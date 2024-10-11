Trending
#Loeries Agency of the Year is Joe Public
The glittering event took place at the Cape Town City Hall.
Dani Richa, chairperson & CEO of BBDO Middle East, Africa & Pakistan was the first creative from the Middle East inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Receiving his award, Richa said the Loeries have always had a special place in his heart and to receive this Award here gives this event an even greater significance.
"I spent my career dedicated to making brands famous, it's an amazing journey, and along the way I have learnt that fame like creativity is contagious."
He acknowledged some of the great creatives and inspiring talents he has had the honour of working with as well as Ali Rez and his team at BBDO.
"These experiences have shaped and taught me and brought me to this moment."
All the winners
No Grand Prix were awarded.
|Integrated Campaign
|Award
|Agency
|Brand
|Product
|Title
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Night School
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Beyond the Sea
|Silver
|Impact BBDO
|AnNahar Newspaper
|AnNahar Newspaper
|The New President
|Silver
|Joe Public & Juno
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|Feel The Fire
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Make it KFC
|Bronze
|FP7 McCann Dubai
|Heinz
|Heinz Ketchup
|Heinz Insurance
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Nedbank
|Bank Your Time
|Film Crafts - Direction
|Craft Gold
|0307 Films Pty Ltd
|KFC
|KFC 2.0
|Beyond The Sea
|Craft Certificate
|DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD
|BONGEZIWE MABANDLA
|BLACK MAJOR
|SOZE
|Craft Certificate
|DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD
|NEDBANK
|YOUTH DAY CAMPAIGN
|HONOURING THE CLASS OF ’76 SIGNWRITER FILM
|Film Crafts - Cinematography
|Craft Gold
|DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD
|NEDBANK
|YOUTH DAY CAMPAIGN
|HONOURING THE CLASS OF ’76 SIGNWRITER FILM
|Craft Certificate
|7Films
|Sony
|Burano Camera
|Stilte
|Film Crafts - Writing
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Power
|Craft Certificate
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|NBA
|Community Initiative
|JUMP
|Craft Certificate
|M&C Saatchi UAE
|Wego
|Wego Winter
|Hitchhiker
|Film Crafts - Performance
|Craft Gold
|DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD
|NEDBANK
|YOUTH DAY CAMPAIGN
|HONOURING THE CLASS OF ’76 SIGNWRITER FILM
|Craft Certificate
|0307 Films Pty Ltd
|KFC
|KFC 2.0
|Beyond The Sea
|Film Crafts - Music
|Craft Gold
|Accenture Song
|Allan Gray
|Investment Policy
|Everything Comes Around
|Craft Certificate
|Marc Algranti
|KFC
|KFC
|Beyond The Sea
|Craft Certificate
|Romance Films (Pty) Ltd
|Nedbank
|Nedbank
|Bank Your Time
|Film Crafts - Sound Design
|Craft Gold
|DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD
|NEDBANK
|YOUTH DAY CAMPAIGN
|HONOURING THE CLASS OF ’76 SIGNWRITER FILM
|Craft Certificate
|BigTime Creative Shop
|General Entertainment Authority
|Riyadh Season
|Knockout Chaos
|Film Crafts - Special Visual Effects
|Craft Certificate
|BigTime Creative Shop
|General Entertainment Authority
|Riyadh Season
|A Tale As Old As Time
|Film Crafts - Editing
|Craft Gold
|Post Modern
|Bongeziwe Mabandla - Soze
|Music Video
|Bongeziwe Mabandla
|Craft Certificate
|Post Modern
|Nedbank Youth X
|Nedbank Youth X
|Nedbank - Youth Day - Class of 76
|Craft Certificate
|BigTime Creative Shop
|General Entertainment Authority
|Riyadh Season
|Knockout Chaos
|Film Crafts - Production Design
|Craft Certificate
|Patriot Films
|Allan Gray
|Financial Services
|Everything Comes Around
|Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - up to 90s
|Gold
|Impact BBDO
|Floward
|Floward Gifting Platform
|Floward Works Like Magic
|Silver
|M&C Saatchi UAE
|Wego
|Wego Winter
|Hitchhiker
|Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - above 90s
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Beyond the Sea
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Nedbank
|Time Is More Valuable Than Money
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|Allan Gray
|Investment
|Everything comes around
|Bronze
|BigTime Creative Shop
|General Entertainment Authority
|Riyadh Season
|Knockout Chaos
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|Feel The Fire
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Family Full House
|Make Your Family Proud.
|Film - Online Film - above 30s
|Gold
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Youth X
|The Signwriter
|Silver
|Halo Advertising Pty Ltd
|Capital Legacy
|Wills and Estate Services
|Final Say
|Campaign Bronze
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Power
|Bronze
|7Films
|Sony
|Burano Camera
|Stilte
|Bronze
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|Dosy
|Dosy Bikes
|FEAR
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|City of Cape Town
|Anti-drink driving campaign
|Worst Passengers
|Film - Other Screens
|Bronze
|Leo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME
|Saudia Airlines
|ProtecTasbih
|Rihla (The Journey)
|Film - Branded Content Film - Single
|Bronze
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|NBA
|Community Initiative
|JUMP
|Film - Music Videos
|Bronze
|DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD
|BONGEZIWE MABANDLA
|BLACK MAJOR
|SOZE
|Radio Crafts - Direction
|Campaign Craft Gold
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Boss
|Radio Crafts - Writing
|Campaign Craft Gold
|The Odd Number
|Salvation Army
|Salvation Army
|Mama
|Craft Gold
|The Odd Number
|Game Stores
|Game
|Game Installation Services
|Radio Crafts - SA Non-English Writing
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|The Odd Number
|Game Stores
|Game Rock Bottom
|Keeping secrets
|Radio Crafts - Writing
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Boss
|Radio Crafts - SA Non-English Writing
|Craft Certificate
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Tiger Brands
|Doom Cockroach
|THULA MABOTA
|Radio Crafts - Writing
|Craft Certificate
|The Odd Number
|Game Stores
|Game
|Too High - Too Low
|Radio Crafts - Performance
|Campaign Craft Gold
|The Odd Number
|Salvation Army
|Salvation Army
|Mama
|Radio Crafts - SA Non-English Performance
|Craft Certificate
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC Zinger
|Looking Good
|Craft Certificate
|The Odd Number
|Game Stores
|Game Rock Bottom
|Keeping secrets
|Radio Crafts - Performance
|Craft Certificate
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|Brand
|Zama
|Radio Station Commercials
|Campaign Gold
|The Odd Number
|Salvation Army
|Salvation Army
|Papa
|Campaign Gold
|Joe Public
|SAB (ABINBEV)
|Hansa Pilsener
|Okrrr
|Campaign Gold
|Halo Advertising Pty Ltd
|Pineapple
|Insurance
|Me Again
|Campaign Bronze
|The Hardy Boys
|Burger King
|King Value Meal
|Traffic
|Campaign Bronze
|Joe Public
|Santam
|Brand
|Dentist
|Bronze
|Ninety9 SOLUTIONS
|Showmax
|The Roast Of Minnie Dlamini
|Diagnosis
|Bronze
|The Odd Number
|Game Stores
|Game
|Too High - Too Low
|Bronze
|The Odd Number
|Game Stores
|Game
|Game Installation Services
|Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials
|Campaign Bronze
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|Brand
|Zama
|Branded Content Radio & Audio
|Campaign Silver
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Bedtime Stories for Business People
|Silver
|Impact BBDO
|easypaisa
|easypaisa
|Audio Nikahnama
|Silver
|FP7 McCann Dubai
|Heinz
|Heinz Ketchup
|Heinz Insurance
|Bronze
|Promise
|AfriSam
|Construction Materials
|The Vluit Project
|SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials
|Campaign Gold
|The Odd Number
|Game Stores
|Game Rock Bottom
|Cycle of life
|Campaign Silver
|Boomtown
|Wimpy
|Menu
|u-Siri uhlulwa sisiXhosa
|Campaign Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC Zinger
|Stokvel
|Campaign Bronze
|Boomtown
|Wimpy
|Wimpy Grills
|Grills gone wrong 1
|Service Design
|Gold
|Leo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME
|Saudia Airlines
|Sanitizing Prayer Beads
|ProtecTasbih
|Bronze
|Leo Burnett
|Omantel
|Omantel
|Maqroo – The first Arabic font for dyslexia
|Live Crafts
|Craft Certificate
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Tourism, Trade and Investment
|Made In The Cape Market
|Live Events - Sponsorship
|Bronze
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Lexus South Africa
|Lexus Park Distance Control
|Accidental Art
|Live Activations
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|The Make it KFC Live Kitchen
|Silver
|Joe Public
|SAB (ABINBEV)
|Brutal Fruit
|SheBeen
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|SAB (Ab InBev)
|Carling Black Label
|The 63 Second Final
|Bronze
|Impact BBDO
|Total Sports & Fitness
|Total Sports & Fitness
|Total Sports & Fitness Hotel
|Live Events
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Tourism, Trade and Investment
|Made In The Cape Market
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|Gold
|Impact BBDO
|AnNahar Newspaper
|AnNahar Newspaper
|The New President
|Silver
|Saatchi & Saatchi ME
|Essity - Nana
|Sanitary Pads
|Taboo Totes
|Silver
|Horizon FCB Dubai
|DHL
|DHL
|YESTERDELIVERY
|Bronze
|Impact BBDO
|Government of Sindh / SPHF
|Government of Sindh / SPHF
|ClimateChangeTown.pk
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|SAB (ABINBEV)
|Brutal Fruit
|SheBeen
|Bronze
|FP7 McCann Dubai
|Mcdonalds
|Mcdonalds
|After Dinner Dinner
|Bronze
|FP7 McCann Dubai
|Heinz
|Heinz Ketchup
|Heinz Insurance
|Bronze
|Retroviral and Shaun James Films
|Castle Lager
|Castle Lager
|The Granboks
|Use of Technical Media Innovation
|Bronze
|Dentsu Performance
|Multichoice Africa Holdings
|DSTV STREAM
|Multichoice Measurement Solutions
|Creative use of Data Integration
|Gold
|Impact BBDO
|AnNahar Newspaper
|AnNahar Newspaper
|The New President
|Audience Insights Innovation
|Bronze
|Dentsu Creative Kenya
|Cadbury
|Cadbury Dairy Milk
|Give A Generous Voice
|Channel Creativity
|Gold
|Leo Burnett
|Omantel
|Omantel
|WhatsApp Oman
|Silver
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|McDonalds South Africa & Nissan South Africa
|McDonalds Chicken Big Mac & Nissan Magnite
|Chicken Big MacNite
|Bronze
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Lexus South Africa
|Lexus Park Distance Control
|Accidental Art
|Media Innovation - Single Medium
|Gold
|SERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC
|BMW
|BMW i
|BMW iJACK
|Silver
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Aware.Org
|Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|Campaigns
|Faeces Ink
|Silver
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Reusable Ads
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|SAB (Ab InBev)
|Carling Black Label
|The 63 Second Final
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Game
|Retail
|The Game GAME
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Brand
|Search Money Differently
|Effective Creativity
|Gold
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Big John
|Big John Ya' Hunga
|Silver
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|Home Centre
|Purpose Initiative
|The Homecoming
|Silver
|Impact BBDO
|AnNahar Newspaper
|AnNahar Newspaper
|Newspapers Inside The Newspaper
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Anything for the Taste
|Bronze
|Impact BBDO
|Ghar Par / Indus Hospital
|Ghar Par App
|Waxing Lady Tutorials
|Bronze
|Halo Advertising Pty Ltd
|Capital Legacy
|Wills and Estate Services
|Where There's No Will
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Brand
|Undefeated Since Forever
Loerie Awards totals
|Agency
|Grand Prix
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Campaign Gold
|Campaign Silver
|Campaign Bronze
|Craft Gold
|Craft Certificate
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Total
|0307 Films
|1
|1
|2
|7Films
|1
|1
|2
|Accenture Song
|1
|5
|1
|1
|8
|Adpro Communications
|1
|1
|BCKRDS
|1
|1
|BigTime Creative Shop
|1
|3
|4
|Boomtown
|1
|1
|2
|Boundless - The Unlimited Agency
|1
|1
|Cape Town Creative Academy
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Cheil Dubai
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Clockwork
|1
|1
|2
|DARLING FILMS
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Dash Digital Studio
|1
|1
|DEFIJN
|1
|1
|Dentsu Creative JHB
|1
|1
|2
|Dentsu Creative Kenya
|2
|2
|Dentsu Performance
|1
|1
|Edelman
|1
|1
|FP7 McCann
|2
|2
|FP7 McCann Dubai
|2
|3
|1
|6
|Greenside Design Center College of Design
|1
|1
|2
|Grid Worldwide
|3
|3
|Halo Advertising
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Havas Middle East
|1
|3
|1
|5
|HKLM
|1
|1
|Horizon FCB Dubai
|1
|1
|IIE-Vega
|1
|8
|9
|Impact BBDO
|4
|7
|3
|1
|15
|Joe Public
|3
|4
|10
|2
|3
|3
|25
|Joe Public & Juno
|1
|1
|Joe Public & SHIFT
|1
|2
|3
|Leo Burnett
|2
|1
|4
|1
|2
|10
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|13
|Leo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME
|1
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Livingroom Communication
|1
|1
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|2
|4
|6
|M&C Saatchi UAE
|1
|1
|2
|Marc Algranti
|1
|1
|MetropolitanRepublic
|1
|1
|Ninety9 SOLUTIONS
|1
|1
|North-West University
|1
|1
|Ogilvy Africa
|1
|1
|Ogilvy South Africa
|1
|7
|6
|1
|2
|17
|One Over One
|1
|2
|3
|Patriot Films
|1
|1
|Post Modern
|1
|1
|2
|Promise
|1
|2
|3
|Publicis Groupe MENAT
|2
|1
|3
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Retroviral and Shaun James Films
|1
|1
|Romance Films
|1
|1
|Saatchi & Saatchi ME
|2
|4
|1
|7
|SERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC
|1
|1
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|1
|1
|2
|4
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|The Animation School
|1
|2
|2
|5
|The Hardy Boys
|1
|1
|2
|The Odd Number
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|10
|The Open Window
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Thuli Makhotla
|1
|1
|University of Pretoria
|2
|2
|4
|Wicked Pixels
|1
|1
|Woolworths Agency
|1
|1
|Grand Total
|2
|22
|57
|95
|5
|4
|9
|13
|34
|4
|5
|250
Tables by Andre Rademan
Additional reporting by Danette Breitenbach