaboo Totes
SilverHorizon FCB DubaiDHLDHLYESTERDELIVERY
BronzeImpact BBDOGovernment of Sindh / SPHFGovernment of Sindh / SPHFClimateChangeTown.pk
BronzeJoe Public SAB (ABINBEV)Brutal FruitSheBeen
BronzeFP7 McCann DubaiMcdonaldsMcdonalds After Dinner Dinner
BronzeFP7 McCann DubaiHeinzHeinz KetchupHeinz Insurance
BronzeRetroviral and Shaun James FilmsCastle LagerCastle LagerThe Granboks
Use of Technical Media Innovation
BronzeDentsu PerformanceMultichoice Africa HoldingsDSTV STREAMMultichoice Measurement Solutions
Creative use of Data Integration
GoldImpact BBDOAnNahar NewspaperAnNahar NewspaperThe New President
Audience Insights Innovation
BronzeDentsu Creative KenyaCadburyCadbury Dairy MilkGive A Generous Voice
Channel Creativity
GoldLeo BurnettOmantelOmantelWhatsApp Oman
SilverTBWA\ Hunt Lascaris McDonalds South Africa & Nissan South AfricaMcDonalds Chicken Big Mac & Nissan MagniteChicken Big MacNite
BronzeM&C Saatchi AbelLexus South AfricaLexus Park Distance ControlAccidental Art
Media Innovation - Single Medium
GoldSERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC BMWBMW iBMW iJACK
SilverClockworkAware.OrgAware.OrgDrunk Drivers Stay for Free
SilverJoe Public Amnesty International South AfricaCampaignsFaeces Ink
SilverTBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsReusable Ads
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaSAB (Ab InBev)Carling Black LabelThe 63 Second Final
BronzeAccenture Song GameRetail The Game GAME
BronzeJoe Public NedbankBrandSearch Money Differently
Effective Creativity
GoldJoe Public Chicken Licken Big JohnBig John Ya' Hunga
SilverLeo Burnett DubaiHome CentrePurpose InitiativeThe Homecoming
SilverImpact BBDOAnNahar NewspaperAnNahar NewspaperNewspapers Inside The Newspaper
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFCKFCAnything for the Taste
BronzeImpact BBDOGhar Par / Indus HospitalGhar Par AppWaxing Lady Tutorials
BronzeHalo Advertising Pty LtdCapital LegacyWills and Estate ServicesWhere There's No Will
BronzeJoe Public Chicken LickenBrandUndefeated Since Forever

Loerie Awards totals

AgencyGrand PrixGoldSilverBronzeCampaign GoldCampaign SilverCampaign BronzeCraft GoldCraft CertificateCampaign Craft GoldCampaign Craft CertificateTotal
0307 Films112
7Films112
Accenture Song15118
Adpro Communications 11
BCKRDS11
BigTime Creative Shop134
Boomtown112
Boundless - The Unlimited Agency11
Cape Town Creative Academy1315
Cheil Dubai1113
Clockwork112
DARLING FILMS1326
Dash Digital Studio11
DEFIJN11
Dentsu Creative JHB112
Dentsu Creative Kenya22
Dentsu Performance11
Edelman11
FP7 McCann22
FP7 McCann Dubai2316
Greenside Design Center College of Design112
Grid Worldwide33
Halo Advertising12115
Havas Middle East1315
HKLM11
Horizon FCB Dubai11
IIE-Vega189
Impact BBDO473115
Joe Public341023325
Joe Public & Juno 11
Joe Public & SHIFT123
Leo Burnett2141210
Leo Burnett Dubai1114311113
Leo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME13116
Livingroom Communication11
M&C Saatchi Abel246
M&C Saatchi UAE112
Marc Algranti 11
MetropolitanRepublic11
Ninety9 SOLUTIONS11
North-West University11
Ogilvy Africa11
Ogilvy South Africa1761217
One Over One123
Patriot Films11
Post Modern112
Promise123
Publicis Groupe MENAT213
Red & Yellow Creative School of Business1113
Retroviral and Shaun James Films11
Romance Films11
Saatchi & Saatchi ME2417
SERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC 11
Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography1124
TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris 411129
The Animation School1225
The Hardy Boys112
The Odd Number22122110
The Open Window1135
Thuli Makhotla11
University of Pretoria224
Wicked Pixels11
Woolworths Agency11
Grand Total2225795549133445250

Tables by Andre Rademan
Additional reporting by Danette Breitenbach

